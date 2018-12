Bryce Callahan | Defensive Back | #37 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (27) / 10/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 188 College: Rice Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bears slot CB Bryce Callahan has been diagnosed with a broken foot and is out indefinitely. A Chicago memorabilia shop broke the news after Callahan had to cancel an appearance. Callahan will miss at least the rest of the regular season and likely the Bears' playoff run, as well. It's a huge blow, as Callahan had been operating as one of the league's top nickel corners. Sherrick McManis is the next man up. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

Bryce Callahan suffered a foot injury in Week 14 against the Rams. He's done for the game. It's a huge hit to the inside of Chicago's secondary. Sherrick McManis will replace Callahan in the slot.

The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer writes the Bears have "high hopes" for SCB Bryce Callahan. Unlike with Cameron Meredith, Chicago was not punished for giving Callahan, a former UDFA, just an original-round tender this offseason. Durability could explain why the Bears were unwilling to commit more to their talented slot corner, but DBs coach Ed Donatell is hopeful Callahan will play all 16 games this season. "With all athletes, there’s a little bit of a puzzle to get them through there," Donatell said. "Now I know him well. We’re going to get him there clean and then through all the games." With Callahan, Kyle Fuller, and Prince Amukamara, Chicago has the makings of a solid corner trio. Source: Chicago Tribune