Eli Rogers | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187
College: Louisville
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler expects Eli Rogers to be the "primary option" in the passing game in Week 17 against the Browns.
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to be rested along with Ben Roethlisberger, Rogers becomes the default No. 1 receiver in what should be a vanilla offense with Landry Jones at quarterback. Rogers was seeing 4-6 targets per game with Bell and Brown on the field. Without them, it's possible he inches closer to the 8-10 range this week with upside for more. Dec 30 - 10:51 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT124253344.412.71316.56.000000300
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS6599.8100.0000000
2Sep 18CIN199.0000.00000270
3Sep 25@PHI23216.0000.0000030
6Oct 16@MIA4358.8000.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL610317.2000.0000000
10Nov 13DAL44210.5100.0000000
11Nov 20@CLE4205.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND23618.0000.0000000
13Dec 4NYG11818.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@BUF3206.7000.0000000
15Dec 18@CIN57515.0100.0000000
16Dec 25BAL48421.00166.0000000
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 