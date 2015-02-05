Cameron Meredith | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (24) / 9/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 207 College: Illinois State Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2015: Signed a three-year, $1.581 million contract. The deal included a $6,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cameron Meredith caught 9-of-12 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins. Meredith has now seen at least eight targets in four of Matt Barkley's five starts over the last month-plus. Meredith was so close to scoring a second touchdown, but he was stopped at the one-yard line after taking a slant 32 yards. Jeremy Langford scored on the next play. Later in the first half, Meredith got wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown after Alshon Jeffery made a leaping 37-yard catch on the previous play. Meredith has provided steady WR3 numbers with upside with Barkley under center. He'll wrap up the season next week in Minnesota.

Cameron Meredith caught 9-of-13 targets for 104 yards in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers. Meredith was doing work out of the slot, chewing up yardage over the middle of the field. Meredith now has at least 67 yards in three straight games, and has developed a nice connection with Matt Barkley. He'll be on the WR3 radar for Week 16 against a Redskins defense that's struggled with slot men.

Cameron Meredith secured 6-of-8 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 14 win over the Lions. He also lost a 27-yard gain in the fourth quarter due to a holding penalty. Marquess Wilson was Matt Barkley's top receiver in Week 12, Josh Bellamy was in Week 13, and Meredith took over in Week 14 against a Lions secondary that was missing slot CB Quandre Diggs. Meredith has become the Bears' slot receiver. Against a Packers defense that struggles to defend the slot, Meredith will be a boom-bust WR3 play in Week 15.