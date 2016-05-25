David Parry | Defensive Lineman | #54 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (24) / 3/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 310 College: Stanford Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (151) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,500,008 contract. The deal contains $220,008 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Colts NT David Parry was arrested Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona on suspicion of driving under the influence, auto theft, robbery, criminal damage, and resisting arrest. After hitching a ride on a "transportation cart" from a downtown bar, Parry allegedly hit the driver in the head, stole the cart, and crashed it into a gate. A 2015 fifth-rounder, Parry has started 32 straight games to open his career, but he has been a liability. With a new front office in town, his roster spot may not be secure if these charges prove to be well-founded. He will almost certainly face league discipline. Source: Indianapolis Star

The Colts are expected to scale back second-year NT David Parry's snaps. A starter as a fifth-round rookie last season, Parry got off to a hot start before fading down the stretch, perhaps in part because the Colts were asking too much of him. The Indy Star names Hassan Ridgeway (6'3/303), T.Y. McGill (6'0/299), and Zach Kerr (6'1/326) as interior linemen who could ease Parry's workload. Source: Indianapolis Star

According to Colts in-house reporter Kevin Bowen, David Parry looks to be "the guy" at nose tackle. Parry is undersized for a nose tackle (6'1/308 at the Combine) and struggled as a rookie, but the Colts didn't upgrade this offseason, which means the starting job is his to lose. With Josh Chapman and Montori Hughes both gone, Parry's primary competition for snaps will come from Zach Kerr and Ricky Lumpkin. Source: colts.com