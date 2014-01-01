Player Page

Trevor Siemian | Quarterback | #13

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: Northwestern
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (250) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's James Palmer reports Trevor Siemian is earning the Broncos' trust as a possible long-term starter.
First-round pick Paxton Lynch has made two starts this year and didn't look ready to lead an NFL offense in either one of them. Siemian has improved over the course of his first season as a starter, becoming the Broncos' offensive focal point due to a broken running game after beginning the year as a game manager. The Broncos have reportedly been impressed by Siemian's leadership skills and toughness behind a leaky offensive line. After 2016, the Broncos will have Siemian under contract at the league minimum for the next two years. Dec 21 - 9:32 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016DEN1225541661.33012251.07.2316826625.22.4002
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015DEN100.00.0.00001-1-1.0-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 8CAR182669.21786.8125204.000
2Sep 18IND223366.72668.101177.000
3Sep 25@CIN233565.73128.940351.700
4Oct 2@TB5771.4689.71000.000
6Oct 13@SD305060.02304.610111.000
7Oct 24HOU142556.01576.3101-1-1.000
8Oct 30SD203852.62767.3013-2-.701
9Nov 6@OAK183748.62837.62100.001
10Nov 13@NO254062.52586.52265.800
12Nov 27KC203458.836810.8305234.600
14Dec 11@TEN355168.63346.51000.000
15Dec 18NE254062.52827.101144.000
16Dec 25@KCGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Jan 1OAKGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3Juwan Thompson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Bennie Fowler
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Norwood
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 