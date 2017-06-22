Player Page

Lucky Whitehead | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180
College: Florida Atlantic
Contract: view contract details
All charges stemming from ex-Cowboys WR/KR Lucky Whitehead's petty larceny case have been dropped.
This is going to be a bad look for the Cowboys, who immediately cut Whitehead when news of the (false) accusation broke. The warrant for Whitehead's arrest was "rescinded" when Virginia police discovered they "had the wrong guy." Whitehead was a largely-ineffective gadget player/special teamer, anyway, but you can be sure the media is going to let the Cowboys have it, particularly in light of their unflinching stance that Ezekiel Elliott is innocent of multiple far-more-sinister alleged crimes. Jul 25 - 11:43 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL156161.12.700101077.110.700145201100
2016DAL153483.216.00010825.58.200139401950
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG00.0000.000210160
2Sep 18@WAS00.0000.00033070
3Sep 25CHI00.00133.00025030
4Oct 2@SF00.00188.000280250
5Oct 9CIN00.00199.000450100
6Oct 16@GB13535.0012626.00021000
8Oct 30PHI00.0011717.000130190
9Nov 6@CLE00.00122.00000180
10Nov 13@PIT155.0000.000300440
11Nov 20BAL00.0000.00000240
12Nov 24WAS00.0011515.0000000
13Dec 1@MIN00.00166.00122010
15Dec 18TB00.002-4-2.00072000
16Dec 26DET00.0000.00044050
17Jan 1@PHI188.0000.000400230

