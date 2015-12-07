Kwon Alexander | Linebacker | #58

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
Dose: Lord Byron Walks Off
Sep 15
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mookie Betts day-to-day with bruised thumb
Mets now hesitant to use Syndergaard (lat)?
Nomar Mazara (quad) returns to lineup Sun.
Michael Brantley's (ankle) status unclear
Willson Contreras' suspension cut to one game
Miggy (back) out Sun. but won't be shut down
Salvador Perez (intercostal) held out again
Jason Kipnis activated, starting in CF Sunday
Jose Ramirez (hamstring) held out again Sun.
Starling Marte (finger) out again on Sunday
Danny Duffy activated for Sunday's start
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jeremy Kerley is active against the Raiders
Greg Olsen done for the day with foot injury
Jarvis Landry active for opener vs. Chargers
Kwon Alexander sidelined with hamstring issue
DeShone Kizer leaves game with migraine
Jeremy Maclin returns after shoulder scare
Janoris Jenkins downgraded to questionable
Dolphins SLB Lawrence Timmons leaves team
Jalen Ramsey (ankle) active for Week 2
Cards declare Gresham inactive against Colts
Sam Bradford officially out, Keenum starting
Markus Wheaton (finger) missing another game
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
John Hunter Nemechek in 2017 NCWTS playoffs
DNF for Tyler Dippel in JustDrive.com 125
Jay Beasley: JustDrive.com 125 results
Wade Cole: Miller Lite 200 results
Brandon Jones: TheHouse.com 300 results
Matt Crafton in the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Calvin Carroll: Miller Lite 200 results
Darrell Wallace Jr.: TheHouse.com 300 results
Chase Briscoe in the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Solomito wins modified tour Miller Lite 200
Austin Cindric makes the 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Gallagher: TheHouse.com 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
Lagergren joins Stalter at top in KLM Open
Leishman R2 64; extends BMW lead to three
Fowler flashes up the BMW board w/ day-low 64
Past champ J. Day posts 13-under; R2 65
Stalter battles wobble to keep KLM Open lead
Aphibarnrat posts halfway target at KLM Open
Stalter sets new mark; leads after KLM Rnd 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
Darnold makes enough plays for overtime win
Deebo Samuel suffers broken fibula vs. UK
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
Newcastle wins third consecutive match
Shaqiri scores for Stoke, but to no avail
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Jhajuan Seales
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kwon Alexander | Linebacker | #58
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 227
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (124) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,758,320 contract. The deal contains $478,320 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Bears, and is doubtful to return.
Alexander was on this week's injury report with an illness, but apparently "aggravated" a hamstring issue. With the Bucs wiping out the pathetic Bears, he's undoubtedly done for the day.
Sep 17 - 2:15 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Kwon Alexander (illness) is expected to play Week 2 against the Bears.
Alexander was officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but it would have been surprising if an illness forced him to miss the Bucs' season opener. Alexander should remain a high-end LB1 this season.
Sep 17 - 8:32 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander will begin serving his four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy in Week 14.
Unless the Bucs make the playoffs, it ends Alexander's rookie season. The fourth-rounder has played heavy snaps, but been more down than up, particularly against the run. He should have a leg up on starting duties in 2016.
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 02:12:00 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Bucs rookie MLB Kwon Alexander (suspended) is expected to play Week 12 against the Colts.
Alexander did not receive notification of his suspension until Wednesday. He has five business days to appeal, so he will be able to play this week and potentially Week 13 as well depending on how long the appeal process takes. Alexander has made some splash plays this season, but he is regularly getting washed out in the run game.
Thu, Nov 26, 2015 10:43:00 AM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Kwon Alexander sidelined with hamstring issue
Sep 17 - 2:15 PM
Kwon Alexander (illness) will suit up Week 2
Sep 17 - 8:32 AM
Kwon Alexander to begin serving PED ban
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 02:12:00 PM
Kwon Alexander (suspended) expected to play
Thu, Nov 26, 2015 10:43:00 AM
More Kwon Alexander Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(11317)
2
K. Williams
ARZ
(11092)
3
B. Allen
BAL
(10634)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(10401)
5
T. Cohen
CHI
(9839)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8584)
7
T. Rawls
SEA
(8189)
8
J. Howard
CHI
(8110)
9
A. Luck
IND
(7988)
10
D. Woodhead
BAL
(7984)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
TB
12
59
34
93
3.0
21
7.0
2
15
0
1
0
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
16
109
37
146
3.0
8
2.7
1
38
1
1
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
Kwon Alexander's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kwon Alexander's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kwon Alexander's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kwon Alexander's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
1
22
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@MIN
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 5
NE
Game scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@BUF
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@NO
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@ATL
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@GB
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
DET
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 18
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
NO
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
I.L.
Bucs placed QB Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Griffin sprained his AC join in the first preseason game. The Bucs held Griffin through final cuts, suggesting they plan to bring him back at some point this season, although he will miss at least the first eight weeks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will serve as the backup in the meantime. LS Garrison Sanborn was re-signed in a corresponding move.
Sep 4
RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3
Peyton Barber
4
Doug Martin
Suspended
Doug Martin carried two times for two yards with two catches for 14 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.
With Martin opening the season suspended for the first three games, the Buccaneers gave Jacquizz Rodgers all the reps in the first half of their final dry-run. Martin has had an impressive offseason and his suspension isn’t a major concern for fantasy as he’s currently not being selected as a starter. He was fourth in the league in touches (128) and touches per game (21.3) a year ago when he returned from injury up until being shelved for the remainder of the season after Week 15.
Aug 26
GLB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
O.J. Howard
3
Luke Stocker
4
Alan Cross
5
Antony Auclair
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Ali Marpet
2
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (groin) expects to return to practice next week.
He must have gotten good news from his MRI. We may not see him in any more preseason games, but Dotson should be ready to roll for Week 1 against Miami.
Aug 20
2
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Nick Folk
Headlines
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 2 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
»
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
»
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
»
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
»
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
NFL Headlines
»
Jeremy Kerley is active against the Raiders
»
Greg Olsen done for the day with foot injury
»
Jarvis Landry active for opener vs. Chargers
»
Kwon Alexander sidelined with hamstring issue
»
DeShone Kizer leaves game with migraine
»
Jeremy Maclin returns after shoulder scare
»
Janoris Jenkins downgraded to questionable
»
Dolphins SLB Lawrence Timmons leaves team
»
Jalen Ramsey (ankle) active for Week 2
»
Cards declare Gresham inactive against Colts
»
Sam Bradford officially out, Keenum starting
»
Markus Wheaton (finger) missing another game
NFL Links
»
Pay up for this player in Week 2 DFS!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved