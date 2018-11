Max Garcia | Center | #76 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (27) / 11/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 309 College: Florida Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (133) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.63 million contract. The deal included a $345,688 signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Broncos LG Max Garcia suffered a torn ACL at Thursday's practice and is done for the season. Garica took every rep at Thursday's practice but felt some discomfort and scans revealed the devastating injury. Garcia was filling in for Ronald Leary, who tore his Achille's in Week 6. Already without C Matt Paradis (leg, I.R.), this Denver offensive line is in shambles as LT Garett Bolles has been a first-round whiff to this point. Billy Turner is expected to take over at left guard. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

According to the Denver Post's Troy Renck, the Broncos "value" second-year OG Max Garcia "going forward." Garcia was a fourth-round pick last year and played 587 snaps as a rookie, making five starts -- four at left guard and one on the right side. It's part of the reason Denver let veteran LG Evan Mathis walk as a free agent despite him being a key cog for the run game. The Broncos also released RG Louis Vasquez. Garcia and Ty Sambrailo figure to be the starting guards come Week 1. Source: Denver Post

Broncos signed No. 133 overall pick C Max Garcia to a four-year contract. Garcia can play multiple spots on the interior line, but is expected to start out at center, battling Gino Gradkowski. The Broncos view Garcia as a versatile fit for Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking system.