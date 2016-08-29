Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Marquez North
(WR)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Aaron Murray
(QB)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Tre' Jackson | Guard | #63
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/14/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 320
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (111) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,803,740 contract. The deal included a $523,740 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams claimed OG Tre' Jackson off waivers from the Patriots.
He was let go by the Patriots on Tuesday after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Jackson started nine games for New England in 2015, earning PFF's No. 49 grade out of 82 qualified guards. The 24-year-old joins an offensive line that failed miserably at protecting Jared Goff last season. Jackson will serve as guard depth in Los Angeles.
Apr 19 - 5:02 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Patriots waived OG Tre' Jackson.
The No. 111 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Jackson was a nine-game starter as a rookie, but started experiencing knee issues that eventually sidelined him for all of 2016. Evidently he's still not 100 percent. Jackson turned 24 in December.
Apr 18 - 5:03 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 07:20:00 PM
Patriots RG Tre' Jackson underwent a knee scope earlier this offseason.
Jackson's knee injury sidelined him for both of New England's playoff games in 2015. He could miss time in OTAs but should be fine for the regular season. Jackson made nine starts at right guard as a rookie.
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 08:29:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rams claim OG Tre' Jackson off waivers
Apr 19 - 5:02 PM
Patriots waive OG Tre' Jackson
Apr 18 - 5:03 PM
Patriots send OG Tre' Jackson to PUP list
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 07:20:00 PM
Tre' Jackson recovering from knee scope
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 08:29:00 AM
More Tre' Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. McCourty
FA
(2196)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(2077)
3
M. Garrett
CLG
(2038)
4
M. Gillislee
BUF
(1776)
5
S. Richardson
NYJ
(1760)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1693)
7
S. Watkins
BUF
(1597)
8
L. Blount
FA
(1528)
9
J. Cutler
FA
(1395)
10
J. Hankins
IND
(1377)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
NE
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Aaron Murray
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Mike Thomas
3
Bradley Marquez
4
Paul McRoberts
5
Marquez North
WR3
1
Mike Thomas
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Temarrick Hemingway
3
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Tre' Jackson
3
Cody Wichmann
4
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
