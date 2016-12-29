Terrell Watson | Running Back | #35

ESPN's Adam Caplan is "told" Watson will work in "short yardage" against the Cowboys. Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall are both likely to play more snaps, but they are space backs. Watson stands 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RB Terrell Watson is likely to be promoted from the practice squad this week.

The Eagles still have a roster spot open after placing Ryan Mathews on injured reserve. "I would like for it to be a running back," Pederson said when asked about the open spot. "With Watson sitting right there, it would be a no-brainer for us." With just Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall on the active roster, the Eagles need a more traditional "early-down back" for the season finale. It looks like Watson will be that guy.