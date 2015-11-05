Player Page

Trent Brown | Tackle | #77

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 355
College: Florida
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (244) / SF
49ers placed RT Trent Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Brown will have season-ending surgery this week. He had been playing through shoulder issues since November, but will be shut down with only three games remaining. Brown will likely miss OTAs, but the 49ers expect him to be ready for the start of training camp. Dec 15 - 4:33 PM
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 100000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015SF 60000.00.0000000000000
2016SF 160000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jimmy Garoppolo
2C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
3Jeremy McNichols
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Matt Breida
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Marquise Goodwin
2Trent Taylor
3Max McCaffrey
WR21Aldrick Robinson
2Kendrick Bourne
3Louis Murphy
WR31Trent Taylor
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Logan Paulsen
LT1Joe Staley
2Darrell Williams
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Zane Beadles
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Tim Barnes
RG1Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
K1Robbie Gould
 

 