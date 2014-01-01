Trevor Siemian | Quarterback | #13 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (24) / 12/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: Northwestern Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (250) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $2.33 million contract. The deal included a $52,780 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL Network's James Palmer reports Trevor Siemian is earning the Broncos' trust as a possible long-term starter. First-round pick Paxton Lynch has made two starts this year and didn't look ready to lead an NFL offense in either one of them. Siemian has improved over the course of his first season as a starter, becoming the Broncos' offensive focal point due to a broken running game after beginning the year as a game manager. The Broncos have reportedly been impressed by Siemian's leadership skills and toughness behind a leaky offensive line. After 2016, the Broncos will have Siemian under contract at the league minimum for the next two years. Source: NFL.com

Trevor Siemian completed 25-of-40 passes for 282 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the Broncos' 16-3, Week 15 loss to the Patriots. Siemian was worse than the numbers indicate. The Patriots completely eliminated the Broncos' passing attack. Siemian and company generated zero first downs in the third quarter. He was under constant pressure, taking four sacks and delivering a late intentional grounding. It was a step back for the first-year starter, but not an outright disaster. The Pats' defense simply played super well. Siemian has a Christmas evening appointment with the Chiefs. He'll be hard to trust as a QB2 in that one.

Trevor Siemian (foot) avoided setbacks in his Week 14 return. Siemian will be ready to rock for Week 15. With the Broncos' running game in the gutter, Siemian will have some streamer appeal against the Patriots. Source: Andrew Mason on Twitter