Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Roster
Bralon Addison
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Cameron Meredith | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 207
College:
Illinois State
Contract:
view contract details
5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.581 million contract. The deal included a $6,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Cameron Meredith caught 9-of-12 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins.
Meredith has now seen at least eight targets in four of Matt Barkley's five starts over the last month-plus. Meredith was so close to scoring a second touchdown, but he was stopped at the one-yard line after taking a slant 32 yards. Jeremy Langford scored on the next play. Later in the first half, Meredith got wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown after Alshon Jeffery made a leaping 37-yard catch on the previous play. Meredith has provided steady WR3 numbers with upside with Barkley under center. He'll wrap up the season next week in Minnesota.
Dec 24 - 4:40 PM
Cameron Meredith caught 9-of-13 targets for 104 yards in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers.
Meredith was doing work out of the slot, chewing up yardage over the middle of the field. Meredith now has at least 67 yards in three straight games, and has developed a nice connection with Matt Barkley. He'll be on the WR3 radar for Week 16 against a Redskins defense that's struggled with slot men.
Dec 18 - 6:23 PM
Cameron Meredith secured 6-of-8 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 14 win over the Lions.
He also lost a 27-yard gain in the fourth quarter due to a holding penalty. Marquess Wilson was Matt Barkley's top receiver in Week 12, Josh Bellamy was in Week 13, and Meredith took over in Week 14 against a Lions secondary that was missing slot CB Quandre Diggs. Meredith has become the Bears' slot receiver. Against a Packers defense that struggles to defend the slot, Meredith will be a boom-bust WR3 play in Week 15.
Dec 11 - 4:33 PM
Cameron Meredith caught 3-of-4 targets for 67 yards in Chicago's Week 13 win over the 49ers.
It's not a bad game given the conditions at Soldier Field. Meredith saw fewer targets than Josh Bellamy but got open on a few deep plays. He has potential for a bigger game next week with Eddie Royal out. Meredith will be in the WR4 mix.
Dec 4 - 5:09 PM
Cameron Meredith goes 9-135-1 on 12 targets
Dec 24 - 4:40 PM
Cameron Meredith has 100-yard day vs. Packers
Dec 18 - 6:23 PM
Cameron Meredith reappears for 6-72-1 line
Dec 11 - 4:33 PM
Cameron Meredith goes for 67 yards in win
Dec 4 - 5:09 PM
More Cameron Meredith Player News
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CHI
12
53
692
57.7
13.1
3
3
1
6
.5
6.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
CHI
11
11
120
10.9
10.9
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
@DAL
2
24
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DET
4
28
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
9
130
14.4
1
1
6
6.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
11
113
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
1
24
24.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
1
50
50.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@NYG
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
TEN
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
SF
3
67
22.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@DET
6
72
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
9
104
11.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
WAS
9
135
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Barkley
2
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
Sidelined
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Daniel Braverman, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, G/C Eric Kush, FB Paul Lasike, and CB Cre'von LeBlanc inactive for Week 16 against the Redskins.
Carey has played just 27 snaps since the Week 9 bye. LeBlanc has a knee injury.
Dec 24
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Logan Paulsen
2
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Nov 25
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Ted Larsen
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Doubtful
Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11.
They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle to fill the voids. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11.
Nov 18
K
1
Connor Barth
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 16's top plays, including a returning Julio Jones.
