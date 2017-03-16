Geoff Swaim | Tight End | #87

Sidelined

Terrance Williams is recovering from a broken right foot and is questionable for the offseason program.

The injury occurred in the offseason, and Williams went under the knife four weeks ago. Williams is going to miss "some time" in the offseason program. Foot injuries can be tricky, especially for receivers, so we would consider Williams questionable for training camp. It's the last thing the receiver-thin Cowboys needed as they prepare for a contract standoff with Dez Bryant. 28-year-old Williams is coming off the most mediocre campaign of his career.