Player Page

Weather | Roster

Terrell Watson | Running Back | #35

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240
College: Azusa Pacific
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eagles signed RB Terrell Watson off their practice squad.
ESPN's Adam Caplan is "told" Watson will work in "short yardage" against the Cowboys. Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall are both likely to play more snaps, but they are space backs. Watson stands 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds. Dec 30 - 2:43 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
More Terrell Watson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
17Jan 1DALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
GLB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 