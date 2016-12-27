Kasen Williams | Wide Receiver | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 18
Dose: Lester’s Lat
Aug 18
Podcast: Harper Hurting
Aug 18
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
Notes: Pursuing Verlander
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Dodgers
Drew Pomeranz left start due to back spasms
Nationals place Max Scherzer on 10-day DL
J.D. Martinez scratched due to illness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
McDermott 'envisions' Tyrod as Week 1 starter
Koetter won't commit to Martin as the starter
Ravens reinforce OL by adding C Jeremy Zuttah
Free agent LB Zachary Orr re-retires Friday
Jaguars to possibly cut Bortles this summer?
Beat writer believes Henne will start Week 1
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch wins XFINITY Series Food City 300
Erik Jones earns 1st career pole at Bristol
Brad Keselowski qualifies only 17th
Ky Busch does not advance to final Bristol Rd
Timmy Hill fails to qualify at Bristol
Kevin Harvick starts deep at Bristol
Kurt Busch fail to advance to Bristol round 2
Buescher: Multi-year JTG Daugherty contract
Bell holds points lead after seventh at BMS
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after BMS
Matt Crafton: Runner-up in BMS truck race
Chase Briscoe: 12th at Bristol, 4th in points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham on -13; R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
Mahan in the mix thru R2 at the Wyndham
Johan Carlsson through to Match Play last 16
Els WDs from the Wyndham with a rib injury
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 2
Aug 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cabaye to return for Liverpool match
Mendy almost ready for City debut
Nahki Wells to miss five to seven weeks
Martin Cranie facing extended absence
Pedro likely to miss clash with Spurs
Kiko likely to deputize for injured Janmaat
Jese likely to get his debut against Arsenal
Bakayoko in contention for Week 2
Jonny Evans unlikely to play against Clarets
Waiver Wire Alert: Ahmed Hegazi rising
Gareth Barry to make his Albion debut
Conte cautious with Eden Hazard
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kasen Williams | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/20/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 219
College:
Washington
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $465,000, 2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kasen Williams caught 2-of-4 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks' second preseason game.
Building on his 4-119 line from last week, Williams ran exclusively with the Russell Wilson group, playing 11 of the first 15 snaps while making a 27-yard one-handed catch in Xavier Rhodes' coverage before then nabbing a one-yard touchdown on a fade. Williams could (should) have had another touchdown but dropped a 45-yarder that hit him in the belly. Williams is passing Jermaine Kearse for No. 4 receiver duties behind Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, and Tyler Lockett, and both Richardson and Lockett have big durability concerns.
Aug 19 - 12:17 AM
Kasen Williams posted four receptions for 119 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.
Williams hauled in all four of his targets and nearly scored in the second half, but he was ruled out at the 1-yard line. He is well down the depth chart, but that could change if he continues to produce like this. Williams obviously won't unseat Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Tyler Lockett or Paul Richardson anytime soon, but he is in the mix for a roster spot. His biggest challengers are rookie Amara Darboh, Kenny Lawler, Rodney Smith and Tanner McEvoy.
Aug 13 - 11:07 PM
Seahawks signed WR Kasen Williams off their practice squad.
He takes the roster spot of Tyler Lockett (leg), who was sent to injured reserve. Williams was an intriguing "name" UDFA coming out of Washington in 2015, but he's only appeared in two games, making one eight-yard grab. Williams has spent the better part of the past two years in Seattle.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 08:47:00 PM
Seahawks promoted WR Kasen Williams from the practice squad.
It suggests Seattle has concern over Doug Baldwin's (questionable, hamstring) status. Baldwin is tentatively expected to play after practicing in full Friday. The Seahawks placed TE Anthony McCoy on I.R. in a corresponding move.
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 05:51:00 PM
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Aug 19 - 12:17 AM
Kasen Williams rolls up 119 receiving yards
Aug 13 - 11:07 PM
Sehawks call up WR Williams from taxi squad
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 08:47:00 PM
Seahawks promote WR Kasen Williams
Sat, Dec 26, 2015 05:51:00 PM
More Kasen Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Martin
TB
(4283)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4246)
3
A. Luck
IND
(4186)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4120)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(4039)
6
J. Brown
ARZ
(3931)
7
K. Golladay
DET
(3907)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(3859)
9
C. Anderson
DEN
(3834)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3829)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
SEA
2
1
8
4.0
8.0
0
0
1
5
2.5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kasen Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kasen Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kasen Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kasen Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
17
Jan 1
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
Thomas Rawls will miss Friday's preseason game with a "minor" ankle issue.
Eddie Lacy will start in his place. Rawls has been running ahead of Lacy with the first-team offense for over a week, but this gives Lacy a big opportunity to move back out in front. Rawls has earned universally positive reviews this summer, but any ankle issue is a concern after the catastrophic injury that ended Rawls' 2015.
Aug 17
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
Rodney Smith
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Friday night's second preseason game with a knee injury.
Fant got rolled up from the side and behind via friendly fire from teammate C Justin Britt. Fant immediately grabbed his leg and had to be carted off the field in an air cast. He's certainly done for the season. Fant was drawing big praise for his development this offseason. It's a big loss to an already questionable line. 2016 third-rounder Rees Odhiambo replaced Fant.
Aug 18
2
Justin Senior
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
RT
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
Headlines
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
Evan Silva updates his PPR Rankings and Tiers ahead of the second week of preseason.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
»
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
»
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
»
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
»
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
»
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
»
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
NFL Headlines
»
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
»
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
»
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
»
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
»
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
»
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
»
McDermott 'envisions' Tyrod as Week 1 starter
»
Koetter won't commit to Martin as the starter
»
Ravens reinforce OL by adding C Jeremy Zuttah
»
Free agent LB Zachary Orr re-retires Friday
»
Jaguars to possibly cut Bortles this summer?
»
Beat writer believes Henne will start Week 1
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Use Weather to Gain an Edge in MLB DFS
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved