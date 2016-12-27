Kasen Williams | Wide Receiver | #18

Kasen Williams caught 2-of-4 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks' second preseason game.

Building on his 4-119 line from last week, Williams ran exclusively with the Russell Wilson group, playing 11 of the first 15 snaps while making a 27-yard one-handed catch in Xavier Rhodes' coverage before then nabbing a one-yard touchdown on a fade. Williams could (should) have had another touchdown but dropped a 45-yarder that hit him in the belly. Williams is passing Jermaine Kearse for No. 4 receiver duties behind Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, and Tyler Lockett, and both Richardson and Lockett have big durability concerns.