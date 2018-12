Murphy went down at the end of a carry in the second quarter. He appeared to be in serious pain as he walked to the locker room, and he was quickly ruled doubtful to return. Keith Ford is Buffalo's only healthy running back. Murphy had 35 yards on 11 carries before exiting.

Chris Ivory's (shoulder) inactivity and the lopsided score allowed Murphy to play more than usual as Buffalo's only active running back behind LeSean McCoy. Murphy will likely resume third-string duties with Ivory due back after the Week 11 bye. Murphy is not worth adding in fantasy leagues.

Marcus Murphy handled four carries for 53 yards while also nabbing five catches for 17 yards on six targets Sunday in the Bills’ Week 7 loss to the Colts.

Seeing his first snaps in nearly a month, Murphy matched a season-high with nine touches against the Colts with seven of those coming in the second half. He broke off one big play, ripping off a 30-yard chunk early in the third quarter after Chris Ivory briefly exited with a foot injury. Murphy would be the backup to Ivory if LeSean McCoy (head) misses next week's game against New England. Regardless, the 27-year-old doesn't carry much fantasy importance.