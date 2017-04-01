Player Page

Rod Smith | Running Back | #45

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 235
College: Ohio State
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Rod Smith handled six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown while nabbing five catches for 115 yards and another touchdown Sunday in the Cowboys’ Week 14 win over the Giants.
Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. For his first score, Smith caught a slant from Dak Prescott and won a footrace to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown. Later he padded the Cowboys’ lead by rumbling in from 15 yards out on a toss from Prescott. Alfred Morris out-touched Smith 22-11 though Smith obviously held a huge edge in yards from scrimmage with 160. Smith’s previous career-high in yards from scrimmage was only 66, so this was easily the best game he’s had since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2015. Even in a good matchup, we wouldn’t expect a repeat performance next week against the Raiders. Dec 10 - 4:53 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL124016213.54.1028453.85.600020000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL1125.52.50016.56.000026000
2016FA700.0.00014.64.000019000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@DEN284.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@ARZ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1LAR00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8GB00.0011818.0000000
7Oct 22@SF8617.60155.0000000
8Oct 29@WAS00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5KC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@ATL3144.704153.8000000
11Nov 19PHI8111.4000.00020000
12Nov 23LAC9414.61273.5000000
13Nov 30WAS10272.7100.0000000
14Dec 10@NYG6477.81511322.6100000
15Dec 17@OAKGame scheduled for 12/17 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24SEAGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31@PHIGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Rod Smith
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Byron Bell
LG1Jonathan Cooper
2Chaz Green
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Byron Bell
RT1La'el Collins
K1Dan Bailey
 

 