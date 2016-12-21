Denzelle Good | Tackle | #71

Sidelined

Andrew Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Cardinals.

The early rule out suggests Luck is unlikely to play in Week 3, as well, although coach Chuck Pagano wouldn't fully rule out Luck returning to practice this week, even if that too seems unlikely. Pagano also said the Colts are considering another quarterback change. They benched a completely-ineffective Scott Tolzien in Week 1 and could turn to Jacoby Brissett full time under center.