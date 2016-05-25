Player Page

David Parry | Defensive Lineman | #54

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 310
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (151) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts NT David Parry was arrested Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona on suspicion of driving under the influence, auto theft, robbery, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.
After hitching a ride on a "transportation cart" from a downtown bar, Parry allegedly hit the driver in the head, stole the cart, and crashed it into a gate. A 2015 fifth-rounder, Parry has started 32 straight games to open his career, but he has been a liability. With a new front office in town, his roster spot may not be secure if these charges prove to be well-founded. He will almost certainly face league discipline. Feb 27 - 9:43 PM
Source: Indianapolis Star
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND163413473.072.3000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015IND161516311.088.0000000000000
2016IND163413473.072.3000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DEN5050.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25LAC2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CHI2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN0330.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30KC3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB4041.011.0000000000000
11Nov 20TEN3031.044.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5@NYJ1011.022.0000000000000
14Dec 11HOU3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@OAK3140.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1JAC2350.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
GLB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Marcus Leak
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
3Isiah Cage
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 