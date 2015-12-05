Player Page

J.J. Nelson | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 160
College: UAB
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (159) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
J.J. Nelson caught 3-of-7 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
His highlight-reel play was an 80-yard touchdown, but Nelson nearly had another score only to be tackled at the one-yard line at the end of a 41-yard catch before David Johnson dove in for the TD. Easily the Cardinals' most explosive receiver at this stage of the season, Nelson will remain in play as a DFS start when Arizona heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams in both teams' season finale. Dec 24 - 8:27 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ143049335.216.4164835.920.801153000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015ARZ111129927.227.21210.0.000100130
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE11111.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR12424.0000.0000000
5Oct 6@SF00.0000.00053000
6Oct 17NYJ2168.0022311.5000000
7Oct 23SEA38428.00144.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR8799.9200.0000000
10Nov 13SF22914.5000.0010000
11Nov 20@MIN10.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL23015.0000.0000000
13Dec 4WAS14242.0100.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA188.0115656.0100000
15Dec 18NO5387.6100.0000000
16Dec 24@SEA313244.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@LARGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3Stepfan Taylor
4Kerwynn Williams
GLB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Jeremy Ross
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Darren Fells
3Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Earl Watford
LG1Mike Iupati
2Taylor Boggs
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
RG1John Wetzel
2Cole Toner
RT1Earl Watford
2Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 