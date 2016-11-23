Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather |
Roster
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Karlos Williams | Running Back | #30
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 230
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (155) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers signed Karlos Williams to a reserve/future contract.
Williams still has four games left on a 10-game suspension for substance abuse he picked up in late November, but he will get a shot to earn a roster spot during the offseason program. That shot will depend on his ability to stay in shape, which is one of many factors which derailed his career in the last year. Pittsburgh also signed RB Dreamius Smith, RB Gus Johnson, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, DB Brandon Dixon, OT Matt Feiler, DB Jacob Hagen, DB Mike Hilton, OT Keavon Milton, WR Dez Stewart, and WR Marcus Tucker to reserve/future deals.
Jan 23 - 6:58 PM
NFL suspended Steelers RB Karlos Williams 10 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Williams' career has gone completely off the rails since scoring nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. He put on weight during the offseason, which led to the Bills cutting him. On top of his weight gain, Williams is now facing his second suspension for substance abuse. Williams has been on the Steelers' practice squad for the past month but now his days could be numbered. Williams has dug a big hole for himself. Only time will tell if he can climb out of it.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twittter
Steelers signed RB Karlos Williams to their practice squad.
With his suspension ending last week, Williams was expected to work out for the Bills, the team that cut him over the summer, but Buffalo canceled the workout. Pittsburgh visited with Williams back in August after his release from the Bills. His brother, Vince, is also on the Steelers. On the practice squad, Williams will provide depth and maybe be brought along as Le'Veon Bell's eventual No. 2 possibly as soon as next season with DeAngelo Williams' contract running dry.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 09:57:00 AM
The Bills have canceled their workout with free agent RB Karlos Williams.
Wow. ESPN's Adam Schefter made it seem like Williams' return to Buffalo was a done deal earlier today. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News backtracked somewhat, predicting Williams had a "50-50" chance to re-sign with Buffalo. Now the Bills aren't even going to work him out. We're not sure what's responsible for the abrupt change of plans, though it's understandable why the Bills would be hesitant to bring Williams back. He was embarrassingly out of shape at OTAs this summer and just came off a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Where Williams goes from here is anyone's guess.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Source:
WKBW.com
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Jan 23 - 6:58 PM
Karlos Williams hit with 10-game suspension
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Steelers add RB Karlos Williams to taxi squad
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Bills cancel workout with Karlos Williams
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 03:12:00 PM
More Karlos Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BUF
11
93
517
47.0
5.6
2
7
11
96
8.7
8.7
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
4
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Matt Feiler
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Keavon Milton
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
