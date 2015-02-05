Eli Rogers | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (24) / 12/23/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 187 College: Louisville Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.58 million contract. The deal included a $5,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler expects Eli Rogers to be the "primary option" in the passing game in Week 17 against the Browns. With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to be rested along with Ben Roethlisberger, Rogers becomes the default No. 1 receiver in what should be a vanilla offense with Landry Jones at quarterback. Rogers was seeing 4-6 targets per game with Bell and Brown on the field. Without them, it's possible he inches closer to the 8-10 range this week with upside for more. Source: ESPN.com

Eli Rogers caught 4-of-5 targets for 84 yards in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Ravens. Rogers was the only thing going in the passing game early, contributing 25 of Ben Roethlisberger’s 60 first-half yards. He kept it going after the break with a 39-yard catch-and-run to set up a field goal in the third quarter. Rogers was quiet after that catch until very late in the game, but he came down with a pass at full extension on the game-winning drive. With injuries throughout the pass-catching corps, Rogers should play a big role the rest of the way.

Eli Rogers caught 5-of-6 targets for 75 yards and the game-winning touchdown Week 15 against the Bengals. Rogers had just one catch for negative-three yards in the first half, but he came alive after the break. He made a big catch down the middle for 27 yards in the third quarter, got loose for a 17-yard gain in the fourth, and scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown on a great corner-post route with just over seven minutes left in the game. Despite the big game, Rogers will not be a reliable fantasy option Christmas Day against the Ravens.