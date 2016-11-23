Player Page

Karlos Williams | Running Back | #30

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (155) / BUF
Steelers signed Karlos Williams to a reserve/future contract.
Williams still has four games left on a 10-game suspension for substance abuse he picked up in late November, but he will get a shot to earn a roster spot during the offseason program. That shot will depend on his ability to stay in shape, which is one of many factors which derailed his career in the last year. Pittsburgh also signed RB Dreamius Smith, RB Gus Johnson, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, DB Brandon Dixon, OT Matt Feiler, DB Jacob Hagen, DB Mike Hilton, OT Keavon Milton, WR Dez Stewart, and WR Marcus Tucker to reserve/future deals. Jan 23 - 6:58 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015BUF119351747.05.62711968.78.70210000
