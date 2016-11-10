Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Jones | Running Back | #31

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232
College: Florida
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (95) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Jones will end the regular season having been a healthy scratch for eight straight games.
Speaking Thursday, coach Jay Gruden made it clear Jones wouldn't be up for a potential playoff appearance. Gruden said he hoped Jones learned the importance of ball security as a sophomore. Jones averaged a healthy 4.64 yards per carry this season, but has six lost fumbles in 20 career games. That's not going to cut in in the NFL unless you're Adrian Peterson. If there's good news for Jones, it's that UDFA Rob Kelley hardly ran away with early-down duties during his absence. Competition will be added for 2017. Dec 29 - 1:50 PM
Source: Liz Clarke on Twitter
More Matt Jones Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS79946065.74.62387310.49.10020000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015WAS1314449037.73.4131930423.416.01140000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT7243.40199.0000000
2Sep 18DAL13614.71144.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG17653.802147.0000000
4Oct 2CLE221175.3122110.5000000
5Oct 9@BAL14312.2022512.5010000
6Oct 16PHI161358.4100.0000000
7Oct 23@DET10272.7000.0010000
17Jan 1NYGGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 