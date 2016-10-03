Raheem Mostert | Running Back | #31

Latest News Recent News

49ers RB Raheem Mostert rushed 12 times for 87 yards in Monday night's Week 6 loss to the Packers. The fourth-year UDFA out of Purdue entered Monday with 13 career carries for 47 yards and has bounced around the league since entering it. He's settled in with San Francisco over the last year-plus and finally got his chance against Green Bay, taking full advantage with a team-high 87 yards on the ground. He and Matt Breida split the work, with Breida getting 14 carries to Mostert's 12 while previous change-of-pace Alfred Morris watched from the sideline and got zero touches. The offense just moved at a better pace with Mostert's speed instead of Morris' sloth-like suddenness. Mostert has probably earned 8-12 carries a week with this night, while Morris can be dropped in all fantasy formats.

Bears waived RB Raheem Mostert. The Bears are going with veteran Joique Bell as they try to fill out their Jeremy Langford-less backfield. An annual preseason star, Mostert has never logged a regular season carry. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Bears signed RB Raheem Mostert from their practice squad. Mostert spent the summer with the Browns but was part of final cuts after suffering an injury. He rushed seven times for 47 yards this preseason after blowing up last preseason with the Eagles when he posted a 39-157 rushing line and 14-194 receiving line. The Bears are looking for backfield playmakers.