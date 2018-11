Jeff Heuerman | Tight End | #82 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (25) / 11/24/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (92) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/4/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.945 million contract. The deal included a $620,084 signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Heuerman hauled in 10 catches for 83 yards and one score on a team-high 11 targets in the Broncos' Week 9 defeat to the Texans. In Denver's first game without Demaryius Thomas, it was unexpectedly Heuerman who led the team across the board in targets, catches, and receiving yards. He was hogging red zone usage all along, leading the team in targets inside the 10-yard line (7) prior to Sunday, but he was averaging just 3.8 targets on the year. His 11 looks Sunday were a season high. Given the landscape and desecration at his position, Heuerman is a viable season-long flier just in case this amount of volume unexpectedly continues to be thrown his way.

Jeff Heuerman netted one grab for four yards and a touchdown on five targets Sunday in Denver’s Week 8 loss to Kansas City. Heuerman was the recipient of a four-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, though he and Case Keenum were rarely on the same page. The end-zone visit was Heuerman's first since Week 15 of last season and only the third of his career. Even as a contrarian DFS punt play, using Heuerman would probably be a stretch. The fourth-year tight end faces Houston in Week 9.

Jeff Heuerman wasn't targeted in the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Cardinals. Heuerman actually was targeted once — catching a 10-yard touchdown — but it was erased by an offensive pass interference penalty. Heuerman will offer last-gasp TE2 appeal for what should hopefully be a high-scoring game with the Chiefs in Week 8.