Player Page

Weather | Roster

Raheem Mostert | Running Back | #31

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 197
College: Purdue
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

49ers RB Raheem Mostert rushed 12 times for 87 yards in Monday night's Week 6 loss to the Packers.
The fourth-year UDFA out of Purdue entered Monday with 13 career carries for 47 yards and has bounced around the league since entering it. He's settled in with San Francisco over the last year-plus and finally got his chance against Green Bay, taking full advantage with a team-high 87 yards on the ground. He and Matt Breida split the work, with Breida getting 14 carries to Mostert's 12 while previous change-of-pace Alfred Morris watched from the sideline and got zero touches. The offense just moved at a better pace with Mostert's speed instead of Morris' sloth-like suddenness. Mostert has probably earned 8-12 carries a week with this night, while Morris can be dropped in all fantasy formats. Oct 16 - 12:06 AM
More Raheem Mostert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2018SF56112.21.800261.23.00010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CLE1100.0.00000.0.0001530000
2016SF3162.06.00000.0.0000350330
2017SF116302.75.00000.0.000183000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 9@MIN00.0000.0000000
2Sep 16DET00.0000.0000000
3Sep 23@KC10.00188.0000000
4Sep 30@LAC00.0000.0000000
5Oct 7ARZ5112.201-2-2.0010000
6Oct 15@GB12877.3000.0000000
7Oct 21LARGame scheduled for 10/21 8:20 PM ET
8Oct 28@ARZGame scheduled for 10/28 4:25 PM ET
9Nov 1OAKGame scheduled for 11/1 8:20 PM ET
10Nov 12NYGGame scheduled for 11/12 8:15 PM ET
12Nov 25@TBGame scheduled for 11/25 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 2@SEAGame scheduled for 12/2 8:20 PM ET
14Dec 9DENGame scheduled for 12/9 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 16SEAGame scheduled for 12/16 4:05 PM ET
16Dec 23CHIGame scheduled for 12/23 4:05 PM ET
17Dec 30@LARGame scheduled for 12/30 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jimmy Garoppolo
2C.J. Beathard
3Nick Mullens
RB1Alfred Morris
2Matt Breida
3Raheem Mostert
4Matt Dayes
GLB1Alfred Morris
2Matt Breida
3RB1Alfred Morris
2Matt Breida
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Marquise Goodwin
2Dante Pettis
3Kendrick Bourne
4Victor Bolden
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Trent Taylor
3Richie James
WR31Trent Taylor
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Cole Wick
LT1Joe Staley
2Shon Coleman
LG1Laken Tomlinson
C1Weston Richburg
2Erik Magnuson
RG1Mike Person
2Josh Garnett
RT1Mike McGlinchey
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
 

 