Geoff Swaim | Tight End | #87

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 260
College: Texas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (246) / DAL
Contract:
Latest News

Recent News

SportsDay DFW's Jon Machota reports the Cowboys will take a 'committee approach' at tight end.
Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers, and fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz will attempt to fill the void left behind following Jason Witten's retirement. Swaim is the only one of the group who's caught a pass in a regular season game and will likely receive the first crack at starting. The team remains down on Gathers despite his 7-106-2 line on 89 snaps last preseason, but would be wise to use his 6'6, 273 lb. frame on the goal line. It's a competition to watch closely in camp. May 4 - 11:59 AM
Source: SportsDay DFW
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL410.0.00000.0.00000000
2016DAL96697.711.50000.0.00000000
2017DAL152251.712.50000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@DEN00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@ARZ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1LAR00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8GB00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@SF177.0000.0000000
8Oct 29@WAS11818.0000.0000000
9Nov 5KC00.0000.0000000
11Nov 19PHI00.0000.0000000
12Nov 23LAC00.0000.0000000
13Nov 30WAS00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@NYG00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@OAK00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24SEA00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@PHI00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
3Mike White
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3Tavon Austin
4Bo Scarbrough
5Trey Williams
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Terrance Williams
2Cole Beasley
3Noah Brown
4Lance Lenoir
WR21Allen Hurns
2Michael Gallup
3Deonte Thompson
4Cedrick Wilson
5KD Cannon
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Geoff Swaim
2Blake Jarwin
3Rico Gathers
4Dalton Schultz
LT1Tyron Smith
2Jarron Jones
LG1Connor Williams
2Chaz Green
3Dustin Stanton
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Marcus Martin
3Dustin Stanton
RT1La'el Collins
2Cameron Fleming
K1Dan Bailey
2Brett Maher
 

 