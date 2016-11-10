Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Alex Smith
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Silas Redd
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Matt Jones | Running Back | #31
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 232
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (95) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.952 million contract. The deal included a $599,415 signing bonus. 2016: $537,059, 2017: $639,113, 2018: $741,169, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Jones will end the regular season having been a healthy scratch for eight straight games.
Speaking Thursday, coach Jay Gruden made it clear Jones wouldn't be up for a potential playoff appearance. Gruden said he hoped Jones learned the importance of ball security as a sophomore. Jones averaged a healthy 4.64 yards per carry this season, but has six lost fumbles in 20 career games. That's not going to cut in in the NFL unless you're Adrian Peterson. If there's good news for Jones, it's that UDFA Rob Kelley hardly ran away with early-down duties during his absence. Competition will be added for 2017.
Dec 29 - 1:50 PM
Source:
Liz Clarke on Twitter
Redskins coach Jay Gruden suggested Matt Jones may continue to be a healthy scratch.
"We're not giving up on Matt," Gruden said. "But when you can only dress three running backs, the third one we would like to have some impact on special teams." Gruden added they might not need the No. 3 back on special teams every week, and Jones' status will be decided on a game-by-game basis. None of this really matters from a fantasy perspective as Rob Kelley is the clear lead back. Kelley needs to be added in all leagues.
Nov 15 - 10:14 AM
Source:
ESPN
Matt Jones is inactive for Week 10 against the Vikings.
Jones is a healthy scratch with Rob Kelley starting. It's a surprising decision with Jones averaging 4.6 YPC but coach Jay Gruden said he'll have to "earn his way back" after his Week 7 fumbles. The Redskins will also be without WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder) this week.
Nov 13 - 11:40 AM
The Washington Post believes Matt Jones could be a healthy scratch for Week 10.
Coach Jay Gruden reiterated Thursday that Rob Kelley is the Redskins' new starter. He said the No. 3 back behind Kelley and Chris Thompson would come down to special teams. Things change quickly in the wild world of backfields. Owners should hold Jones where possible in redraft leagues.
Nov 10 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Washington Post
Matt Jones ends with eight healthy scratches
Dec 29 - 1:50 PM
Gruden: Jones may continue to be inactive
Nov 15 - 10:14 AM
Matt Jones inactive for Week 10
Nov 13 - 11:40 AM
Matt Jones could be healthy scratch for Wk 10
Nov 10 - 5:37 PM
More Matt Jones Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
7
99
460
65.7
4.6
2
3
8
73
10.4
9.1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
WAS
13
144
490
37.7
3.4
1
3
19
304
23.4
16.0
1
1
4
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
7
24
3.4
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
13
61
4.7
1
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
17
65
3.8
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
22
117
5.3
1
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
14
31
2.2
0
2
25
12.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
16
135
8.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
10
27
2.7
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Questionable
Rob Kelley (knee) is participating in practice Thursday.
Kelley will likely be limited again, but he looks ready to go after getting in two practices to start the week. He does not have a great matchup against the Giants, but the Redskins are one of the few teams with something to play for in Week 17. Kelley should be a solid option.
Dec 29
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
Questionable
DeSean Jackson (jaw) is practicing in full for Week 17.
He'll be ready to roll against the Giants and has topped 100 yards in three straight.
Dec 28
2
Jamison Crowder
Questionable
Jamison Crowder caught 1-of-2 targets for three yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.
Since his string of 85 yards and/or a touchdown in six-straight games that lasted through Thanksgiving, Crowder has been held totaled seven catches for 64 scoreless yards the past three games. He's fallen off the fantasy map ahead of a Week 17 home date with the Giants.
Dec 24
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Questionable
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed (shoulder) "looks good" at practice.
Gruden added Reed "did a lot more" during Thursday's session. Reed is clearly going to play with the playoffs on the line in the season finale, and it sounds like he could have a bigger role than he did before sitting out last week. Still, we heard the same things before he played limited snaps in Week 15 before being ejected. He is a risky fantasy bet.
Dec 29
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
Questionable
Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Lauvao said "the plan" is for him to return this week, and the limited practice puts him on track. Arie Kouandjio will get the start if Lauvao cannot play.
Oct 6
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
Redskins C Spencer Long exited Week 13 against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Long left in the first half with what was reported as a shoulder injury, but he was ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran John Sullivan replaced him at center.
Dec 4
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
Questionable
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff has a sprained AC joint.
Scherff got banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but ultimately remained in the game. He'll probably be good to go for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Oct 24
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
