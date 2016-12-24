Player Page

Tyrell Williams | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205
College: Western Oregon
Contract: view contract details
Tyrell Williams sat out Saturday's third preseason game with a groin injury, and is day to day.
The Bolts are just being cautious, but it means Williams will close the book on the preseason without a catch. The big-play threat is locked into the Bolts' No. 2 role, and should remain there even following Mike Williams' (back) return. He's an upside WR3. Aug 27 - 1:02 AM
Source: Eric Williams on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015LAC729012.945.00100.0.00000000
2016LAC1669105966.215.33700.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC27135.5000.0000000
2Sep 18JAC36120.3100.0000000
3Sep 25@IND66911.5000.0000000
4Oct 2NO5408.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@OAK511723.4100.0000000
6Oct 13DEN3289.3000.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL714020.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN144.0000.0000000
9Nov 6TEN66510.8100.0000000
10Nov 13MIA512525.0100.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU8708.8100.0000000
13Dec 4TB24723.5100.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR26834.0000.0000000
15Dec 18OAK4205.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@CLE46416.0100.0000000
17Jan 1KC67011.7000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
3Cardale Jones
4Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Andre Williams
5Kenjon Barner
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
2Kyle Coleman
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
3Geremy Davis
4Artavis Scott
5Mike Williams
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Travis Benjamin
3Da'Ron Brown
4Andre Patton
5Mitchell Paige
WR31Dontrelle Inman
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Jeff Cumberland
LT1Russell Okung
2Tyreek Burwell
3Sam Tevi
LG1Matt Slauson
2Brett Boyko
C1Spencer Pulley
2Max Tuerk
3Dillon Deboer
RG1Kenny Wiggins
2Dan Feeney
3Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Chris Hairston
K1Josh Lambo
