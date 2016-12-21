Denzelle Good | Tackle | #71

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
McCullers scratched Wed. due to arm fatigue
Rhys Hoskins hits two more homers for Phils
Otani is expected to make the jump to MLB
Kris Bryant plates four Tuesday in Cubs' win
Pirela diagnosed with sprained pinkie finger
Twins homer in first seven innings in rout
Paul DeJong clubs 22nd home run Tuesday
Kluber hurls shutout, Tribe win 20th straight
Julio Teheran goes seven scoreless in D.C.
Freddie Freeman stays hot with three-run HR
Melancon undergoes surgery on right forearm
Gio Gonzalez triggers $12 mil vesting option
Colts send starting RT Denzelle Good to IR
Campanaro a possible Woodhead replacement?
Arians: Hope we get Johnson back by Christmas
Schefter: Woodhead (hammy) out 6-8 weeks
Arizona fully expected to employ RB committee
Deshaun Watson expected to start Thursday
Packers waive 2016 starter Ladarius Gunter
Texans place Fiedorowicz (concussion) on IR
Packers give up on Jean-Francois after 1 game
Report: Danny Woodhead to miss 4-6 weeks
Bears lose every-down 'backer Freeman to IR
Matt Jones winds up on Colts' practice squad
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Erik Karlsson (foot) won't rush himself back
Devils ink Damon Severson to 6-year contract
GM expects Matt Duchene to show up for camp
Edmonton Oilers sign Chris Kelly to PTO
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Gus Dean: 5th in Salem, 3rd in ARS points
Shane Lee: 9th at Salem, 4th in ARCA points
Bret Holmes: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Riley Herbst: DNF at Salem Speedway
Praytor: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Ben Rhodes Chicagoland 225 advance
A.J. Fike: Salem Speedway ARS race results
Todd Gilliland JUSTDRIVE.com 125 advance
Brad Smith: DNF at Salem Speedway
Zane Smith: Runner-up at Salem Speedway
Ryan Reed: Chicagoland 300 advance
Jason Day puts good friend on the bag for BMW
Luiten hoping home comforts best form woes
Wiesberger hoping to go one better at Dutch
Casey arrives at Conway Farms w/ minimal prep
Dustin Johnson prepped for BMW title defense
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Buechele (shoulder) has 'limited' reps Tues.
CMU WR Willis (hand) out for next four weeks
UT lists Buechele/Ehlinger as co-starters
Pitt sticking with Max Browne at quarterback
Missouri cans defensive coordinator Cross
FIU-Indiana cancel game due to Irma aftermath
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
Wilkins could be top draft prospect in nation
Haynes returns after prostate cancer surgery
Falk will start on Saturday against Beavers
Rhoda named full-time starter for Gophers
ECU QB Sirk is in the concussion protocol
Hodgson announced as new Palace manager
Mourinho expects Pogba to miss weeks
Super-sub Fellaini galvanises Utd to win
West Ham win without their injured skipper
Zappacosta, Batshuayi shine in UCL rout
Pogba injury puts a dampener on MUFC win
Terriers no longer unbeaten after trip to WHU
Hammers grab first points in home victory
Pascal Gross says he's not a goalscorer
Herrera content with current sub role
Felliani set for a late fitness test
Injury could delay Danny Drinkwater debut
Weather
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
George Winn
(RB)
Denzelle Good | Tackle | #71
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/8/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 345
College:
Mars Hill
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 7 (255) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
5/6/2015: Signed a four-year, $2,332,784 contract. The deal contains $52,784 fully guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts placed RT Denzelle Good (undisclosed) on injured reserve.
Good started at right tackle in Week 1 against the Rams, playing all 50 snaps. Colts beat writers aren't even sure what his injury is at this time, but it's an obvious blow to an already-shaky offensive line. 2016 third-round Le'Raven Clark figures to be next up at right tackle, but Joe Haeg is also an option.
Sep 13 - 8:40 AM
The Colts have named Denzelle Good the starting right tackle.
Previously, it was expected to be Jeremy Vujnovich, but Vujnovich is going to left guard instead. From left to right, it will be LT Anthony Castonzo, LG Vujnovich, C Deyshawn Bond (Ryan Kelly is week to week), RG Jack Mewhort, and RT Good against the Rams. This unit remains below average.
Sep 6 - 1:27 PM
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Source:
George Bremer on Twitter
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) is out for Week 15 against the Vikings.
It will be his second straight absence. Good returned to a limited practice on Wednesday but was downgraded to DNP on Thursday and has now been ruled out for Sunday. Joe Haeg is expected to fill in at right guard with Le'Raven Clark getting the nod at right tackle. Andrew Luck could be in for a tough day behind the Colts' patchwork O-line.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Source:
Kevin Bowen on Twitter
Colts send starting RT Denzelle Good to IR
Sep 13 - 8:40 AM
Colts settle on OL, Good at RT, Vujnovich LG
Sep 6 - 1:27 PM
Denzelle Good (concussion) practicing in full
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Denzelle Good (concussion) ruled out for Sunday
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 01:11:00 PM
More Denzelle Good Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
IND
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
IND
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Andrew Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Cardinals.
The early rule out suggests Luck is unlikely to play in Week 3, as well, although coach Chuck Pagano wouldn't fully rule out Luck returning to practice this week, even if that too seems unlikely. Pagano also said the Colts are considering another quarterback change. They benched a completely-ineffective Scott Tolzien in Week 1 and could turn to Jacoby Brissett full time under center.
Sep 11
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Matt Jones
Out of FB
Colts signed RB Matt Jones to the practice squad.
Waived on Saturday, Jones passed through waivers unclaimed. He apparently didn't get a call when the Cardinals were casting about for a body in their David Johnson-less backfield. Ex-Redskins GM Scot McCloughan is still pounding the table for Jones, but it seems no one else is. Just 24, it's still hard to believe Jones won't end up making 2017 appearances.
Sep 12
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Quan Bray
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
Sidelined
Chester Rogers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 1 against the Rams.
Kamar Aiken will handle No. 3 receiver duties but isn't on the fantasy radar.
Sep 8
3
Matt Hazel
WR3
1
Chester Rogers
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
I.L.
Colts placed TE Erik Swoope on injured reserve with a knee injury.
It suggests the "scope" Swoope underwent midway through August was a more serious operation than the Colts let on. That said, keeping him on the roster through final cuts means Indy expects Swoope to return this year, although he will have to miss at least the first eight weeks. The Colts signed Brandon Williams to help pick up the slack, but it will be the Jack Doyle show with Swoope out.
Sep 4
3
Brandon Williams
4
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
C
1
Deyshawn Bond
2
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
Colts GM Chris Ballard said C Ryan Kelly (foot) will miss just a "couple weeks."
Ballard says Kelly is "close," which is a surprise considering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tabbed him as a candidate to open the season on injured reserve. The Colts cut Brian Schwenke over the weekend, so rookie Deyshawn Bond will start while Kelly is out.
Sep 4
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Ian Silberman
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
