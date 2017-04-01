Welcome,
Player Page
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
James Hanna
(TE)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rod Smith | Running Back | #45
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 235
College:
Ohio State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/4/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rod Smith handled six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown while nabbing five catches for 115 yards and another touchdown Sunday in the Cowboys’ Week 14 win over the Giants.
Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. For his first score, Smith caught a slant from Dak Prescott and won a footrace to the end zone for an 81-yard touchdown. Later he padded the Cowboys’ lead by rumbling in from 15 yards out on a toss from Prescott. Alfred Morris out-touched Smith 22-11 though Smith obviously held a huge edge in yards from scrimmage with 160. Smith’s previous career-high in yards from scrimmage was only 66, so this was easily the best game he’s had since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2015. Even in a good matchup, we wouldn’t expect a repeat performance next week against the Raiders.
Dec 10 - 4:53 PM
Rod Smith rushed 10 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 13 win over the Redskins.
Smith was held without a catch on one target in the passing game. Most of Smith's work, including his one-yard touchdown, came with the Cowboys killing the clock in the fourth quarter. Unlike Week 12, the Cowboys got out to an early lead, allowing Alfred Morris to get in rhythm and dominate work in the Cowboys' backfield. Smith will be a back-end RB4 for Week 14 against the Giants.
Dec 1 - 12:09 AM
Rod Smith rushed nine times for 41 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 12 loss to the Chargers on Thanksgiving.
He and Alfred Morris each carried the ball nine times, with Smith getting the short touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was Dallas' first touchdown since early Week 10. Smith also added two catches for seven yards. The Cowboys were playing from behind all day, so the running game obviously wasn't a big part of the game plan much of the afternoon. Smith is a low-upside RB4.
Nov 23 - 7:32 PM
Rod Smith rushed eight times for 11 yards in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Smith started, but got most of his snaps with the Cowboys getting blown out in the second half. He didn't have any targets after catching four passes last week. Smith is just a change-of-pace handcuff.
Nov 19 - 11:55 PM
Rod Smith erupts for 160 yards in Week 14
Dec 10 - 4:53 PM
Rod Smith finds end zone versus Redskins
Dec 1 - 12:09 AM
Rod Smith scores short touchdown vs. Bolts
Nov 23 - 7:32 PM
Rod Smith starts, leads Cowboys in snaps
Nov 19 - 11:55 PM
More Rod Smith Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DAL
12
40
162
13.5
4.1
0
2
8
45
3.8
5.6
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DAL
11
2
5
.5
2.5
0
0
1
6
.5
6.0
0
0
0
26
0
0
0
2016
FA
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
4
.6
4.0
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@DEN
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
GB
0
0
.0
0
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@SF
8
61
7.6
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@ATL
3
14
4.7
0
4
15
3.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
PHI
8
11
1.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
20
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
LAC
9
41
4.6
1
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
WAS
10
27
2.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@NYG
6
47
7.8
1
5
113
22.6
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@OAK
Game scheduled for 12/17 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
SEA
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@PHI
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
Suspended
Ezekiel Elliott will no longer appeal his six-game suspension.
He'll be eligible to return against the Seahawks in Week 16. Elliott could have brought his case back to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on December 1 to try and get his suspension reduced from six games to four. But in the end, Elliott and his lawyers decided to bite the bullet and serve the full six games, feeling it was the best decision based on the "practical assessment of the current legal landscape." You can read the joint statement released by Elliott's agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano in the link below.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Week 11 presents a terrible spot for Alfred Morris as the Eagles are 1st in adjusted yards (2.33, per FO). They are, however, giving up the 2nd-most recs (6.44/g) and rec TDs (0.44/g) to RBs. Rod Smith out-snapped Morris 38-22 last week and with the explosive Eagles coming to town, game flow could be similar. At $3.4k on DK, Smith is an intriguing GPP option
Nov 15
2
Alfred Morris
3
Rod Smith
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
3
Geoff Swaim
4
Rico Gathers
I.L.
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers (injured reserve) is still dealing with concussion symptoms.
Considering he suffered the concussion more than a month and a half ago, it is a major concern. Gathers was at the team facility on Thursday, however, so it looks like he is making progress. Gathers is eligible to return Week 9, but that looks like a long shot at this point.
Oct 5
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Byron Bell
LG
1
Jonathan Cooper
2
Chaz Green
Questionable
Cowboys LG Chaz Green (hip) is questionable for Week 4 against the Rams.
Green wasn't on the injury report until Friday, when he didn't practice due to a hip injury. This isn't a good sign for his chances to play on Sunday. Jonathan Cooper will likely start in his place if necessary.
Sep 30
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is optimistic RG Zack Martin (concussion) will play Thursday night against the Redskins.
Martin suffered a concussion last Thursday, but he was able to practice on Monday and "had a good day." He still needs to be cleared, but it looks like Martin is on track to play.
Nov 28
2
Byron Bell
RT
1
La'el Collins
K
1
Dan Bailey
