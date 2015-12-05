Welcome,
date 2015-12-05
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Travis Harvey
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Jake Coker
(QB)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.J. Nelson | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/24/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 160
College:
UAB
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (159) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.489 million contract. The deal included a $209,800 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.J. Nelson caught 3-of-7 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
His highlight-reel play was an 80-yard touchdown, but Nelson nearly had another score only to be tackled at the one-yard line at the end of a 41-yard catch before David Johnson dove in for the TD. Easily the Cardinals' most explosive receiver at this stage of the season, Nelson will remain in play as a DFS start when Arizona heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams in both teams' season finale.
Dec 24 - 8:27 PM
J.J. Nelson caught 5-of-11 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown Week 15 against the Saints.
Nelson ran a nice route on his 10-yard touchdown, getting Von Bell on his hip before sprinting for the corner, but he will likely remember this game for a drop. After sprinting behind the Saints' defense, Nelson muffed a beautifully thrown ball from Carson Palmer which would have gone for a 56-yard touchdown. Despite that miscue, it was promising Nelson saw 11 targets in the first game without Michael Floyd. Even traveling to Seattle, Nelson will have some dart-throw appeal next week.
Dec 18 - 8:26 PM
J.J. Nelson (knee) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice.
The Cardinals just seem to be managing Nelson's reps. With Michael Floyd now a Patriot, Nelson will have some WR4 appeal in a plus matchup with the Saints.
Dec 15 - 4:49 PM
J.J. Nelson (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The knee injury doesn't sound like anything that will keep him out of Sunday's game. With Michael Floyd gone, Nelson is locked into a starting role for Week 15.
Dec 14 - 5:30 PM
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
Dec 24 - 8:27 PM
J.J. Nelson scores a touchdown, drops another
Dec 18 - 8:26 PM
J.J. Nelson (knee) still limited on Thursday
Dec 15 - 4:49 PM
J.J. Nelson (knee) limited in practice
Dec 14 - 5:30 PM
More J.J. Nelson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
14
30
493
35.2
16.4
1
6
4
83
5.9
20.8
0
1
1
53
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
ARZ
11
11
299
27.2
27.2
1
2
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
13
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
1
24
24.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
53
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
2
16
8.0
0
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
3
84
28.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
8
79
9.9
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
2
30
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
1
42
42.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
1
8
8.0
1
1
56
56.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
5
38
7.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
3
132
44.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3
Stepfan Taylor
4
Kerwynn Williams
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
Questionable
John Brown caught 1-of-2 targets for 12 yards in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
It's been a lost season for Brown, who has battled complications from a sickle-cell trait and has therefore been a limited part of the Cardinals' game plan.
Dec 24
3
Brittan Golden
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
Questionable
J.J. Nelson caught 3-of-7 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
His highlight-reel play was an 80-yard touchdown, but Nelson nearly had another score only to be tackled at the one-yard line at the end of a 41-yard catch before David Johnson dove in for the TD. Easily the Cardinals' most explosive receiver at this stage of the season, Nelson will remain in play as a DFS start when Arizona heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams in both teams' season finale.
Dec 24
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Jeremy Ross
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Darren Fells
Sidelined
Cardinals declared TE Darren Fells, TE Gerald Christian, WR Chris Hubert, OLB Alex Okafor, G/T Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Xavier Williams, and DT Ed Stinson inactive for Week 8 at Carolina.
Jermaine Gresham will be a full-time tight end with Fells (shoulder) down.
Oct 30
3
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 15.
Humphries didn't practice all week and remains in the concussion protocol. John Wetzel will start at left tackle against the Saints.
Dec 16
2
Earl Watford
LG
1
Mike Iupati
Questionable
Cardinals LG Mike Iupati (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
It's his first practice since going down in Week 5. Coach Bruce Arians said Iupati "looked good" and is trending toward playing. Barring any setbacks, Iupati should return for Sunday night's game against Seattle.
Oct 19
2
Taylor Boggs
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Evan Boehm
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Cole Toner
RT
1
Earl Watford
2
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
