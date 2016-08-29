Player Page

Tre' Jackson | Guard | #63

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 320
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (111) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Rams claimed OG Tre' Jackson off waivers from the Patriots.
He was let go by the Patriots on Tuesday after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Jackson started nine games for New England in 2015, earning PFF's No. 49 grade out of 82 qualified guards. The 24-year-old joins an offensive line that failed miserably at protecting Jared Goff last season. Jackson will serve as guard depth in Los Angeles. Apr 19 - 5:02 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
2015NE 130000.00.0000000000000
