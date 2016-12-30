AJ Derby | Tight End | #83 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (25) / 9/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 6 (202) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,392,052. The deal contains $112,052 guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Broncos.com's Andrew Mason said the organization is "very high on what (TE A.J) Derby can do." The Broncos took a shot on Michigan's Jake Butt in the fifth-round of this year's draft, but the rookie will be out until at least August recovering from a torn ACL. Even when Butt returns, Mason notes he is a different tight end that Derby, who is more of a glorified slot receiver than an in-line option. Considering how much the Chargers utilized tight ends under new OC Mike McCoy, there should be room for both even when Butt is healthy and ready to contribute. Source: Broncos on YouTube

Broncos declared A.J. Derby (concussion) inactive for Week 17 against the Raiders. Acquired from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick at the trade deadline, Derby established himself as a factor in the passing game, catching at least four passes in three of six active games with the Broncos. The likely departure of Gary Kubiak and his tight-end friendly system is a concern, but Derby has the receiving talent to be a fantasy factor if given the opportunity. He is a solid hold in Dynasty formats.

