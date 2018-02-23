Corey Grant | Running Back | #30

Jacksonville all but ensured Grant would stick around by hitting the restricted free agent with a second-round tender, which he has now signed. Grant has been explosive on limited touches throughout his career, and he could get more looks this season with Chris Ivory out the door.

With Chris Ivory off the books, the Jags can afford to invest a little more in Grant, who would be due $2.914 million under the tender. A cannon-shot change-of-pace type, Grant could be a valuable real-life piece in the Jaguars' backfield.

The Florida Times Union's Ryan O'Halloran believes the Jaguars will get Corey Grant more involved on offense in 2018.

With Chris Ivory's release, Grant and T.J. Yeldon are solidified as Leonard Fournette's backups. Grant will be a restricted free agent next month where he obviously could get signed away by another team. However, we'd expect the Jaguars to match any offers or simply re-sign Grant to a multi-year deal. He's a key special teamer and has averaged 6.65 YPC on 62 carries the past two seasons. 26-year-old Grant is worth stashing in Dynasty leagues.