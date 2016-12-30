Player Page

Weather | Roster

AJ Derby | Tight End | #83

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 6 (202) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Broncos.com's Andrew Mason said the organization is "very high on what (TE A.J) Derby can do."
The Broncos took a shot on Michigan's Jake Butt in the fifth-round of this year's draft, but the rookie will be out until at least August recovering from a torn ACL. Even when Butt returns, Mason notes he is a different tight end that Derby, who is more of a glorified slot receiver than an in-line option. Considering how much the Chargers utilized tight ends under new OC Mike McCoy, there should be room for both even when Butt is healthy and ready to contribute. May 20 - 9:39 AM
Source: Broncos on YouTube
More AJ Derby Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN101616016.010.00000.0.00010000
AJ Derby's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View AJ Derby's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View AJ Derby's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to AJ Derby's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2BUF00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16CIN00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@OAK00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NO22211.0000.0000000
12Nov 27KC44310.8000.0000000
13Dec 4@JAC133.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@TEN55711.4000.0010000
15Dec 18NE4358.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Erik Austell
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
3Justin Murray
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Menelik Watson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 