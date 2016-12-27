Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kasen Williams | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 219
College: Washington
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kasen Williams caught 2-of-4 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks' second preseason game.
Building on his 4-119 line from last week, Williams ran exclusively with the Russell Wilson group, playing 11 of the first 15 snaps while making a 27-yard one-handed catch in Xavier Rhodes' coverage before then nabbing a one-yard touchdown on a fade. Williams could (should) have had another touchdown but dropped a 45-yarder that hit him in the belly. Williams is passing Jermaine Kearse for No. 4 receiver duties behind Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, and Tyler Lockett, and both Richardson and Lockett have big durability concerns. Aug 19 - 12:17 AM
More Kasen Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015SEA2184.08.000152.55.00000000
2016SEA100.0.00000.0.00000000
Kasen Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Kasen Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kasen Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Kasen Williams's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
17Jan 1@SF00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Tanner McEvoy
4Rodney Smith
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1George Fant
2Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Oday Aboushi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 