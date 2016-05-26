David Andrews | Center | #60

Sidelined

Rob Gronkowski (back) said he'll be "ready to roll" when the Patriots' offseason workout program begins.

"I'm feeling great," Gronkowski said Sunday. "I'm good to go. I'll be ready to roll when the offseason program starts." Gronkowski is four months into his rehab from his third known back surgery. Expect the Patriots to take it easy on their star playmaker, but by all accounts, Gronkowski is expected to be ready to play come Week 1. Gronkowski turns 28 later this spring.