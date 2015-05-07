Mike Burton | Running Back

The Lions had no use for Burton in their spread-style, short-based passing game, but he should fit right into Chicago's smash-mouth approach. Burton earned Pro Football Focus' No. 6 lead-blocking grade among 38 fullbacks in 2016 after ranking No. 3 among 36 qualifiers the year before. If Burton earns a roster spot, he should upgrade the blocking in front of Jordan Howard.

The move makes room for Matt Asiata. A fifth-round pick in 2015, Burton played 241 snaps as a rookie, but Jim Bob Cooter moved away from using a fullback his first full season in charge of the offense. Young and a good player, it will not be surprising if Burton gets snapped up off waivers.

Burton has the size to open up holes for running backs and can catch the occasional check-down pass out of the backfield. He's a safe bet to play a role on special teams.

Lions selected Rutgers FB Mike Burton with the No. 168 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Burton (5'11/242) was a lead blocker and special teamer for the Scarlet Knights, racking up 47 career receptions and averaging 5.3 YPC on 22 carries. Not a candidate to catch more than checkdown passes in the pros, Burton ran 4.74 with a 33-inch vertical at the Combine. Burton projects as more of an H-back than old-fashioned fullback, but could earn a job covering kicks.