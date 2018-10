James O'Shaughnessy | Tight End | #80 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (26) / 1/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 245 College: Illinois State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (173) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.473 million contract. The deal included a $166,252 signing bonus. 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) is out Week 7 against the Texans. The Jaguars have been totally gutted at tight end and are now without their top three players at the position. "David Grinnage" and Blake Bell will be the Jaguars' tight ends against Houston. Neither is on the fantasy radar.

Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) did not practice Thursday. O'Shaughnessy was limited because of a hip injury on Wednesday before being downgraded to a DNP on Thursday, suggesting he suffered the injury in practice. Mid-week downgrades are never a good sign, but it is possible O'Shaughnessy is able to get back on the field Friday. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul sidelined, O'Shaughnessy is the next man up at tight end. Source: Jaguars on Twitter

Patriots released TE James O'Shaughnessy. O'Shaughnessy was vying to be the Patriots' third-string tight end but lost out to Jacob Hollister. The former fifth-round pick has managed just eight catches for 86 yards over 23 NFL appearances. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter