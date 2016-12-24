Tyrell Williams | Wide Receiver | #16 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (25) / 2/12/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205 College: Western Oregon Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.575 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyrell Williams sat out Saturday's third preseason game with a groin injury, and is day to day. The Bolts are just being cautious, but it means Williams will close the book on the preseason without a catch. The big-play threat is locked into the Bolts' No. 2 role, and should remain there even following Mike Williams' (back) return. He's an upside WR3. Source: Eric Williams on Twitter

Tyrell Williams thinks the healthy return of Keenan Allen will "open things up for all the receivers and the backs." Williams admits Allen is going to take on a large share of the targets, but he is not worried about his role. "It won’t change much for me," Williams said. "Really, he opens up a lot for me." Williams will likely struggle to top 115 targets again if Allen stays healthy, but he should see plenty of work as the No. 2 receiver. Source: chargers.com

Tyrell Williams caught 6-of-7 targets for 70 yards Week 17 against the Chiefs. It was a solid finish to a breakout season for the second-year UDFA out of Western Oregon. Taking over the No. 1 role following Keenan Allen's season-ending injury, Williams posted 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 catches despite being limited late in the season by a shoulder injury. Williams might struggle to top 115 targets again next season with Allen expected to be ready for Week 1, but he has established himself as the long-term No. 2 in San Diego.