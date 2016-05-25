Welcome,
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Devon Bell
(K)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
David Parry | Defensive Lineman | #54
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 310
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (151) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,500,008 contract. The deal contains $220,008 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Colts NT David Parry was arrested Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona on suspicion of driving under the influence, auto theft, robbery, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.
After hitching a ride on a "transportation cart" from a downtown bar, Parry allegedly hit the driver in the head, stole the cart, and crashed it into a gate. A 2015 fifth-rounder, Parry has started 32 straight games to open his career, but he has been a liability. With a new front office in town, his roster spot may not be secure if these charges prove to be well-founded. He will almost certainly face league discipline.
Feb 27 - 9:43 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
The Colts are expected to scale back second-year NT David Parry's snaps.
A starter as a fifth-round rookie last season, Parry got off to a hot start before fading down the stretch, perhaps in part because the Colts were asking too much of him. The Indy Star names Hassan Ridgeway (6'3/303), T.Y. McGill (6'0/299), and Zach Kerr (6'1/326) as interior linemen who could ease Parry's workload.
Wed, May 25, 2016 08:52:00 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
According to Colts in-house reporter Kevin Bowen, David Parry looks to be "the guy" at nose tackle.
Parry is undersized for a nose tackle (6'1/308 at the Combine) and struggled as a rookie, but the Colts didn't upgrade this offseason, which means the starting job is his to lose. With Josh Chapman and Montori Hughes both gone, Parry's primary competition for snaps will come from Zach Kerr and Ricky Lumpkin.
Mon, Apr 11, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Source:
colts.com
In-house reporter Kevin Bowen expects the Colts to upgrade on NT David Parry.
Parry started all 16 games as a rookie, but graded as one of the worst defensive tackles in the league. His struggles were a large part of Indy’s bottom-ten run defense. The Colts should bring in heavy 2016 competition for Parry.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Source:
colts.com
Colts NT David Parry arrested in Arizona
Feb 27 - 9:43 PM
Colts expected to reduce Parry's snaps
Wed, May 25, 2016 08:52:00 PM
NT David Parry penciled in as starter
Mon, Apr 11, 2016 09:01:00 PM
David Parry not guaranteed to start in 2016
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:39:00 PM
More David Parry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
CHI
(2693)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2222)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(1985)
4
K. Cousins
WAS
(1968)
5
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(1921)
6
T. Taylor
BUF
(1680)
7
E. Mitchell
SF
(1639)
8
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1638)
9
J. Thomas
MIA
(1631)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1514)
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
16
34
13
47
3.0
7
2.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
IND
16
15
16
31
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
16
34
13
47
3.0
7
2.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
4
0
4
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
3
0
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
1
0
1
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) should be ready for "a full return" in six months.
Luck underwent surgery on a lingering shoulder injury after the season. RapSheet reports he should be able to resume throwing in three months and return to full practice by mid-July. It looks like Luck will miss most if not all of the offseason program, but he should be ready for training camp. His Week 1 availability is not in doubt.
Jan 19
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Devin Street
4
Marcus Leak
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jonotthan Harrison
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Joe Reitz
2
Le'Raven Clark
3
Isiah Cage
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
