Corey Grant | Running Back | #30

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
College: Auburn
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars re-signed RB Corey Grant to a one-year, $2.914 million contract.
Jacksonville all but ensured Grant would stick around by hitting the restricted free agent with a second-round tender, which he has now signed. Grant has been explosive on limited touches throughout his career, and he could get more looks this season with Chris Ivory out the door. Mar 22 - 8:35 AM
Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC163024815.58.3023412.613.7001473060
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015JAC662.3.3002132.26.5001220000
2016JAC113216414.95.1114353.28.8010268000
2017JAC163024815.58.3023412.613.7001473060
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17TEN11313.0000.00074000
3Sep 24BAL67512.5011818.0000000
4Oct 1@NYJ294.501-5-5.00020000
5Oct 8@PIT00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15LAR00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@IND681.3012828.0000000
9Nov 5CIN4184.5000.00029060
10Nov 12LAC15656.0100.00051000
11Nov 19@CLE00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@ARZ00.0000.00068000
13Dec 3IND00.0000.00046000
14Dec 10SEA00.0000.00137000
15Dec 17HOU10696.9100.00044000
16Dec 24@SF00.0000.00046000
17Dec 31@TEN00.0000.00058000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3Corey Grant
4Tyler Gaffney
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Tim Cook
WR11Marqise Lee
2Keelan Cole
3Rashad Greene
4Jaelen Strong
5Tevaun Smith
WR21Dede Westbrook
2Donte Moncrief
3Jaydon Mickens
4Shane Wynn
5Lamar Atkins
WR31Keelan Cole
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Niles Paul
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ben Koyack
5David Grinnage
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Reed
3Brandon Thomas
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
RG1A.J. Cann
2Josh Walker
3Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Josh Lambo
 

 