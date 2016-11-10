Matt Jones | Running Back | #31 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (23) / 3/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 232 College: Florida Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (95) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.952 million contract. The deal included a $599,415 signing bonus. 2016: $537,059, 2017: $639,113, 2018: $741,169, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Matt Jones will end the regular season having been a healthy scratch for eight straight games. Speaking Thursday, coach Jay Gruden made it clear Jones wouldn't be up for a potential playoff appearance. Gruden said he hoped Jones learned the importance of ball security as a sophomore. Jones averaged a healthy 4.64 yards per carry this season, but has six lost fumbles in 20 career games. That's not going to cut in in the NFL unless you're Adrian Peterson. If there's good news for Jones, it's that UDFA Rob Kelley hardly ran away with early-down duties during his absence. Competition will be added for 2017. Source: Liz Clarke on Twitter

Redskins coach Jay Gruden suggested Matt Jones may continue to be a healthy scratch. "We're not giving up on Matt," Gruden said. "But when you can only dress three running backs, the third one we would like to have some impact on special teams." Gruden added they might not need the No. 3 back on special teams every week, and Jones' status will be decided on a game-by-game basis. None of this really matters from a fantasy perspective as Rob Kelley is the clear lead back. Kelley needs to be added in all leagues. Source: ESPN

Matt Jones is inactive for Week 10 against the Vikings. Jones is a healthy scratch with Rob Kelley starting. It's a surprising decision with Jones averaging 4.6 YPC but coach Jay Gruden said he'll have to "earn his way back" after his Week 7 fumbles. The Redskins will also be without WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder) this week.