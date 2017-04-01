Rod Smith | Running Back | #45 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (25) / 1/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 235 College: Ohio State Contract: view contract details [x] 1/4/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rod Smith handled six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown while nabbing five catches for 115 yards and another touchdown Sunday in the Cowboys’ Week 14 win over the Giants. Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. For his first score, Smith caught a slant from Dak Prescott and won a footrace to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown. Later he padded the Cowboys’ lead by rumbling in from 15 yards out on a toss from Prescott. Alfred Morris out-touched Smith 22-11 though Smith obviously held a huge edge in yards from scrimmage with 160. Smith’s previous career-high in yards from scrimmage was only 66, so this was easily the best game he’s had since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2015. Even in a good matchup, we wouldn’t expect a repeat performance next week against the Raiders.

Rod Smith rushed 10 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Redskins. Smith was held without a catch on one target in the passing game. Most of Smith's work, including his one-yard touchdown, came with the Cowboys killing the clock in the fourth quarter. Unlike Week 12, the Cowboys got out to an early lead, allowing Alfred Morris to get in rhythm and dominate work in the Cowboys' backfield. Smith will be a back-end RB4 for Week 14 against the Giants.

Rod Smith rushed nine times for 41 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 12 loss to the Chargers on Thanksgiving. He and Alfred Morris each carried the ball nine times, with Smith getting the short touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was Dallas' first touchdown since early Week 10. Smith also added two catches for seven yards. The Cowboys were playing from behind all day, so the running game obviously wasn't a big part of the game plan much of the afternoon. Smith is a low-upside RB4.