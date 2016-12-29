Terrell Watson | Running Back | #35

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Falcons say no snap count for Julio Jones
Gordon (hip, knee) ruled out for Week 17
Vikes list Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 17
Gordon (hip, knee) not practicing Friday
Adrian Peterson ruled out for season finale
Eagles sign RB Terrell Watson from p-squad
Spencer Ware (ribs) to be game-time decision
Jeremy Hill (knee) questionable for Sunday
Skins list TE Reed (shoulder) as questionable
Darren McFadden misses practice with illness
Robert Mathis ready to hang up his cleats
Aldon Smith won't be reinstated this season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Aaron Dell is expected to start Friday night
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Feldman: WKU to name BSU's Adams new OC
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Seyi Ajirotutu
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Terrell Watson | Running Back | #35
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/22/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 240
College:
Azusa Pacific
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/21/2016: Signed a reserve/future contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles signed RB Terrell Watson off their practice squad.
ESPN's Adam Caplan is "told" Watson will work in "short yardage" against the Cowboys. Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall are both likely to play more snaps, but they are space backs. Watson stands 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds.
Dec 30 - 2:43 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RB Terrell Watson is likely to be promoted from the practice squad this week.
The Eagles still have a roster spot open after placing Ryan Mathews on injured reserve. "I would like for it to be a running back," Pederson said when asked about the open spot. "With Watson sitting right there, it would be a no-brainer for us." With just Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall on the active roster, the Eagles need a more traditional "early-down back" for the season finale. It looks like Watson will be that guy.
Dec 29 - 10:23 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles signed RB Terrell Watson to their practice squad.
A hot name with the Browns this offseason, Watson was waived at final cuts and has been bouncing around ever since. Watson is unlikely to make an impact, but he is nice insurance with Kenjon Barner (hamstring) injured. TE Marcel Jensen was cut from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Dec 20 - 8:43 AM
Source:
Eagles on Twitter
Browns signed RB Terrell Watson to their practice squad.
Watson gets the nod over Raheem Mostert after both running backs were cut by the Browns over the weekend. Watson was cut to make room for RB/KR George Atkinson, but Atkinson is on the roster more for his special teams value. By staying in Cleveland, Watson is still essentially the Browns' No. 3 back.
Sep 5 - 7:05 PM
Eagles sign RB Terrell Watson from p-squad
Dec 30 - 2:43 PM
Terrell Watson likely to be promoted from PS
Dec 29 - 10:23 AM
Terrell Watson lands on Eagles practice squad
Dec 20 - 8:43 AM
Terrell Watson added to Browns' p-squad
Sep 5 - 7:05 PM
More Terrell Watson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
17
Jan 1
DAL
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Jordan Matthews (ankle) is questionable for Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Matthews returned for Friday's light practice after sitting Wednesday and Thursday. We could be looking at a game-time decision with him. If Matthews is unable to play, UDFA Paul Turner would see increased snaps at slot receiver.
Dec 30
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham caught one pass for seven yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
He had just two targets. Green-Beckham has been a non-factor since returning from an oblique injury. He'll take a 35/377/2 line into Week 17.
Dec 23
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles LG Allen Barbre was forced from Week 16 against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the night. Barbre suffered a setback with the hamstring issue he's been dealing with the last few weeks. Stefen Wisniewski replaced Barbre at left guard.
Dec 22
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Evan Silva analyzes the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 17 game.
