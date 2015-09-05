Player Page

Josh Lambo | Place Kicker | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: Texas A&M
Contract: view contract details
Chargers waived K Josh Lambo.
Lambo was serviceable in two years as the Bolts' kicker, converting 81.2 percent of his field goals, but missed eight extra points. He was also 0-for-3 on 50-plus yard attempts in 2017. The Chargers are going with Younghoe Koo. Sep 2 - 2:59 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2015LAC164 - 47 - 711 - 164 - 5263281.3283287.541
2016LAC167 - 713 - 146 - 80 - 3263281.3424691.367
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@KC2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 12366.733100.07
2Sep 18JAC1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.055100.04
3Sep 25@IND1 - 11 - 11 - 10 - 033100.01250.04
4Oct 2NO0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.044100.05
5Oct 9@OAK0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.044100.06
6Oct 13DEN1 - 13 - 30 - 00 - 044100.011100.04
7Oct 23@ATL0 - 02 - 22 - 20 - 044100.033100.07
8Oct 30@DEN0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.01250.04
9Nov 6TEN1 - 12 - 20 - 00 - 033100.04580.07
10Nov 13MIA0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.033100.03
12Nov 27@HOU0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.033100.04
13Dec 4TB0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.033100.04
14Dec 11@CAR0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.011100.03
15Dec 18OAK0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.01250.02
16Dec 24@CLE0 - 00 - 11 - 20 - 01333.322100.02
17Jan 1KC1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.033100.01

