David Irving | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 285
College: Iowa State
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Irving was arguably the Cowboys' best lineman last season, notching four sacks and standing up well against the run in limited snaps. Dallas has added to their defensive line and will get DeMarcus Lawrence back at full health, but losing Irving would still be a blow. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Irving "has evidence" which could reverse the suspension on appeal, so this does not appear to be a done deal. May 23 - 12:01 PM
Source: CBS DFW
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL1285130.5714.0000000100000
2016DAL15125174.0174.3000104500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS0000.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25CHI0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@SF0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@GB3141.00.0000103100000
8Oct 30PHI1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL1010.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24WAS0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@NYG2130.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TB1121.5117.3000000100000
16Dec 26DET1231.564.0000001100000
17Jan 1@PHI2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Andy Jones
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
3Clay DeBord
LG1Joe Looney
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1La'El Collins
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 