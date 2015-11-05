Trent Brown | Tackle | #77 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (24) / 4/13/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 355 College: Florida Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (244) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/11/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.28 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers placed RT Trent Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season. Brown will have season-ending surgery this week. He had been playing through shoulder issues since November, but will be shut down with only three games remaining. Brown will likely miss OTAs, but the 49ers expect him to be ready for the start of training camp. Source: NBC Sports Bay Area

49ers declared RT Trent Brown (shoulder) inactive for Week 14 against the Texans. Brown was able to play through the injury last week, but he will not be able to repeat the feat this time around. Zane Beadles will get the start at right tackle. Also inactive for San Francisco are Jeremy McNichols, CB Antone Exum, LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, and DL Ronald Blair.

49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Week 14 against the Texans. Brown is headed for another game-time decision. He played every snap against the Bears last week and has been a limited participant at practice the past two days. If Brown can't go, it will be Erik Magnuson at right tackle for the Niners. Source: 49ers.com