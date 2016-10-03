Raheem Mostert | Running Back | #31

|Matt Dayes
Out of FB
Browns waived RB Matt Dayes, LB B.J. Bello, DL Caleb Brantley, TE Devon Cajuste, OL Christian DiLauro, OL Spencer Drango, DL Daniel Ekuale, DL Zaycoven Henderson, RB Dontrell Hilliard, WR Blake Jackson, DB Mike Jordan, DB Montrel Meander, DL Nate Orchard, DB Tigie Sankoh, WR Da’Mari Scott, LB Brady Sheldon, DB Simeon Thomas and P Justin Vogel.
The No. 252 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Dayes was active for all 16 games as a rookie, but touched the ball just nine times. The Browns have since gotten much deeper at running back. It's unclear if Dayes is a serious practice squad candidate.
Sep 1