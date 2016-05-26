Player Page

David Andrews | Center | #60

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 295
College: Georgia
Contract: view contract details
Patriots signed C David Andrews to a three-year extension through 2020.
A 2015 UDFA, Andrews has started 27 games over the past two years, including all 16 last season. He was headed for restricted free agency in 2018. Andrews has earned ordinary grades from Pro Football Focus, but the Pats clearly believe he's a projectable answer at the pivot. The Georgia product turns 25 in July. May 11 - 10:25 PM
Source: Mike Reiss on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015NE 140000.00.0000000000000
2016NE 160000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Mike Gillislee
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Rex Burkhead
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Mike Gillislee
2Dion Lewis
3RB1James White
2Mike Gillislee
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Chris Hogan
3Matthew Slater
4Devin Street
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Danny Amendola
4Devin Lucien
WR31Chris Hogan
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Matt Lengel
5Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
3Antonio Garcia
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Chris Barker
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
3Michael Williams
4Conor McDermott
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 