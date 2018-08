Nick Easton | Center | #62 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (26) / 6/16/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 303 College: Harvard Contract: view contract details [x] 4/16/2018: Signed a one-year, $2.914 million contract. 2018: $2.914 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Vikings LG Nick Easton underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck on Thursday. Easton had been searching out second opinions on his neck injury, but it appears as if surgery was the only option. Schefter reports Easton's season is likely over, but this is not believed to be a career-threatening injury. With C Pat Elflein still on the PUP and RG Mike Remmers sidelined by an ankle injury, Minnesota is extremely thin along the offensive line. Tom Compton should get the first crack at replacing Easton. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Vikings signed LG Nick Easton to a one-year, $2.914 million contract. A restricted free agent following a 12-start season, the Vikings placed a second-round tender on Easton, a valuation which made it all but certain he would return for another year. Easton is recovering from a fractured right ankle, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

The Vikings have tendered restricted free agent LG Nick Easton at the second-round level. The tender is worth $2.914 million. A former UDFA, Easton was having a fairly rough 2017 on Case Keenum's left side before breaking his ankle. He turns 26 in June. Provided he's healthy, Easton should open 2018 with a starting job. He can also play center. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter