Clayton Geathers | Defensive Back | #26

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: UCF
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (109) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.
It was revealed last week that Geathers underwent neck surgery, but the nature of it wasn't clear. We now know Geathers was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck that required a "last resort" surgery. "I believe in a higher power, and I just pray about it," Geathers said. "Everything will work out." Neck issues are never a certainty to heal, so this is definitely a big concern for the Colts. Geathers was one of the few bright spots on Indy's defense last year as a big-hitting maven against the run. 2016 second-rounder T.J. Green and first-round rookie Malik Hooker opened OTAs as the Colts' starting safeties. May 23 - 8:58 PM
Source: The Herald Bulletin
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015IND15277340.00.0000100100000
2016IND9509590.00.0000001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@DEN3250.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25LAC5160.00.0000001000000
4Oct 2@JAC3030.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9CHI7290.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU6060.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN5050.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30KC6280.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@GB7180.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20TEN8190.00.0000000100000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Kamar Aiken
3Chester Rogers
4Marcus Leak
5Bug Howard
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Mo Alie-Cox
5Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Adam Redmond
C1Ryan Kelly
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Blake Muir
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 