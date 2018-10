Grady Jarrett | Defensive Lineman | #97 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (25) / 4/28/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 305 College: Clemson Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (137) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.527 million contract. The deal included a $247,582 signing bonus. 2018: $1.907, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett (ankle) is out for Week 6 against the Bucs. The only positive to takeaway from this is that, unlike last week, Jarrett at least made it to Friday before being ruled out. Through the first four weeks, Jarrett was quietly Pro Football Focus' No. 8 interior defensive lineman out of 113 qualifiers. The Falcons will attempt to make due without MLB Deion Jones (foot), FS Ricardo Neal (heel), SS Keanu Neal (knee), DE Derrick Shelby (groin), and Jarrett in Sunday's divisional tilt versus the Bucs.

Falcons declared DT Grady Jarrett, CB Justin Bethel, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, OG Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono and DE Derrick Shelby inactive for Week 5 against the Steelers. Jarrett's absence leaves a huge hole in the middle of the Falcons' injury-ravaged defense. James Conner will have no excuse if he does not go off today.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett (ankle) is out for Week 5 against the Steelers. One of the lone studs left on the Atlanta defense, Jarrett will miss the likely shootout and seems to be in danger of missing multiple games being ruled out this early in the week. Jarrett is Pro Football Focus' No. 8 interior defensive lineman out of 113 qualifiers through four weeks. It's a massive loss. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter