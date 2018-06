The Patriots actually used a fifth-round pick on Cardona in 2015. Analytics on snapping the ball a longer distance than it is usually snapped are scarce, but Cardona must be quite adept at it.

It means fifth-rounder Joe Cardona will be available for the season. A Navy product, Cardona was potentially going to have to serve this year. Cardona could still be recalled to the navy at any time.

Patriots LS Joe Cardona could have to miss the 2016 season to fulfill service obligations to the Navy.

Cardona was the Pats' long snapper last season after becoming the first long snapper to be drafted since 2009. The Lions took fellow LS Jimmy Landes in the sixth round last week. Cardona was able to juggle his football and military commitments last year, but it doesn't look like he'll be so lucky in 2016.