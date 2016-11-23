Karlos Williams | Running Back | #30 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (23) / 5/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 230 College: Florida State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (155) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Steelers signed Karlos Williams to a reserve/future contract. Williams still has four games left on a 10-game suspension for substance abuse he picked up in late November, but he will get a shot to earn a roster spot during the offseason program. That shot will depend on his ability to stay in shape, which is one of many factors which derailed his career in the last year. Pittsburgh also signed RB Dreamius Smith, RB Gus Johnson, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, DB Brandon Dixon, OT Matt Feiler, DB Jacob Hagen, DB Mike Hilton, OT Keavon Milton, WR Dez Stewart, and WR Marcus Tucker to reserve/future deals.

NFL suspended Steelers RB Karlos Williams 10 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Williams' career has gone completely off the rails since scoring nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. He put on weight during the offseason, which led to the Bills cutting him. On top of his weight gain, Williams is now facing his second suspension for substance abuse. Williams has been on the Steelers' practice squad for the past month but now his days could be numbered. Williams has dug a big hole for himself. Only time will tell if he can climb out of it. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twittter

Steelers signed RB Karlos Williams to their practice squad. With his suspension ending last week, Williams was expected to work out for the Bills, the team that cut him over the summer, but Buffalo canceled the workout. Pittsburgh visited with Williams back in August after his release from the Bills. His brother, Vince, is also on the Steelers. On the practice squad, Williams will provide depth and maybe be brought along as Le'Veon Bell's eventual No. 2 possibly as soon as next season with DeAngelo Williams' contract running dry.