Denzelle Good | Tackle | #71

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/8/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 345
College: Mars Hill
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 7 (255) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts placed RT Denzelle Good (undisclosed) on injured reserve.
Good started at right tackle in Week 1 against the Rams, playing all 50 snaps. Colts beat writers aren't even sure what his injury is at this time, but it's an obvious blow to an already-shaky offensive line. 2016 third-round Le'Raven Clark figures to be next up at right tackle, but Joe Haeg is also an option. Sep 13 - 8:40 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017IND10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015IND60000.00.0000000000000
2016IND120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Matt Jones
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Kamar Aiken
3Quan Bray
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Matt Hazel
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jeremy Vujnovich
C1Deyshawn Bond
2Ryan Kelly
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Ian Silberman
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 