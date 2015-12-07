Player Page

Kwon Alexander | Linebacker | #58

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 227
College: LSU
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (124) / TB
Bucs MLB Kwon Alexander suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Bears, and is doubtful to return.
Alexander was on this week's injury report with an illness, but apparently "aggravated" a hamstring issue. With the Bucs wiping out the pathetic Bears, he's undoubtedly done for the day. Sep 17 - 2:15 PM
Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015TB 125934933.0217.02150102900000
2016TB 16109371463.082.71381101800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI0000.00.01220000000000
3Sep 24@MINGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1NYGGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 5NEGame scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6Oct 15@ARZGame scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@BUFGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29CARGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@NOGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12NYJGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@ATLGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@GBGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10DETGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 18ATLGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31NOGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Doug Martin
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3RB1Charles Sims
2Jacquizz Rodgers
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
5Antony Auclair
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
RG1J.R. Sweezy
RT1Demar Dotson
2Caleb Benenoch
K1Nick Folk
 

 