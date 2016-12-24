Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Sean Culkin
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Artavis Scott
(WR)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Mitchell Paige
(WR)
Matt Weiser
(TE)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Austin Ekeler
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Andre Patton
(WR)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Mike Estes
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Cameron Posey
(WR)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Younghoe Koo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyrell Williams | Wide Receiver | #16
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
College:
Western Oregon
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.575 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyrell Williams sat out Saturday's third preseason game with a groin injury, and is day to day.
The Bolts are just being cautious, but it means Williams will close the book on the preseason without a catch. The big-play threat is locked into the Bolts' No. 2 role, and should remain there even following Mike Williams' (back) return. He's an upside WR3.
Aug 27 - 1:02 AM
Source:
Eric Williams on Twitter
Tyrell Williams thinks the healthy return of Keenan Allen will "open things up for all the receivers and the backs."
Williams admits Allen is going to take on a large share of the targets, but he is not worried about his role. "It won’t change much for me," Williams said. "Really, he opens up a lot for me." Williams will likely struggle to top 115 targets again if Allen stays healthy, but he should see plenty of work as the No. 2 receiver.
Apr 11 - 10:56 AM
Source:
chargers.com
Tyrell Williams caught 6-of-7 targets for 70 yards Week 17 against the Chiefs.
It was a solid finish to a breakout season for the second-year UDFA out of Western Oregon. Taking over the No. 1 role following Keenan Allen's season-ending injury, Williams posted 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 catches despite being limited late in the season by a shoulder injury. Williams might struggle to top 115 targets again next season with Allen expected to be ready for Week 1, but he has established himself as the long-term No. 2 in San Diego.
Jan 1 - 9:39 PM
Tyrell Williams caught 4-of-9 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
Williams' touchdown came from one yard out. Although Williams' efficiency and yardage totals have taken a hit while playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder, he has continued to deliver big plays and dominate target share in San Diego's passing game. Williams projects as the Chargers' long-term No. 2 wideout opposite Keenan Allen. San Diego closes out its season against the Chiefs in Week 17.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:06:00 PM
Tyrell Williams sits out third preseason game
Aug 27 - 1:02 AM
Williams thinks Allen will 'open things up'
Apr 11 - 10:56 AM
Tyrell Williams goes over 1,000 yards Week 17
Jan 1 - 9:39 PM
Tyrell Williams goes 4-64-1 against Browns
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:06:00 PM
More Tyrell Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
LAC
7
2
90
12.9
45.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
16
69
1059
66.2
15.3
3
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tyrell Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tyrell Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tyrell Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Tyrell Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
2
71
35.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
3
61
20.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
6
69
11.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
5
40
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
5
117
23.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
7
140
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
6
65
10.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
5
125
25.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
8
70
8.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
2
47
23.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
2
68
34.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
4
20
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
4
64
16.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
6
70
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
3
Cardale Jones
4
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
5
Kenjon Barner
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
2
Kyle Coleman
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
2
Dontrelle Inman
Sidelined
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy.
May 20
3
Geremy Davis
4
Artavis Scott
5
Mike Williams
Sidelined
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers are eyeing an October debut for first-round WR Mike Williams (back).
Per Rapsheet, Williams has been "sprinting on the treadmill and on the practice field." He's apparently making "solid progress," but not solid enough that the team will commit to him returning in the first month of the season. Rapsheet's timeline leaves the reserve/PUP list, which would cost six games, as a possibility.
Aug 14
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
Sidelined
Tyrell Williams sat out Saturday's third preseason game with a groin injury, and is day to day.
The Bolts are just being cautious, but it means Williams will close the book on the preseason without a catch. The big-play threat is locked into the Bolts' No. 2 role, and should remain there even following Mike Williams' (back) return. He's an upside WR3.
Aug 27
2
Travis Benjamin
3
Da'Ron Brown
4
Andre Patton
5
Mitchell Paige
WR3
1
Dontrelle Inman
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Jeff Cumberland
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Sam Tevi
LG
1
Matt Slauson
2
Brett Boyko
C
1
Spencer Pulley
2
Max Tuerk
Suspended
NFL suspended Chargers C Max Tuerk four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
He's eligible to return against the Giants in Week 5. The 2016 third-rounder has yet to play an NFL down.
Aug 22
3
Dillon Deboer
RG
1
Kenny Wiggins
2
Dan Feeney
3
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Chris Hairston
K
1
Josh Lambo
2
Younghoe Koo
