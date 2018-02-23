Corey Grant | Running Back | #30

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Murphy Not Ready
Mar 22
Live Mock Draft Grades
Mar 21
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 21
MLB Mock Draft Special
Mar 21
ST Daily: Jose Can You See
Mar 21
ST Daily: Acuna Ma ta-ta
Mar 20
ST Daily: Polanco Gets Popped
Mar 19
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
D-Backs OF Souza has strained right shoulder
McCutchen homers as Giants crush D-Backs
Carrasco diagnosed with left foot contusion
Zunino blasts three homers versus Brewers
Souza leaves with apparent shoulder injury
David Phelps to have Tommy John surgery
Aaron Judge homers twice against Orioles
Camargo (oblique) will start season on DL
Kris Bryant belts first Cactus League homer
Yu Darvish notches 7 Ks in win over Texas
Eric Hosmer tallies fourth spring home run
Fiers (back) likely starting the year on DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
The Second Wave
Mar 20
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Corey Grant signs second-round tender
Kendall Wright visiting the Chiefs Thursday
'Overwhelming sense' is Darnold goes No. 1
Cameron Meredith drawing interest from Ravens
Falcons GM: 'No timetable' for Matt Ryan deal
Ndamukong Suh's visit with Raiders cancelled
Report: DE Chris Long considering retirement
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Down goes Giannis!!
Mar 22
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
Injury, Schedule and Recap Pod
Mar 21
Notable Numbers
Mar 21
Dose: CP3 Down, is he out?
Mar 21
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings
Mar 20
Daily Dose: King Me
Mar 20
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kelly Oubre scores 21 points w/ full line
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs win 5th straight
Khris Middleton scores 23 points in loss
Anthony Davis (shin) gets 28 & 13, five blks
E'Twaun Moore hits 10-of-15 FG, scores 23 pts
Jabari Parker scores 20 points in 30 minutes
Jrue Holiday (illness) needs IV at halftime
DeAndre Jordan scores 25 with 22 boards
Nikola Jokic scores 21 on 9-of-11 from field
Dwight Howard grabs 30 boards, gets 16th tech
Deyonta Davis double-doubles with 16 & 11
Kelly Olynyk goes off yet again in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
John Gibson shuts out Flames
Mar 22
Ranting on Rantanen
Mar 21
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 21
Hawks Eliminated From Playoffs
Mar 21
Pekka Rinne hits 40 wins
Mar 20
Ovechkin hits 300-minute mark
Mar 19
MacKinnon chasing the Hart
Mar 19
Waiver Wired: Reinhart's Reign
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Gibson makes 29 saves in road shutout
Ryan Donato scores again on Wednesday night
Jaden Schwartz scores twice in win over BOS
Jake Guentzel nets 1G, 2A in win over Habs
Derek Stepan collects 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Torey Krug (UBI) won't play on Wed night
Alex Galchenyuk (hand) will play on Wednesday
Casey DeSmith will get the start on Wednesday
Brett Pesce will miss the rest of 2017-18
Josh Manson (UBI) is doubtful Wednesday night
Leafs might get back Auston Matthews Thursday
Anton Khudobin is expected to start Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
Update: Auto Club
Mar 17
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 16
Start or Park: Auto Club 400
Mar 16
Auto Club 400 DFS Preview
Mar 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Houff to make April debut in XFINITY Series
Burton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gilliland: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gragson: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Preece team penalized post-event in Fontana
Busch's team penalized after Fontana event
Robby Lyons: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Self: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
New sponsor for D.J. Kennington in STP 500
Fontaine: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Amateur Tony Romo makes PGA TOUR debut
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
J. Thomas holds on against putter-less List
Dustin Johnson looks to defend at Austin CC
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
Koepka (wrist) remains sidelined ahead of WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: WR
Mar 21
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Browns owner Haslam attends Darnold's pro day
Report: Tagovailoa (thumb) has mere sprain
Eastern Michigan football not going anywhere
Auburn WR Ryan Davis (shoulder) cleared
Darnold meets with Browns, Giants for pro day
Derwin James opts out of pro day drill work
Georgia RB White (knee) not ready for contact
Kiffin calls Robison suspension day-to-day
Bama hires former Vols HC Jones as analyst
Mort: Dolphins working out Mayfield Wednesday
Breer: Opinions are split on Derwin James
Feldman: Rosen worked out for CLE & NYG
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Holgate out amid fears his season is over
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
Injury casts doubt over United duo
Belgium unlikely to risk Thibaut Courtois
Blues teenage sensation out for the season
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
One year extension for Ashley Young
Young backs Shaw in spite of criticism
Cook excited by international opportunity
Conte provides positive update on Willian
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Lamar Atkins
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Corey Grant | Running Back | #30
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 203
College:
Auburn
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/22/2018: Signed a one-year, $2.914 million contract. 2018: $2.914 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars re-signed RB Corey Grant to a one-year, $2.914 million contract.
Jacksonville all but ensured Grant would stick around by hitting the restricted free agent with a second-round tender, which he has now signed. Grant has been explosive on limited touches throughout his career, and he could get more looks this season with Chris Ivory out the door.
Mar 22 - 8:35 AM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
The Jaguars have tendered restricted free agent RB Corey Grant at the second-round level.
With Chris Ivory off the books, the Jags can afford to invest a little more in Grant, who would be due $2.914 million under the tender. A cannon-shot change-of-pace type, Grant could be a valuable real-life piece in the Jaguars' backfield.
Mar 12 - 4:18 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
The Florida Times Union's Ryan O'Halloran believes the Jaguars will get Corey Grant more involved on offense in 2018.
With Chris Ivory's release, Grant and T.J. Yeldon are solidified as Leonard Fournette's backups. Grant will be a restricted free agent next month where he obviously could get signed away by another team. However, we'd expect the Jaguars to match any offers or simply re-sign Grant to a multi-year deal. He's a key special teamer and has averaged 6.65 YPC on 62 carries the past two seasons. 26-year-old Grant is worth stashing in Dynasty leagues.
Feb 24 - 12:42 PM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Corey Grant caught 3-of-3 targets for 59 yards in the Jaguars' AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.
Active over early-down plodder Chris Ivory, Grant added a two-yard rush. Just as he did during the regular campaign, Grant showed some serious juice as a change-of-pace option. Although he was buoyed by a 56-yard touchdown, Grant averaged 8.3 yards on his 30 regular season totes. The former UDFA is headed to restricted free agency. He turned 26 in December.
Jan 21 - 7:42 PM
Corey Grant signs second-round tender
Mar 22 - 8:35 AM
Jags place second-round tender on RB Grant
Mar 12 - 4:18 PM
Corey Grant to be more involved in 2018?
Feb 24 - 12:42 PM
Corey Grant posts 61 yards vs. Patriots
Jan 21 - 7:42 PM
More Corey Grant Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Suh
FA
(3240)
2
A. Hurns
FA
(2976)
3
R. Grant
IND
(2914)
4
A. Clayborn
NE
(2907)
5
E. Ebron
IND
(2756)
6
D. Murray
FA
(2387)
7
J. McKinnon
SF
(2322)
8
T. Bridgewater
NYJ
(2298)
9
J. Hankins
FA
(2282)
10
M. Crabtree
BAL
(2276)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
JAC
16
30
248
15.5
8.3
0
2
3
41
2.6
13.7
0
0
1
473
0
6
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
JAC
6
6
2
.3
.3
0
0
2
13
2.2
6.5
0
0
1
220
0
0
0
2016
JAC
11
32
164
14.9
5.1
1
1
4
35
3.2
8.8
0
1
0
268
0
0
0
2017
JAC
16
30
248
15.5
8.3
0
2
3
41
2.6
13.7
0
0
1
473
0
6
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
TEN
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
74
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
BAL
6
75
12.5
0
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@NYJ
2
9
4.5
0
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
20
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@IND
6
8
1.3
0
1
28
28.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
CIN
4
18
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
29
0
6
0
10
Nov 12
LAC
1
56
56.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
51
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
68
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
46
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
37
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
HOU
10
69
6.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
44
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
46
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
58
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
Sidelined
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell said Blake Bortles "is not a place-holder."
"For everything he has been through and all of the things people say he can’t do, he has proven that he can do it," Caldwell said. "This wasn’t a decision where he’s going to be here for a year and we’re going to be keeping our eyes out." The fact the Jaguars owe Bortles $6.5 million guaranteed in 2019 seems to back up Caldwell's assertion, although that salary does contain offsets. Despite this "commitment" to Bortles, the Jaguars will likely look to add some young talent at quarterback.
Mar 1
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Corey Grant
4
Tyler Gaffney
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Marqise Lee
2
Keelan Cole
3
Rashad Greene
4
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Jaguars WR Jaelen Strong suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Making his Jaguars debut, Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco. The ex-Texans washout will now face an extra difficult time trying to crack someone's 53-man roster in 2018.
Dec 25
5
Tevaun Smith
WR2
1
Dede Westbrook
2
Donte Moncrief
3
Jaydon Mickens
4
Shane Wynn
5
Lamar Atkins
WR3
1
Keelan Cole
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Niles Paul
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ben Koyack
5
David Grinnage
LT
1
Cam Robinson
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Reed
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Tyler Shatley
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Josh Walker
3
Avery Gennesy
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
William Poehls
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Evan Silva unveils his Tight End Tiers for best-ball leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
»
The Second Wave
Mar 20
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
NFL Headlines
»
Corey Grant signs second-round tender
»
Kendall Wright visiting the Chiefs Thursday
»
'Overwhelming sense' is Darnold goes No. 1
»
Cameron Meredith drawing interest from Ravens
»
Falcons GM: 'No timetable' for Matt Ryan deal
»
Ndamukong Suh's visit with Raiders cancelled
»
Report: DE Chris Long considering retirement
»
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
»
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
»
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
»
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
»
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved