Neal Sterling | Tight End | #85 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (26) / 1/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 257 College: Monmouth Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (220) / JAC Contract: view contract details 2018: Restricted Free Agent (Original-Round Level)

Jets TE Neal Sterling left Sunday's Week 2 game with a potential concussion. The Jets' primary receiving tight end, Sterling caught three passes in Week 1. He was catch-less in Sunday's game before exiting to be evaluated.

Jets TE Neal Sterling played 40-of-60 (67 percent) snaps Week 1 against the Lions. Rookie Chris Herndon was next with 34, Eric Tomlinson had 29, and Jordan Leggett finished with 15. Sterling also led the group in receiving with three catches for 27 yards. Perhaps Herndon is able to carve out a role as he gets more comfortable, but this is a situation to avoid at this point.

Jets re-signed restricted free agents TE Neal Sterling and S Rontez Miles to one-year, $1.9 million contracts. Both RFAs were tendered at the original-pick level. Sterling has converted to tight end after starring as a wide receiver at Monmouth. In a poor Jets tight end corps, Sterling should have a legitimate shot at carving out snaps in sub-packages. Miles has been a mainstay on the Jets' special teams.