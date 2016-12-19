David Irving | Defensive Lineman | #95

Irving was arguably the Cowboys' best lineman last season, notching four sacks and standing up well against the run in limited snaps. Dallas has added to their defensive line and will get DeMarcus Lawrence back at full health, but losing Irving would still be a blow. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Irving "has evidence" which could reverse the suspension on appeal, so this does not appear to be a done deal.

Irving was an exclusive rights free agent. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2018. Irving was a one-man wrecking crew in a Week 15 win over the Bucs, notching two sacks and five quarterback hits. That would end up half his sack production, though he flashed in other games, as well. A 2015 UDFA, Irving is still extremely young, not turning 24 until August.

Cowboys DT David Irving recorded two sacks and five quarterback hits in Sunday night's win over the Bucs.

Both sacks came with the game very much in question in the fourth quarter, and Irving's pressure thwarted what would have been a first-down completion on the final drive of the game. Irving has just three sacks on the season, but he has been consistently disruptive over the last two months. With Demarcus Lawrence injured and struggling, Irving has been a big find for the Cowboys this season.