Malcolm Brown | Running Back | #34

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 227
College: Texas
Contract: view contract details
Coach Sean McVay said third-year UDFA Malcolm Brown has "established" himself as the Rams' No. 2 running back.
A third-year pro out of Texas, Brown appeared in all 16 games last season, mainly on special teams, but rushed for just 39 yards on 18 carries (2.2 YPC) behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. He also lost a fumble. Free-agent pickup Lance Dunbar (knee) is out indefinitely. The Rams may look for outside help. Jul 31 - 10:25 PM
Source: Myles Simmons on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015LAR141717.04.3001-2-2.0-2.00000000
2016LAR1618392.42.2003462.915.30010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF155.00188.0000000
2Sep 18SEA00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9BUF221.0012626.0000000
6Oct 16@DET00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NYG00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR10.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NO393.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NE00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11ATL4143.5000.0010000
15Dec 15@SEA1-4-4.0011212.0000000
16Dec 24SF122.0000.0000000
17Jan 1ARZ5112.2000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Dan Orlovsky
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Justin Davis
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Robert Woods
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Tavon Austin
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Gerald Everett
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
4Johnny Mundt
5Travis Wilson
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Michael Dunn
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jake Eldrenkamp
C1John Sullivan
2Austin Blythe
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
3Alex Kozan
RT1Jamon Brown
2Darrell Williams
3Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 