Clayton Geathers | Defensive Back | #26 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (24) / 6/1/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220 College: UCF Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (109) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.126 million contract. The deal included a $533,928 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1. It was revealed last week that Geathers underwent neck surgery, but the nature of it wasn't clear. We now know Geathers was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck that required a "last resort" surgery. "I believe in a higher power, and I just pray about it," Geathers said. "Everything will work out." Neck issues are never a certainty to heal, so this is definitely a big concern for the Colts. Geathers was one of the few bright spots on Indy's defense last year as a big-hitting maven against the run. 2016 second-rounder T.J. Green and first-round rookie Malik Hooker opened OTAs as the Colts' starting safeties. Source: The Herald Bulletin

Colts SS Clayton Geathers is recovering from offseason neck surgery. Geathers was placed on I.R. in December following a concussion and neck issue. The latter required some sort of operation, though details are scarce. The Colts say Geathers remains without a timetable for recovery. A hybrid safety-linebacker who plays in the box, we have no reason to believe Geathers won't be ready for training camp. He could play even more linebacker in 2017. Source: CBS Indianapolis

Kevin Bowen of Colts.com suggested Indianapolis could move S Clayton Geathers to linebacker. DC Ted Monachino seemed intrigued by the idea when asked about it during the season. "That’s an excellent question," Monachino said. "We have to find ways to continue to keep him going and being productive because he has the ability to make a bunch of plays." Geathers is a 220-pound missile who has been a solid run defender from the safety position, but durability could be a concern at linebacker after he was limited to nine games by a neck injury. For what it is worth, the Colts have needs at both linebacker and safety. Source: colts.com