Player Page
Weather
Roster
Austin Appleby
(QB)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Dan Bailey
(K)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Irving | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 285
College:
Iowa State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Irving was arguably the Cowboys' best lineman last season, notching four sacks and standing up well against the run in limited snaps. Dallas has added to their defensive line and will get DeMarcus Lawrence back at full health, but losing Irving would still be a blow. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Irving "has evidence" which could reverse the suspension on appeal, so this does not appear to be a done deal.
May 23 - 12:01 PM
Source:
CBS DFW
Cowboys re-signed DT David Irving to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Irving was an exclusive rights free agent. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2018. Irving was a one-man wrecking crew in a Week 15 win over the Bucs, notching two sacks and five quarterback hits. That would end up half his sack production, though he flashed in other games, as well. A 2015 UDFA, Irving is still extremely young, not turning 24 until August.
Mar 6 - 2:21 PM
Cowboys DT David Irving recorded two sacks and five quarterback hits in Sunday night's win over the Bucs.
Both sacks came with the game very much in question in the fourth quarter, and Irving's pressure thwarted what would have been a first-down completion on the final drive of the game. Irving has just three sacks on the season, but he has been consistently disruptive over the last two months. With Demarcus Lawrence injured and struggling, Irving has been a big find for the Cowboys this season.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 11:22:00 AM
Cowboys LE David Irving has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6.
Irving played just 19 snaps against the Packers, but truly dominated with three forced fumbles, a sack, and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage to force a field goal. The 6-foot-7, 273-pound second-year UDFA out of Iowa State tore up his Pro Day with a 4.84 forty, 38-inch vertical, and 10-foot-8 broad jump.
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 09:49:00 AM
David Irving facing four-game, PED suspension
May 23 - 12:01 PM
Cowboys lock up ERFA DT David Irving
Mar 6 - 2:21 PM
David Irving dominates fourth quarter on SNF
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 11:22:00 AM
David Irving named Defensive Player of Week
Wed, Oct 19, 2016 09:49:00 AM
More David Irving Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DAL
12
8
5
13
0.5
7
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
15
12
5
17
4.0
17
4.3
0
0
0
1
0
4
5
0
0
0
0
0
David Irving's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
David Irving's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Irving's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
David Irving's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
3
1
4
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
1
1
2
1.5
11
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
1
2
3
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
3
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Joe Looney
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
