Kwon Alexander | Linebacker | #58 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (23) / 8/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 227 College: LSU Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (124) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,758,320 contract. The deal contains $478,320 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Bears, and is doubtful to return. Alexander was on this week's injury report with an illness, but apparently "aggravated" a hamstring issue. With the Bucs wiping out the pathetic Bears, he's undoubtedly done for the day. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter

Kwon Alexander (illness) is expected to play Week 2 against the Bears. Alexander was officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but it would have been surprising if an illness forced him to miss the Bucs' season opener. Alexander should remain a high-end LB1 this season. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander will begin serving his four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy in Week 14. Unless the Bucs make the playoffs, it ends Alexander's rookie season. The fourth-rounder has played heavy snaps, but been more down than up, particularly against the run. He should have a leg up on starting duties in 2016. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter