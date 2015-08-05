Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bobby Hart | Tackle | #68

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 316
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (226) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Giants waived OT Bobby Hart.
It is an odd time to make this move, suggesting there is something going on behind the scenes. Of course, that would not be surprising considering the state of the Giants' locker room. Either way, it is not a big loss despite Hart starting 20 games the last two seasons and the last three at right tackle. New GM Dave Gettleman's first order of business should be fixing a long-broken offensive line. Dec 30 - 11:45 AM
Source: Art Stapleton on Twitter
More Bobby Hart Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG101010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NYG91010.00.0000000000000
2016NYG141010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7Kellen Moore
8G.J. Kinne
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Dylan Thompson
11Matt McGloin
12Johnny Manziel
13Aaron Murray
14Jerrod Johnson
15Thad Lewis
16Matt Simms
17Bryan Bennett
18Garrett Grayson
19Nick Mullens
20Brad Sorensen
21Seth Lobato
22Tim Tebow
23Ryan Williams
24Dan Orlovsky
25Austin Trainor
26Pat Devlin
27Matt Blanchard
28Dan LeFevour
29McLeod Bethel-Thompson
30Trevor Knight
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Chandler Harnish
33Chase Rettig
34Ryan Nassib
35Keith Wenning
36Stephen Morris
37Zach Mettenberger
38Dane Evans
39Sefo Liufau
40Bart Houston
41David Olson
42Cody Fajardo
43Shane Carden
44Griffin Neal
45Marquise Williams
46Max Wittek
47Joe Licata
48R.J. Archer
49Sean Renfree
50Dalyn Williams
51Eli Jenkins
52Jake Waters
53Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Rashad Jennings
3Joseph Randle
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Khiry Robinson
7Aaron Green
8Tim Hightower
9Joique Bell
10Dominique Williams
11Alonzo Harris
12Joe Banyard
13LaMichael James
14Karlos Williams
15Terrell Watson
16Brandon Burks
17Terrell Newby
18Jahad Thomas
19C.J. Spiller
20Ronnie Hillman
21Bobby Rainey
22Darren McFadden
23Brandon Ross
24Cedric O'Neal
25Storm Johnson
26Darrin Reaves
27Josh Harris
28Anthony Dixon
29Zac Stacy
30Troymaine Pope
31Jordan Johnson
32Glenn Winston
33B.J. Daniels
34DuJuan Harris
35Matt Asiata
36Isaiah Pead
37Dan Herron
38Jahwan Edwards
39Ross Scheuerman
40Kenneth Harper
41Jawon Chisholm
42Zac Brooks
43Jerome Smith
44George Atkinson III
45Brandon Brown-Dukes
46Jalen Simmons
47Brandon Wilds
48LaVance Taylor
49Keshawn Hill
50Shaun Draughn
51Michael Dyer
52Jeremy Stewart
53William Stanback
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Cory Harkey
2Ryan Mueller
3Joe Don Duncan
4Andrew Bonnet
5Henry Hynoski
6Austin Johnson
7James Casey
8Darrel Young
9Erik Lorig
10Will Johnson
11Emil Igwenagu
12Jorvorskie Lane
13Lorenzo Taliaferro
14Jalston Fowler
15Julian Howsare
16Brandon Cottom
17Paul Lasike
18Blake Renaud
19Devon Johnson
20Quayvon Hicks
21Alstevis Squirewell
22Freddie Stevenson
23Tyler McCloskey
24Anthony Firkser
25Joe Bacci
26Joey Iosefa
27Kiero Small
28J.C. Copeland
29Zach Boren
30John Conner
31Chris Swain
32Tyler Renew
33Sam Bergen
34Trey Millard
35Brad Smelley
36Nikita Whitlock
37Kyle Coleman
38Glenn Gronkowski
39Will Ratelle
40Soma Vainuku
41Darrin Laufasa
42Juwan Thompson
43Jordan Campbell
44Patrick Skov
45John Robinson-Woodgett
46Zach Laskey
47Malcolm Johnson
48Sione Houma
49Tim Cook
50Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Marcus Easley
7Jerome Simpson
8Douglas McNeil
9Jacoby Ford
10Josh Morgan
11Hakeem Nicks
12Tyler Davis
13Eddie Royal
14Stevie Johnson
15Andy Jones
16Corey Brown
17Kyle Prater
18Greg Little
19Kris Durham
20Dwayne Bowe
21James Jones
22Corey Fuller
23Jared Abbrederis
24Keenan Reynolds
25Devin Lucien
26Greg Ward Jr.
27Preston Parker
28DeAndre Reaves
29Kain Colter
30Miles Austin
31Greg Salas
32Josh Huff
33Dres Anderson
34Jordan Williams
35Ed Eagan
36Tre McBride
37Jordan Leslie
38Shane Wynn
39Armon Binns
40Marlon Brown
41Carlton Mitchell
42Reggie Dunn
43Ben Edwards
44Nick Harwell
45Carlton Agudosi
46Mitch Mathews
47Jared Dangerfield
48Tevaun Smith
49Shaq Evans
50Kevin Norwood
51Solomon Patton
52Marquess Wilson
53Josh Lenz
54Uzoma Nwachukwu
55Eric Rogers
56Damian Williams
57Damaris Johnson
58Joshua Stangby
59Jaxon Shipley
60Andrew Turzilli
61Isaac Fruechte
62Zach D'Orazio
63Kenzel Doe
64Keyarris Garrett
65Jonathan Krause
66Robert Herron
67Dezmin Lewis
68Ricky Collins
69Nate Washington
70Michael Rector
71Issac Blakeney
72Tevin Jones
73Tevin Reese
74Kenny Cook
75L'Damian Washington
76Duke Williams
77David Porter
78Brandon Shippen
79Corey Washington
80Ryan Spadola
81Josh Harper
82Rasheed Bailey
83Donatella Luckett
84Devin Street
85Travis Labhart
86Tyler Murphy
87Marquez Clark
88Chandler Worthy
89Jarrett Boykin
90Lance Lewis
91Joseph Anderson
92Marlon Moore
93Josh Stewart
94Dennis Parks
95Quinshad Davis
96Rashaun Simonise
97Reece Horn
98Ishmael Zamora
99Alonzo Russell
100Robert Wheelwright
101Shaq Hill
102Ezell Ruffin
103Jeff Beathard
104DaVaris Daniels
105Aaron Dobson
106Tyler McDonald
107Javontee Herndon
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Rod Streater
9A.J. Jenkins
10Chris Matthews
11Ryan Broyles
12Ryan Whalen
13Joe Morgan
14Jacoby Jones
15Austin Pettis
16Onterio McCalebb
17Nathan Palmer
18Kevin Smith
19Dorial Green-Beckham
20R.J. Harris
21Kenbrell Thompkins
22Emory Blake
23Darius Jennings
24Wendall Williams
25Jordan Payton
26Victor Cruz
27Chris Harper
28Donteea Dye
29Daniel Braverman
30Da'Ron Brown
31Shakim Phillips
32DeVier Posey
33Tandon Doss
34Andre Debose
35Mike Brown
36Jimmie Hunt
37Devon Wylie
38Mike Williams
39Jay Lee
40Frankie Hammond
41Keshawn Martin
42Devante Davis
43Jake Lampman
44Marcus Leak
45K.J. Maye
46Paul Turner
47Valdez Showers
48Seantavius Jones
49Michael Preston
50Chris Brown
51Rodney Adams
52Noel Thomas
53Daniel Rodriguez
54A.J. Cruz
55James Butler
56Kenny Lawler
57Anthony Dable
58Isiah Ferguson
59Myles White
60Kadron Boone
61Ryan Lankford
62Rannell Hall
63Titus Davis
64Jerome Lane
65Reggie Bell
66Amir Carlisle
67Phil Bates
68Milton Williams III
69Clyde Gates
70Jeremy Ross
71Marcus Harris
72T.J. Graham
73Saalim Hakim
74Griff Whalen
75Kashif Moore
76Josh Boyce
77Juron Criner
78Stephen Hill
79Tom Nelson
80Leonard Hankerson
81Chris King
82Trindon Holliday
83Josh Magee
84Andre Davis
85Demetrius Wilson
86Josh Reese
87DiAndre Campbell
88Trevor Harman
89Paul Browning
90Austin Willis
91Michael Bennett
92Durron Neal
93David Glidden
94Kieran Duncan
95Jarvis Turner
96T.J. Thorpe
97Mitchell Paige
98Bug Howard
99Rodney Smith
100James Quick
101Reggie Diggs
102Tim Patrick
103Trey Griffey
104Moritz Bohringer
105Levi Norwood
106Ed Williams
107Danny Anthrop
108Marken Michel
109Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Jeremy Kerley
3Chris Givens
4Riley Cooper
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Craig Stevens
4Scott Chandler
5Tony Moeaki
6Ladarius Green
7Zach Sudfeld
8Dante Rosario
9Brandon Bostick
10Andrew Quarless
11Kyle Miller
12Blake Annen
13Matt Spaeth
14Bruce Miller
15Wes Saxton
16Beau Gardner
17Jace Amaro
18Mickey Shuler
19Michael Cooper
20Gavin Escobar
21Dominique Jones
22Nic Jacobs
23Chase Ford
24Tyrone Swoopes
25Evan Baylis
26Nick Kasa
27Marcus Lucas
28Richard Gordon
29Chase Dixon
30J.P. Holtz
31Casey Pierce
32Mike McFarland
33Aaron Peck
34Beau Sandland
35Eric Wallace
36D.J. Williams
37Chase Coffman
38David Johnson
39Rob Blanchflower
40Jacob Maxwell
41Asante Cleveland
42Anthony Denham
43Rashaun Allen
44Larry Donnell
45Cooper Helfet
46Mason Schreck
47Cameron Clear
48Steve Maneri
49David Paulson
50Justice Cunningham
51Kevin Greene
52Brandon Barden
53Gerell Robinson
54Robert Tonyan Jr.
55Chris Gragg
56Jake Stoneburner
57Nick Truesdell
58Jake Murphy
59Rory Anderson
60Gannon Sinclair
61Adrien Robinson
62Chris Pantale
63Ryan Taylor
64Konrad Reuland
65Brett Brackett
66Michael Egnew
67Clayton Echard
68Taylor McNamara
69Jay Rome
70Kivon Cartwright
71John Peters
72Tevin Westbrook
73Braxton Deaver
74M.J. McFarland
75Dan Light
76Arthur Lynch
77Jack Tabb
78Keith Towbridge
79Rob Housler
80Jordan Thompson
81Adam Zaruba
LT1Terry Poole
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Tyson Chandler
4Landon Lechler
5Chris Bordelon
6King Dunlap
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Reid Fragel
11Michael Bowie
12Carter Bykowski
13Kevin Graf
14Blaine Clausell
15Rob Crisp
16Fahn Cooper
17Avery Young
18Pace Murphy
19Justin Senior
20Darrell Brown
21Javarius Leamon
22Jason Fox
23Kyle Roberts
24Michael Oher
25Taylor Hart
26Takoby Cofield
27Micah Hatchie
28Robert Myers
29Jah Reid
30David Hedelin
31Vince Kowalski
32Wil Freeman
33John Weidenaar
34Taylor Fallin
35Jake Rodgers
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Cody Booth
39Justin Renfrow
40David Foucault
41Andrew McDonald
42Larson Graham
43Garry Williams
44Lars Hanson
45John Kling
46Tyrus Thompson
47Chauncey Briggs
48Roubbens Joseph
49Arturo Uzdavinis
50Jordan Swindle
51Donald Hawkins
52Jerry Ugokwe
53Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Tim Lelito
3Jake Simonich
4Jarell Broxton
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Cyril Richardson
8Dallas Thomas
9Edawn Coughman
10Ryan Seymour
11Brandon Thomas
12David Arkin
13Ben Heenan
14Antoine Everett
15Sebastian Tretola
16Oni Omoile
17Isaiah Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Jeff Adams
20Tanner Hawkinson
21Adrian Bellard
22Dustin Stanton
23Lene Maiava
24Jamison Lalk
25Marquis Lucas
26Austin Shepherd
27Al Bond
28Brian Folkerts
29Matthew Masifilo
30Josh Allen
31Ronald Patrick
32Collin Rahrig
33Jake Bernstein
34Vi Teofilo
35Darren Keyton
36Zach Voytek
37Kitt O'Brien
38Alex Cooper
39Anthony Fabiano
40Alex Kozan
41Nila Kasitati
42Garrick Mayweather
43Greg Pyke
44Richard Levy
45Freddie Tagaloa
46Pearce Slater
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Nick Mangold
3Gino Gradkowski
4Khaled Holmes
5Manuel Ramirez
6Mitchell Bell
7Jack Allen
8Kofi Amichia
9Julian Vandervelde
10Marcus Henry
11Jacob Flores
12Fernando Velasco
13Jacques McClendon
14Drew Nowak
15Garth Gerhart
16Barrett Jones
17Dalton Freeman
18Patrick Lewis
19Karim Barton
20Ben Clarke
21Ross Burbank
22Brian De La Puente
23Taylor Boggs
24Ben Gottschalk
25Lucas Crowley
26Reese Dismukes
27Dillon Farrell
28Robert Kugler
29Braxston Cave
30Quinton Schooley
31Mark Spelman
32Erik Austell
33Tyler Orlosky
RG1Bobby Hart
2Todd Herremans
3Louis Vasquez
4Andrew Tiller
5Ethan Cooper
6Garrett Gilkey
7Geoff Schwartz
8Cyril Lemon
9Robert Myers
10Craig Watts
11Darrion Weems
12Josue Matias
13Leon Brown
14Clay DeBord
15Mike Matthews
16Tre' Jackson
17Hugh Thornton
18Jared Smith
19Darrell Williams, Jr.
20Kraig Urbik
21Paul Fanaika
22Chris Scott
23Chase Farris
24Antoine McClain
25Alvin Bailey
26Adam Replogle
27Jarrod Pughsley
28Tony Hills
29Ryker Mathews
30Boston Stiverson
31Terran Vaughn
32Donovan Williams
33Jessamen Dunker
34Tyler Johnstone
35Mitchell Kirsch
36Trip Thurman
37Shahbaz Ahmed
38Ruben Carter
39Darrell Greene
40Kareem Are
41Jarvis Harrison
42Matt Rotheram
43Donavon Clark
44Chris Muller
45Chris Barker
46Mike McQueen
47Thomas Evans
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Korren Kirven
3Dieugot Joseph
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Erik Pears
6Stephane Nembot
7Adrian Bellard
8Bryce Harris
9Mitchell Van Dyk
10Sebastian Vollmer
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Norman Price
14Darryl Baldwin
15Givens Price
16Isiah Cage
17Robert Leff
18Lamar Holmes
19Michael Williams
20Luke Marquardt
21Martin Wallace
22Colin Kelly
23Pierce Burton
24Kona Schwenke
25Isaiah Battle
26Zeth Ramsay
27Kevin Bowen
28Josh James
29Ryan Mack
30Torian White
31Brad Seaton
32Andrew Lauderdale
33Laurence Gibson
34Jonah Pirsig
35Keavon Milton
36Andreas Knappe
K1Josh Brown
2Travis Coons
3Dan Carpenter
4Nick Folk
5Jason Myers
6Younghoe Koo
7Andy Phillips
8Jordan Gay
9Zach Hocker
10Kyle Brindza
11Taylor Bertolet
12Brad Craddock
13Devon Bell
14Brandon Bogotay
15Shayne Graham
16Shaun Suisham
17Mike Meyer
18Ross Martin
19Marshall Morgan
20Corey Acosta
21Justin Manton
22Andrew Furney
23John Lunsford
24Marshall Koehn
25Carey Spear
26Billy Cundiff
27Jaden Oberkrom
28Tom Obarski
29Ty Long
30Brett Maher
 

 