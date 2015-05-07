Player Page

Mike Burton | Running Back

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/1/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 247
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (168) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Bears claimed FB Michael Burton off waivers from the Lions.
The Lions had no use for Burton in their spread-style, short-based passing game, but he should fit right into Chicago's smash-mouth approach. Burton earned Pro Football Focus' No. 6 lead-blocking grade among 38 fullbacks in 2016 after ranking No. 3 among 36 qualifiers the year before. If Burton earns a roster spot, he should upgrade the blocking in front of Jordan Howard. May 31 - 9:39 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET1642.1.5006392.46.50100000
2016DET1500.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18TEN00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@GB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@CHI00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9PHI00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16LAR00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23WAS00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@HOU00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIN00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20JAC00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24MIN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NO00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11CHI00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@NYG00.0000.0000000
16Dec 26@DAL00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Rueben Randle
5Tanner Gentry
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
3Dieugot Joseph
K1Connor Barth
 

 