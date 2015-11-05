Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
George Kittle
(TE)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trent Brown | Tackle | #77
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 355
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 7 (244) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.28 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers placed RT Trent Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Brown will have season-ending surgery this week. He had been playing through shoulder issues since November, but will be shut down with only three games remaining. Brown will likely miss OTAs, but the 49ers expect him to be ready for the start of training camp.
Dec 15 - 4:33 PM
Source:
NBC Sports Bay Area
49ers declared RT Trent Brown (shoulder) inactive for Week 14 against the Texans.
Brown was able to play through the injury last week, but he will not be able to repeat the feat this time around. Zane Beadles will get the start at right tackle. Also inactive for San Francisco are Jeremy McNichols, CB Antone Exum, LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, and DL Ronald Blair.
Dec 10 - 11:32 AM
49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Week 14 against the Texans.
Brown is headed for another game-time decision. He played every snap against the Bears last week and has been a limited participant at practice the past two days. If Brown can't go, it will be Erik Magnuson at right tackle for the Niners.
Dec 8 - 4:52 PM
Source:
49ers.com
49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Week 13 against Chicago.
He'll be a game-time decision for the second straight week. Brown has missed two of the last four games, but looks on track to play Sunday. It's good news for the 49ers in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start.
Dec 1 - 5:41 PM
Source:
Eric Branch on Twitter
49ers send RT Trent Brown (shoulder) to IR
Dec 15 - 4:33 PM
49ers RT Brown (shoulder) inactive Week 14
Dec 10 - 11:32 AM
Trent Brown questionable versus Texans
Dec 8 - 4:52 PM
49ers RT Trent Brown questionable for Week 13
Dec 1 - 5:41 PM
More Trent Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
SF
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jimmy Garoppolo
2
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
3
Jeremy McNichols
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Trent Taylor
3
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Aldrick Robinson
2
Kendrick Bourne
3
Louis Murphy
WR3
1
Trent Taylor
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Garrett Celek
3
Logan Paulsen
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
I.L.
49ers placed RT Trent Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Brown will have season-ending surgery this week. He had been playing through shoulder issues since November, but will be shut down with only three games remaining. Brown will likely miss OTAs, but the 49ers expect him to be ready for the start of training camp.
Dec 15
K
1
Robbie Gould
