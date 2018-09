Quandre Diggs | Defensive Back | #28 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (25) / 1/22/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 200 College: Texas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 6 (200) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 9/3/2018: Re-signed to a three-year, $20.4 million contract extension. 2018: $705,000, 2019: $6.8M, 2020: $6.8M, 2021: $6.8M Share: Tweet

Lions re-signed DB Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $20.4 million extension through 2021. The former sixth-round pick played five games at safety in 2017, recording three interceptions and forcing a fumble during that stint. He left such a lasting impression that he'll transition there fully this upcoming year. Diggs will likely become coach Matt Patricia's new hybrid safety/nickel combo and be tasked with covering opposing slot receivers and tight ends. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Lions DB Quandre Diggs is working with the safeties during OTAs. A former corner, Diggs transitioned to safety late last season, and GM Bob Quinn said he looked natural in his new position. New coach Matt Patricia seems to agree since it appears like Diggs will be sticking at safety this season. Even if he is listed as a safety, Diggs will likely be tasked with covering slot receivers in sub packages. Source: Detroit Free Press

Lions GM Bob Quinn thinks DB Quandre Diggs looked like a natural at safety the final month-plus of last season. Quinn and new coach Matt Patricia are going to sit down and decide where Diggs fits best, but Quinn seems to be on board with Diggs staying at safety. Maybe he'll be Patricia's new Patrick Chung as a safety/nickel combo who covers slot receivers and tight ends. Diggs is a bit small at 5'9/200, but he had three interceptions in four games at safety last season and also forced one fumble. Source: Detroit Free Press