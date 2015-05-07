Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Mike Burton
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Franko House
(TE)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Andy Phillips
(K)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Burton | Running Back
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/1/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 247
College:
Rutgers
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 5 (168) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract. The deal included a $184,356 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears claimed FB Michael Burton off waivers from the Lions.
The Lions had no use for Burton in their spread-style, short-based passing game, but he should fit right into Chicago's smash-mouth approach. Burton earned Pro Football Focus' No. 6 lead-blocking grade among 38 fullbacks in 2016 after ranking No. 3 among 36 qualifiers the year before. If Burton earns a roster spot, he should upgrade the blocking in front of Jordan Howard.
May 31 - 9:39 PM
Lions waived FB Mike Burton.
The move makes room for Matt Asiata. A fifth-round pick in 2015, Burton played 241 snaps as a rookie, but Jim Bob Cooter moved away from using a fullback his first full season in charge of the offense. Young and a good player, it will not be surprising if Burton gets snapped up off waivers.
May 30 - 9:40 AM
Source:
ESPN
Lions signed No. 168 overall pick FB Mike Burton to a four-year contract.
Burton has the size to open up holes for running backs and can catch the occasional check-down pass out of the backfield. He's a safe bet to play a role on special teams.
Thu, May 7, 2015 10:39:00 PM
Source:
Michael Rothstein on Twitter
Lions selected Rutgers FB Mike Burton with the No. 168 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.
Burton (5'11/242) was a lead blocker and special teamer for the Scarlet Knights, racking up 47 career receptions and averaging 5.3 YPC on 22 carries. Not a candidate to catch more than checkdown passes in the pros, Burton ran 4.74 with a 33-inch vertical at the Combine. Burton projects as more of an H-back than old-fashioned fullback, but could earn a job covering kicks.
Sat, May 2, 2015 03:13:00 PM
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
May 31 - 9:39 PM
Lions waive Burton to make room for Asiata
May 30 - 9:40 AM
Mike Burton signs four-year deal with Lions
Thu, May 7, 2015 10:39:00 PM
Lions draft Mike Burton at No. 168
Sat, May 2, 2015 03:13:00 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
16
4
2
.1
.5
0
0
6
39
2.4
6.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
15
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mike Burton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mike Burton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mike Burton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Mike Burton's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
Sidelined
Bears No. 3 QB Mark Sanchez will be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program with a left knee injury.
Sanchez suffered the injury in Tuesday's OTAs session. The injury caused the Bears to reverse their release of Connor Shaw. Buried behind Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez will be hard pressed to crack the 53-man roster, though he is owed $1 million guaranteed.
May 30
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson listed Markus Wheaton among the starters at wide receiver in his mid-May projection.
Chicago does not have much behind Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, and Wheaton was given $6 million guaranteed on a "two-year" contract. That said, Wheaton is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has been inconsistent throughout his career. After signing Dion Sims and drafting Adam Shaheen in the second round, the Bears could end up using a lot more two-tight-end sets.
May 15
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Josh Bellamy
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
According to the Chicago Tribune, Bears third-year WR Kevin White has spent the last several months "working to align his stride" when running.
White missed his rookie season with a fractured left tibia, then missed all but four games of his sophomore campaign with a "fibular spiral fracture" and "severe ankle ligament damage" in the same leg. Per the Tribune's Rich Campbell, the Bears simply "don't know" whether White will regain his explosiveness. White is nothing more than a late-round flier in 2017 fantasy drafts.
May 24
2
Kendall Wright
3
Victor Cruz
4
Rueben Randle
5
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Ben Braunecker
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long (ankle surgery) is back to up 310 pounds after dropping as low as 265 in February.
Long has endured major complications from his November ankle operation, and is still only running on an underwater treadmill. Per Long, he is "re-learning movement patterns and range of motion." Although the weight gain is encouraging, Long seems poised to miss the entire offseason program, and will likely be babied along through camp.
May 1
2
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
3
Dieugot Joseph
K
1
Connor Barth
»
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
»
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
»
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
»
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
»
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
»
Corey Coleman to be 'out for a little while'
»
MIA has 'multiple plays' designed for Thomas
»
Jordan Howard 'noticeably slimmer' this year
»
James White has 'won over' Belichick, Brady
»
Larry Fitz: Chad Williams hands like Boldin's
»
New Rams coach gives Goff tepid endorsement
»
Carr says he won't talk extension after camp
