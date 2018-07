Speaking after practice, fellow inside linebacker Blake Martinez described Ryan as "devastated." The MRI will tell the tale, but it is not looking good for Ryan. The 2015 fourth-rounder had his most effective season in 2017. He has missed only five games in three years.

Packers ILB Jake Ryan was carted off the field with a knee injury in Monday's training camp session.

Despite the questionable tag, coach Mike McCarthy said he's "very optimistic" Ryan will play. Ryan's return comes at a good time with Blake Martinez (knee) out.

Packers ILB Jake Ryan (ankle) is questionable for Week 12 against the Eagles.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he is "very optimistic" ILB Jake Ryan will play Monday night against the Eagles.

"He’s a tough guy. He feels good," McCarthy said. "I see Jake playing." Ryan's return comes at a good time with Blake Martinez looking likely to sit due to a knee injury. The Packers defense has been an injury nightmare all season.