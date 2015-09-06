Malcolm Brown | Running Back | #34

Coach Sean McVay said third-year UDFA Malcolm Brown has "established" himself as the Rams' No. 2 running back.

A third-year pro out of Texas, Brown appeared in all 16 games last season, mainly on special teams, but rushed for just 39 yards on 18 carries (2.2 YPC) behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. He also lost a fumble. Free-agent pickup Lance Dunbar (knee) is out indefinitely. The Rams may look for outside help.