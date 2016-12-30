Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
AJ Derby
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
AJ Derby | Tight End | #83
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 255
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 6 (202) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,392,052. The deal contains $112,052 guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos.com's Andrew Mason said the organization is "very high on what (TE A.J) Derby can do."
The Broncos took a shot on Michigan's Jake Butt in the fifth-round of this year's draft, but the rookie will be out until at least August recovering from a torn ACL. Even when Butt returns, Mason notes he is a different tight end that Derby, who is more of a glorified slot receiver than an in-line option. Considering how much the Chargers utilized tight ends under new OC Mike McCoy, there should be room for both even when Butt is healthy and ready to contribute.
May 20 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Broncos on YouTube
Broncos declared A.J. Derby (concussion) inactive for Week 17 against the Raiders.
Acquired from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick at the trade deadline, Derby established himself as a factor in the passing game, catching at least four passes in three of six active games with the Broncos. The likely departure of Gary Kubiak and his tight-end friendly system is a concern, but Derby has the receiving talent to be a fantasy factor if given the opportunity. He is a solid hold in Dynasty formats.
Jan 1 - 3:13 PM
Broncos TE AJ Derby (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Acquired from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick ahead of October's trade deadline, Derby had earned a significant role in Denver's passing offense before suffering a concussion that cost him the final two games. He will return in 2017 to compete for the Broncos' top tight end role.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:08:00 PM
Broncos TE A.J. Derby (concussion) didn't practice on Friday and is listed as out for Week 16 against the Chiefs.
As Virgil Green (concussion) has also been ruled out, it looks like Jeff Heuerman will be the Broncos' only healthy tight end in Week 16.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Source:
Troy Renck on Twitter
Broncos are 'very high on what Derby can do'
May 20 - 9:39 AM
A.J. Derby ends season on the sidelines
Jan 1 - 3:13 PM
AJ Derby ruled out for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 02:08:00 PM
A.J. Derby (concussion) still not practicing
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 01:51:00 PM
More AJ Derby Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
10
16
160
16.0
10.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
AJ Derby's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
AJ Derby's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View AJ Derby's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
AJ Derby's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
4
43
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
5
57
11.4
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
4
35
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) "should be totally cleared by August."
Kelly underwent surgery for a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist in April after being uninvited from the Combine because of an off-field incident. The Broncos still took a shot on him with the last pick in the draft, and they apparently expect him to participate at some point in training camp. With no chance to start this year, the Broncos might prefer Kelly sitting on the NFI list all season.
May 13
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
9 News Denver's Mike Klis puts Jamaal Charles' chances of making the Broncos' 53-man roster at "50-50."
Charles signed a no-guarantee, one-year, incentive-laden deal with Denver, so this absolutely makes sense. Charles is coming off multiple knee surgeries and setbacks and turns 31 later this year. If he can prove he's healthy, which is a big "if," then Charles won't have a problem cracking the Week 1 roster, but Denver has plenty of backfield options with C.J. Anderson coming back to health, Devontae Booker entering Year 2, and the selection of rookie De'Angelo Henderson. Charles is a mere late-round flier in fantasy drafts.
May 17
3
Devontae Booker
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Fifth round TE Jake Butt (knee) is participating in individual work at rookie camp.
Butt is recovering from an ACL tear suffered at the Orange Bowl. He’ll continue to be moved slowly in spring workouts. Butt will be nine months removed from surgery for Week 1.
May 13
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Erik Austell
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos signed C Matt Paradis to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Paradis is back on an exclusive rights tender, but the Broncos could look to sign him to a long-term extension coming off a great season. Paradis is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next spring. WR Jordan Taylor and LS Casey Kreiter also signed their tenders.
Apr 3
2
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
3
Justin Murray
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Menelik Watson
3
Michael Schofield
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
NFL Headlines
»
Report: 'Some people' expect Albert at OTAs
»
GM 'confident' Freeman deal will get done
»
Broncos are 'very high on what Derby can do'
»
Less than 50 percent chance Cousins signs LTD
»
Kareem Hunt to become Chiefs feature back?
»
Chargers WR Allen runs routes at full speed
»
Bucs ink Ryan Fitzpatrick as veteran backup
»
'No update' on Gareon Conley's legal status
»
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
»
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
»
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
»
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
