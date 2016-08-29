Tre' Jackson | Guard | #63 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (24) / 12/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320 College: Florida State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (111) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,803,740 contract. The deal included a $523,740 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams claimed OG Tre' Jackson off waivers from the Patriots. He was let go by the Patriots on Tuesday after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Jackson started nine games for New England in 2015, earning PFF's No. 49 grade out of 82 qualified guards. The 24-year-old joins an offensive line that failed miserably at protecting Jared Goff last season. Jackson will serve as guard depth in Los Angeles. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Patriots waived OG Tre' Jackson. The No. 111 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Jackson was a nine-game starter as a rookie, but started experiencing knee issues that eventually sidelined him for all of 2016. Evidently he's still not 100 percent. Jackson turned 24 in December. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter

Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP. It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.