Clayton Geathers | Defensive Back | #26

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jay Bruce exits game due to back tightness
Yonder Alonso (knee) back in Oakland lineup
Avisail Garcia out Tuesday night due to flu
Puig (back) returns to Dodgers lineup Tuesday
Keuchel (neck) planning to return on Saturday
Wong (elbow) out of Cardinals lineup Tuesday
MRI reveals no damage in Cahill's shoulder
Padres to promote Dinelson Lamet on Thurs.
Junior Guerra (calf) preparing to return Fri.
LAD activate 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from DL
Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) out for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out Monday
Andre Iguodala (left knee) will play Monday
Guerschon Yabusele (foot) undergoes surgery
Paul Millsap opts out, will be a free agent
Marcus Smart posts 27/7/5 in Game 3 victory
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
Colton Sissons leads Predators to Cup Final
Jonathan Bernier is starting in Game 6 Monday
John Gibson (LBI) practices on Monday
Hawks could add Ulf Samuelsson as assistant
Rickard Rakell will not play on Monday
Erik Karlsson is expected to play in Game 6
Henrik Lundqvist leads Sweden to gold medal
Erik Karlsson (foot/ankle) leaves Game 5
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Dillon: Charlotte Double Duty
Ryan Reed: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Red Horse Racing shuts down after 13 seasons
Theriault keeps lead after sixth in Toledo
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Andrew Ranger: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Shane Lee: Menards 200 results
Gary Klutt: Can-Am 200 results
Gilliland keeps lead after Orange Show 150
Gus Dean: Menards 200 results
Cayden Lapcevich: Can-Am 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Silva to reject Watford and take over Porto
Eduardo seals Chelsea stay with new deal
Azpilicueta plays down Barcelona link
Laurent Koscielny red card appeal denied
Loanees Negredo and Chambers depart Boro
Midfield pair pens new one-year deals
Fellaini and Smalling train ahead of EL final
Lewis Cook attracts praise from Eddie Howe
Griezmann rates chance of United move at 6/10
Defoe on the verge of Bournemouth transfer
Claims Pogba is carrying a hamstring injury
Mustafi could miss the FA Cup final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Colin Jeter
(TE)
JoJo Natson, Jr.
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Mo Alie-Cox
(TE)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Brandon Radcliff
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Al-Damion Riles
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Dalton Crossan
(RB)
Trey Griffey
(WR)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Clayton Geathers | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 220
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (109) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.126 million contract. The deal included a $533,928 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.
It was revealed last week that Geathers underwent neck surgery, but the nature of it wasn't clear. We now know Geathers was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck that required a "last resort" surgery. "I believe in a higher power, and I just pray about it," Geathers said. "Everything will work out." Neck issues are never a certainty to heal, so this is definitely a big concern for the Colts. Geathers was one of the few bright spots on Indy's defense last year as a big-hitting maven against the run. 2016 second-rounder T.J. Green and first-round rookie Malik Hooker opened OTAs as the Colts' starting safeties.
May 23 - 8:58 PM
Source:
The Herald Bulletin
Colts SS Clayton Geathers is recovering from offseason neck surgery.
Geathers was placed on I.R. in December following a concussion and neck issue. The latter required some sort of operation, though details are scarce. The Colts say Geathers remains without a timetable for recovery. A hybrid safety-linebacker who plays in the box, we have no reason to believe Geathers won't be ready for training camp. He could play even more linebacker in 2017.
May 16 - 9:04 PM
Source:
CBS Indianapolis
Kevin Bowen of Colts.com suggested Indianapolis could move S Clayton Geathers to linebacker.
DC Ted Monachino seemed intrigued by the idea when asked about it during the season. "That’s an excellent question," Monachino said. "We have to find ways to continue to keep him going and being productive because he has the ability to make a bunch of plays." Geathers is a 220-pound missile who has been a solid run defender from the safety position, but durability could be a concern at linebacker after he was limited to nine games by a neck injury. For what it is worth, the Colts have needs at both linebacker and safety.
Feb 14 - 10:06 AM
Source:
colts.com
Colts placed FS Clayton Geathers (neck) on injured reserve, ending his season.
One of the Colts' few promising prospects, Geathers was wracked by a multitude of injuries in his first season as a full-time safety and most recently suffered a concussion followed by a neck injury. Geathers is signed through 2018.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1
May 23 - 8:58 PM
Colts SS Geathers had offseason neck surgery
May 16 - 9:04 PM
Colts could move Clayton Geathers to LB?
Feb 14 - 10:06 AM
Colts place Clayton Geathers on IR
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:23:00 PM
More Clayton Geathers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Blount
PHI
(2389)
2
J. Williams
SF
(1949)
3
R. Jennings
FA
(1930)
4
D. Freeman
ATL
(1928)
5
L. Green
FA
(1823)
6
K. Hunt
KC
(1797)
7
J. Charles
DEN
(1776)
8
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1753)
9
K. Cousins
WAS
(1723)
10
J. Doctson
WAS
(1699)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
IND
15
27
7
34
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
9
50
9
59
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Clayton Geathers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Clayton Geathers's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Clayton Geathers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Clayton Geathers's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
@DEN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Speaking Monday, Andrew Luck confirmed his shoulder operation stemmed from his Sept. 2015 injury.
Luck got his shoulder wrecked in Week 3 2015 against the Titans, missing the first two starts of his career. He treated the issue with rest and rehab the past two years, but decided the regimen was no longer enough. Missing the entire offseason, Luck is considered questionable for the start of camp, but has insisted he will be ready for Week 1.
Apr 17
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Chester Rogers
4
Marcus Leak
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
3
Brandon Williams
4
Mo Alie-Cox
5
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Adam Redmond
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Blake Muir
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
Headlines
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
Josh Norris chimes in on Evan Silva's initial fantasy rankings, including players who continue to climb the ADP charts.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
NFL Headlines
»
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1
»
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC
»
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery
»
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes
»
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'
»
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal
»
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
»
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
»
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
»
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
»
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
»
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved