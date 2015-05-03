Player Page

Ladarius Gunter | Defensive Back | #36

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
College: Miami (FL)
Contract: view contract details
Packers waived CB Ladarius Gunter.
Including the playoffs, Gunter started 18-of-19 games for the Packers last season. He wasn't particuarly effective, but entered the postseason as the Pack's No. 1 corner. With the Pack getting healthier, re-signing Davon House and drafting Kevin King, Gunter was "no higher" than fifth on the depth chart in training camp, but it's still surprising he was cut loose. The 2015 UDFA is only 25. Sep 12 - 5:43 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015GB 82020.00.0000000000000
2016GB 16504540.00.00000021200000
Ladarius Gunter's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA0000.00.0000000000000

