The deal includes $13 million guaranteed. Miami used their post June cap space from releasing Ndamukong Suh to extend McCain. This is a huge win for agent Drew Rosenhaus, making McCain the highest paid slot corner in the league. McCain played most of his snaps inside during his breakout 2017, but may see more time opposite Xavien Howard this season.

Dolphins selected Memphis CB Bobby McCain with the No. 145 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

McCain (5'10/195) made 43 starts for the Tigers, tallying 12 interceptions, 6.5 TFLs, and a forced fumble. He also averaged 25.3 career yards per kickoff return. A ballhawk with elite short-area quicks, McCain managed a 4.51 forty at the Combine but was a top performer in the three-cone and shuttle drills, and showed explosion with a 10-foot-10 broad jump. A tenacious, twitchy mover, McCain projects as a playmaking slot corner with special teams value.