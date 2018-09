Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Carson Wentz

2 Nick Foles

3 Nate Sudfeld

RB 1 Jay Ajayi

2 Corey Clement Questionable

Corey Clement (quad) is questionable for Week 4 against the Titans. On top of that, Darren Sproles (hamstring) will miss his third consecutive game. Jay Ajayi (back) was removed from the team's injury report. With the latter healthy, Clement would return to a rotational role even if he is declared active for game day. He's a low-end FLEX play against the Titans.

3 Darren Sproles Sidelined

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Darren Sproles (hamstring) is out for Week 4 against the Titans. Pederson says Sproles "just isn't ready." He'll now have missed two games in a row. The Eagles will roll with Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, and Wendell Smallwood against Tennessee. It'll likely be some sort of rotational committee.

4 Wendell Smallwood

GLB 1 Jay Ajayi

2 Corey Clement

3RB 1 Corey Clement

2 Darren Sproles

WR1 1 Alshon Jeffery Questionable

Alshon Jeffery (shoulder, illness) is questionable for Week 4 against the Titans. Jeffery was cleared for contact earlier in the week and didn't practice the last two days solely because of an illness. He's expected to play. Assuming Jeffery's return, first-round TE Dallas Goedert (7-73-1 in Week 3) should revert to his 22.5% snap rate through Week 2 as Philadelphia will suddenly be rich at receiver depth with Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, and Jeffery available.

2 Braxton Miller Out of FB

Eagles signed WR Braxton Miller to their practice squad. Philly also added WRs Reggie Davis and Dorren Miller to their taxi squad and are working out Breshad Perriman and Kamar Aiken. With Alshon Jeffery still a "few weeks" away from returning, the Eagles clearly think they need more help at receiver.

3 Mack Hollins I.L.

Eagles placed WR Mack Hollins (groin) on injured reserve. Hollins is recovering from sports-hernia surgery. It's a disappointing development for a second-year pro who could have had a bigger role while Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is sidelined. As it is, Hollins will be a candidate to return in the second half of the season. He remains worth holding onto in Dynasty leagues, but his star is dimming. The Eagles are suddenly very thin at wideout.

4 DeAndre Carter

5 Kamar Aiken

WR2 1 Nelson Agholor

2 Mike Wallace I.L.

Eagles placed WR Mike Wallace on injured reserve with a broken fibula. Wallace went down early in the loss to the Bucs, forcing the Eagles to roll with Kamar Aiken, Shelton Gibson, and TE Josh Perkins as the top options behind Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz. Wallace didn't catch a single pass in his game-plus of action for Philly and turned 32 last month. There's a chance Wallace could return late in the year. Jordan Matthews takes his roster spot.

3 Shelton Gibson

WR3 1 Mike Wallace

2 Braxton Miller

TE 1 Zach Ertz

2 Dallas Goedert

3 Richard Rodgers I.L.

Eagles placed TE Richard Rodgers (knee) on injured reserve. Markus Wheaton was re-signed in a corresponding move. Rodgers is likely to be ready when first eligible to return Week 9, but it is not a given the Eagles bring him back. Even if they do, it is unlikely Rodgers returns fantasy value this season.

4 Josh Perkins

LT 1 Jason Peters

2 Halapoulivaati Vaitai

LG 1 Stefen Wisniewski

2 Chance Warmack

C 1 Jason Kelce

2 Isaac Seumalo

RG 1 Brandon Brooks

2 Matt Pryor

RT 1 Lane Johnson

2 Jordan Mailata