Malcolm Brown | Running Back | #34
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 227
College:
Texas
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Sean McVay said third-year UDFA Malcolm Brown has "established" himself as the Rams' No. 2 running back.
A third-year pro out of Texas, Brown appeared in all 16 games last season, mainly on special teams, but rushed for just 39 yards on 18 carries (2.2 YPC) behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. He also lost a fumble. Free-agent pickup Lance Dunbar (knee) is out indefinitely. The Rams may look for outside help.
Jul 31 - 10:25 PM
Source:
Myles Simmons on Twitter
Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to the practice squad.
An undrafted rookie out of Texas, Brown rushed 17 times for 69 yards (4.1 YPC) in the preseason, adding a 9/127/1 line as a receiver. He should get the first call if the Rams need a running back.
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 03:02:00 PM
Rams waived RB Malcolm Brown, S Jacob Hagen, CB Montell Garner and RB Zach Laskey.
An undrafted rookie out of Texas, Brown had a productive preseason. He should end up on the practice squad.
Sat, Sep 5, 2015 02:19:00 PM
Rams signed Texas RB Malcolm Brown.
Brown (5'11/224) was a plodding underachiever as a former five-star recruit to Texas, leaving college with 2,678 yards and 24 TDs on 630 carries (4.25 YPC). He had 51 career receptions. Brown ran 4.62 with a 9-foot-9 broad jump at the Combine, but did shine in agility drills and improved his forty time to 4.51 at the UT Pro Day. A one-speed grinder, Brown excels in pass protection and can catch. Perhaps he'll carve out an Andre Brown-like career as a third-down back and No. 2 runner.
Sat, May 2, 2015 08:09:00 PM
Source:
Jim Thomas on Twitter
McVay: Malcolm Brown established as No. 2 RB
Jul 31 - 10:25 PM
Rams sign Malcolm Brown to practice squad
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 03:02:00 PM
Rams waive rookie RB Malcolm Brown
Sat, Sep 5, 2015 02:19:00 PM
Rams take chance on Texas RB Malcolm Brown
Sat, May 2, 2015 08:09:00 PM
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
LAR
1
4
17
17.0
4.3
0
0
1
-2
-2.0
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
16
18
39
2.4
2.2
0
0
3
46
2.9
15.3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
1
5
5.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
2
2
1.0
0
1
26
26.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
3
9
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
4
14
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
1
-4
-4.0
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
5
11
2.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
Sidelined
Rams RB Lance Dunbar is out indefinitely with a knee injury.
Signed to fill the pass-game role for new coach Sean McVay, Dunbar can't seem to get or stay healthy. He's been battling knee issues for years now. With Dunbar out, McVay said Malcolm Brown has established himself as the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley. After not re-signing Benny Cunningham, perhaps the Rams will look outside the organization for help. Brown has a career 2.5 YPC average.
Jul 31
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Justin Davis
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Sam Rogers
3
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Robert Woods
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Nelson Spruce
5
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Tavon Austin
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
Suspended
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez left WR Mike Thomas off his 53-man roster projection for the Rams.
Gonzalez said he originally had Thomas making the team but after being hit with a four-game PED suspension, Gonzalez now sees him on the outside looking in. Thomas played sparingly last year (102 offensive snaps) and now faces competition from rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Gonzalez expects seven receivers to crack the Rams' roster including Kupp, Reynolds, Tavon Austin, Robert Woods, Pharoh Cooper, Bradley Marquez and Nelson Spruce.
Jul 21
4
Bradley Marquez
5
Paul McRoberts
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Gerald Everett
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Johnny Mundt
5
Travis Wilson
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Michael Dunn
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Jake Eldrenkamp
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Alex Kozan
RT
1
Jamon Brown
2
Darrell Williams
3
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
