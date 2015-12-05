J.J. Nelson | Wide Receiver | #14

J.J. Nelson caught 3-of-7 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.

His highlight-reel play was an 80-yard touchdown, but Nelson nearly had another score only to be tackled at the one-yard line at the end of a 41-yard catch before David Johnson dove in for the TD. Easily the Cardinals' most explosive receiver at this stage of the season, Nelson will remain in play as a DFS start when Arizona heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams in both teams' season finale.