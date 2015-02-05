Player Page

Cameron Meredith | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 207
College: Illinois State
Contract: view contract details
Cameron Meredith caught 9-of-12 targets for 135 yards and one touchdown in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins.
Meredith has now seen at least eight targets in four of Matt Barkley's five starts over the last month-plus. Meredith was so close to scoring a second touchdown, but he was stopped at the one-yard line after taking a slant 32 yards. Jeremy Langford scored on the next play. Later in the first half, Meredith got wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown after Alshon Jeffery made a leaping 37-yard catch on the previous play. Meredith has provided steady WR3 numbers with upside with Barkley under center. He'll wrap up the season next week in Minnesota. Dec 24 - 4:40 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI125369257.713.13316.56.00020000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015CHI111112010.910.90000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25@DAL22412.0000.0010000
4Oct 2DET4287.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@IND913014.41166.0010000
6Oct 16JAC1111310.3000.0000000
7Oct 20@GB11212.0000.0000000
8Oct 31MIN12424.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@TB15050.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@NYG44912.3000.0000000
12Nov 27TEN2199.5000.0000000
13Dec 4SF36722.3000.0000000
14Dec 11@DET67212.0100.0000000
15Dec 18GB910411.6000.0000000
16Dec 24WAS913515.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@MINGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

