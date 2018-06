Daryl Williams | Tackle | #60 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (25) / 8/31/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 330 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (102) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.837 million contract. The deal included a $557,120 signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Charlotte Observer expects the Panthers to extend contract-year RT Daryl Williams before the start of the season. Williams was one of the top tackles in the league last year, grading behind only David Bakhtiari and Joe Staley in PFF's ratings. The Panthers will likely be extending Williams when his value is at its highest, but don't want to risk losing him next offseason. Williams is going to command at least the five-year, $37.5 million deal Chris Hubbard got from Cleveland. He could push for Justin Pugh's $9 million annually. Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers RT Daryl Williams will spend part of his summer training in Los Angeles with former NFL OL Jackie Slater. Williams is hoping to improve as a pass protector after struggling in that area last year. With Carolina likely to move on from Michael Oher, Williams should man right tackle with Matt Kalil covering Cam Newton's blind side. His toughest competition at right tackle will come from second-round rookie Taylor Moton. Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers RT Daryl Williams (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. It's the first time he's practiced since hurting his ankle in Week 12. When Williams is ready to return, he'll resume his role at right tackle with Trai Turner moving over to right guard. Chris Scott, who has been filling in at right guard, would likely be the odd man out. Source: panthers.com