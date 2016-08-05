Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andrew Franks | Place Kicker | #3

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204
College: Rensselaer
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dolphins released K Andrew Franks.
His fate was sealed when the Dolphins claimed Cody Parkey off waivers. "Just wanted to thank the @MiamiDolphins for the opportunity and for a great 2 yrs," Franks tweeted. "Time to get back to work." The 24-year-old converted 16-of-21 field goals last year with a long of 55 yards. He should resurface with a kicker-needy team at some point. Sep 3 - 3:11 PM
Source: Andrew Franks on Twitter
More Andrew Franks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2015MIA164 - 44 - 44 - 61 - 2131681.3333691.743
2016MIA168 - 106 - 61 - 31 - 2162176.2414297.643
Andrew Franks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Andrew Franks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andrew Franks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Andrew Franks's player profile.
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@SEA0 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 01250.011100.03
2Sep 18@NE1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.033100.03
3Sep 25CLE0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.02
4Sep 29@CIN0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.011100.01
5Oct 9TEN1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.022100.03
6Oct 16PIT1 - 22 - 20 - 00 - 13560.033100.04
7Oct 23BUF0 - 02 - 20 - 00 - 022100.022100.03
9Nov 6NYJ1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.033100.04
10Nov 13@LAC1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.044100.05
11Nov 20@LAR0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01
12Nov 27SF1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.044100.03
13Dec 4@BAL0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.000.01
14Dec 11ARZ1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.033100.03
15Dec 17@NYJ0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.04580.02
16Dec 24@BUF1 - 10 - 00 - 11 - 12366.744100.04
17Jan 1NE0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Kellen Clemens
4Luke McCown
5Matt Barkley
6Ryan Lindley
7Trevone Boykin
8Phillip Sims
9Josh Freeman
10Thad Lewis
11Joe Webb
12Josh Johnson
13Brandon Weeden
14Bryan Bennett
15Seth Lobato
16Nick Mullens
17Garrett Grayson
18Matt Simms
19Brandon Doughty
20Matt McGloin
21Johnny Manziel
22Aaron Murray
23Dylan Thompson
24G.J. Kinne
25Charlie Whitehurst
26Jerrod Johnson
27Dan Orlovsky
28Brad Sorensen
29Tim Tebow
30Brandon Allen
31Ryan Williams
32Matt Blanchard
33Dan LeFevour
34Austin Trainor
35McLeod Bethel-Thompson
36Mike Bercovici
37R.J. Archer
38Sean Renfree
39Cody Fajardo
40Shane Carden
41Garrett Gilbert
42David Fales
43Zach Mettenberger
44Marquise Williams
45Max Wittek
46Joe Licata
47Griffin Neal
48Dane Evans
49Sefo Liufau
50Bart Houston
51David Olson
52Pat Devlin
53Jerry Lovelocke
54Chandler Harnish
55Chase Rettig
56Keith Wenning
57Ryan Nassib
58Alek Torgersen
59Trevor Knight
60Jake Waters
61Eli Jenkins
62Dalyn Williams
63Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Jonathan Williams
3Chris Johnson
4Joseph Randle
5Rashad Jennings
6Tim Hightower
7Dominique Williams
8Joique Bell
9Khiry Robinson
10Toby Gerhart
11Aaron Green
12Karlos Williams
13LaMichael James
14Alonzo Harris
15Brandon Burks
16Terrell Newby
17Jahad Thomas
18Khalfani Muhammad
19Akeem Hunt
20Andre Williams
21Travaris Cadet
22Brandon Ross
23Cedric O'Neal
24Darrin Reaves
25Bronson Hill
26Troymaine Pope
27Anthony Dixon
28Storm Johnson
29Zac Stacy
30Josh Harris
31Jeremy Langford
32Jordan Johnson
33Ronnie Hillman
34Bobby Rainey
35Terrence Magee
36Akeem Judd
37Stevan Ridley
38Brandon Wilds
39Glenn Winston
40Keshawn Hill
41LaVance Taylor
42Jahwan Edwards
43Ross Scheuerman
44Kenneth Harper
45Jawon Chisholm
46B.J. Daniels
47George Atkinson III
48DuJuan Harris
49Matt Asiata
50Isaiah Pead
51Dan Herron
52Zac Brooks
53Jerome Smith
54Brandon Brown-Dukes
55Jalen Simmons
56Brandon Bolden
57William Stanback
58Shaun Draughn
59Michael Dyer
60Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Jonathan Williams
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Jonathan Williams
4Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Austin Johnson
3Cory Harkey
4Alexander Armah
5Andrew Bonnet
6Joe Don Duncan
7Ryan Mueller
8James Casey
9Darrel Young
10Erik Lorig
11Will Johnson
12Emil Igwenagu
13Jorvorskie Lane
14Lorenzo Taliaferro
15Brandon Cottom
16Paul Lasike
17Blake Renaud
18Devon Johnson
19Quayvon Hicks
20Joe Kerridge
21Alstevis Squirewell
22Sam Rogers
23Marquez Williams
24Freddie Stevenson
25Tyler McCloskey
26Anthony Firkser
27Joe Bacci
28Kiero Small
29J.C. Copeland
30Joey Iosefa
31Zach Boren
32Zach Line
33John Conner
34Patrick Skov
35Soma Vainuku
36Will Ratelle
37Jordan Campbell
38Juwan Thompson
39Glenn Gronkowski
40Darrin Laufasa
41Tyler Renew
42Brad Smelley
43Sam Bergen
44Chris Swain
45Nikita Whitlock
46Trey Millard
47Kyle Coleman
48Sione Houma
49Tim Cook
50Zach Laskey
51John Robinson-Woodgett
52Malcolm Johnson
53Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Douglas McNeil
9Stevie Johnson
10Eddie Royal
11Geremy Davis
12Josh Morgan
13Tyler Davis
14Hakeem Nicks
15Jacoby Ford
16Keenan Reynolds
17Devin Lucien
18Greg Ward Jr.
19Chris Thompson
20Mario Alford
21Corey Brown
22Kyle Prater
23Greg Little
24Kris Durham
25Chris Matthews
26Corey Fuller
27Preston Parker
28Dwayne Bowe
29James Jones
30Miles Austin
31Kain Colter
32DeAndre Reaves
33Greg Salas
34Josh Huff
35Dres Anderson
36Freddie Martino
37Jordan Williams
38Krishawn Hogan
39Marvin Hall
40Shane Wynn
41Jordan Leslie
42Marlon Brown
43Ben Edwards
44Carlton Mitchell
45Nick Harwell
46Armon Binns
47Reggie Dunn
48Nate Washington
49Damian Williams
50Robert Herron
51Marquess Wilson
52Josh Lenz
53Uzoma Nwachukwu
54Eric Rogers
55Damaris Johnson
56Joshua Stangby
57Ricky Collins
58Jaxon Shipley
59Jonathan Krause
60Shaq Evans
61Kevin Norwood
62Solomon Patton
63Dezmin Lewis
64Fred Brown
65Malcolm Lewis
66Robert Davis
67DeAngelo Yancey
68Tevaun Smith
69Mitch Mathews
70Nelson Spruce
71Jared Dangerfield
72Isaac Fruechte
73Zach D'Orazio
74Kenzel Doe
75Keyarris Garrett
76Tevin Reese
77Issac Blakeney
78Jaydon Mickens
79Cobi Hamilton
80Tevin Jones
81Michael Rector
82Kenny Cook
83Ryan Spadola
84Corey Washington
85Brandon Shippen
86Duke Williams
87David Porter
88L'Damian Washington
89Alonzo Russell
90Dennis Parks
91Quinshad Davis
92Max McCaffrey
93Rashaun Simonise
94Reece Horn
95Ishmael Zamora
96JoJo Natson Jr.
97Robert Wheelwright
98Shaq Hill
99Donatella Luckett
100Travis Labhart
101Tyler Murphy
102Marquez Clark
103Josh Harper
104Rasheed Bailey
105Chandler Worthy
106Darius Jennings
107Jarrett Boykin
108Lance Lewis
109Joseph Anderson
110Josh Stewart
111Devin Street
112Marlon Moore
113Louis Murphy
114Tyler McDonald
115Ezell Ruffin
116DaVaris Daniels
117Jeff Beathard
118Javontee Herndon
119Aaron Dobson
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Chris Givens
6Marcus Thigpen
7Denarius Moore
8Rod Streater
9Rashard Higgins
10Eric Weems
11Da'Ron Brown
12Shakim Phillips
13Andre Debose
14DeVier Posey
15Mike Brown
16Tandon Doss
17Jordan Payton
18Wendall Williams
19A.J. Jenkins
20Kenbrell Thompkins
21Emory Blake
22Kevin Smith
23Dorial Green-Beckham
24DeAndre Smelter
25R.J. Harris
26Ryan Whalen
27Joe Morgan
28Jacoby Jones
29Austin Pettis
30Ryan Broyles
31Bobo Wilson
32K.J. Brent
33Onterio McCalebb
34Nathan Palmer
35Chris Harper
36Victor Cruz
37Daniel Braverman
38Donteea Dye
39Justin Hardee
40Valdez Showers
41Seantavius Jones
42Deante Burton
43Hunter Sharp
44Paul Turner
45Jake Kumerow
46Reggie Bell
47Amir Carlisle
48Michael Preston
49Phil Bates
50Milton Williams III
51Malachi Dupre
52Jerome Lane
53Andre Patton
54Noel Thomas
55Clyde Gates
56Jeremy Ross
57Marcus Harris
58Rannell Hall
59Titus Davis
60Myles White
61Kadron Boone
62Ryan Lankford
63T.J. Graham
64Mose Frazier
65Darius Powe
66Chris Brown
67Isiah Ferguson
68Daniel Rodriguez
69A.J. Cruz
70James Butler
71Kenny Lawler
72Anthony Dable
73Jimmie Hunt
74Devon Wylie
75Devante Davis
76Jay Lee
77Mike Williams
78Keshawn Martin
79Rashad Ross
80Jake Lampman
81K.J. Maye
82Marcus Leak
83Frankie Hammond
84Tim Patrick
85Marcus Kemp
86Trey Griffey
87Michael Clark
88Moritz Bohringer
89Reggie Diggs
90Levi Norwood
91Ed Williams
92Danny Anthrop
93Marken Michel
94Christion Jones
95Michael Bennett
96Paul Browning
97Austin Willis
98Josh Boyce
99Paul McRoberts
100DeMarcus Ayers
101David Glidden
102Durron Neal
103Saalim Hakim
104Griff Whalen
105Kashif Moore
106Andre Davis
107Demetrius Wilson
108Josh Reese
109DiAndre Campbell
110Trevor Harman
111Tom Nelson
112Leonard Hankerson
113Juron Criner
114Stephen Hill
115Mitchell Paige
116Josh Magee
117Bug Howard
118Kieran Duncan
119Jarvis Turner
120T.J. Thorpe
121Trindon Holliday
122Chris King
123James Quick
124Rodney Smith
125DeAndre Carter
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Jeremy Kerley
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Ladarius Green
6Tony Moeaki
7Zach Sudfeld
8Brandon Bostick
9Dante Rosario
10Kyle Miller
11Scott Simonson
12Andrew Quarless
13Matt Spaeth
14Blake Annen
15Mickey Shuler
16Jace Amaro
17Neal Sterling
18Wes Saxton
19Beau Gardner
20Michael Cooper
21Josh Perkins
22Nic Jacobs
23Chase Ford
24Bruce Miller
25Gavin Escobar
26Dominique Jones
27Marcus Lucas
28John Phillips
29Tyrone Swoopes
30Richard Gordon
31Nick Kasa
32Chase Dixon
33J.P. Holtz
34Thomas Duarte
35Beau Sandland
36Ben Braunecker
37Matt Lengel
38Casey Pierce
39Mike McFarland
40Gabe Holmes
41Aaron Peck
42Eric Wallace
43Rob Blanchflower
44Jacob Maxwell
45Asante Cleveland
46Anthony Denham
47Chase Coffman
48David Johnson
49D.J. Williams
50Mo Alie-Cox
51Larry Donnell
52Rashaun Allen
53Justice Cunningham
54Jeff Cumberland
55Cameron Clear
56Hakeem Valles
57Cooper Helfet
58Mason Schreck
59David Paulson
60Steve Maneri
61Gerell Robinson
62Brandon Barden
63Kevin Greene
64Robert Tonyan Jr.
65Jake Stoneburner
66Nick Truesdell
67Chris Gragg
68Ryan Taylor
69Konrad Reuland
70Brett Brackett
71Michael Egnew
72Adrien Robinson
73Chris Pantale
74Jake Murphy
75Jerome Cunningham
76Clayton Echard
77Ricky Seals-Jones
78Taylor McNamara
79Jason Croom
80Travis Wilson
81Rory Anderson
82John Peters
83Tevin Westbrook
84Gannon Sinclair
85Jay Rome
86Kivon Cartwright
87Braxton Deaver
88M.J. McFarland
89Dan Light
90Jack Tabb
91Jordan Thompson
92Rob Housler
93Arthur Lynch
94Cole Hikutini
95Adam Zaruba
96Keith Towbridge
LT1Jordan Rigsbee
2Terry Poole
3Cyrus Kouandjio
4Emmett Cleary
5Tyson Chandler
6Robert Myers
7Reid Fragel
8Michael Bowie
9Carter Bykowski
10Kevin Graf
11Landon Lechler
12Chris Bordelon
13Elijah Wilkinson
14King Dunlap
15Eugene Monroe
16Charles Brown
17Cameron Bradfield
18Blaine Clausell
19Rob Crisp
20Fahn Cooper
21Avery Young
22Pace Murphy
23Justin Senior
24Darrell Brown
25Javarius Leamon
26Tyreek Burwell
27Khalif Barnes
28Kyle Roberts
29Michael Oher
30Takoby Cofield
31Jason Fox
32Micah Hatchie
33David Hedelin
34Taylor Fallin
35John Weidenaar
36Wil Freeman
37Vince Kowalski
38Victor Salako
39Jake Rodgers
40Collin Buchanan
41Jonathan McLaughlin
42Andrew Wylie
43Andrew McDonald
44Michael Dunn
45Larson Graham
46Steven Moore
47Cody Booth
48Justin Renfrow
49David Foucault
50John Kling
51Tyrus Thompson
52Roubbens Joseph
53Lars Hanson
54Garry Williams
55Chauncey Briggs
56Arturo Uzdavinis
57Donald Hawkins
58Jordan Swindle
59Jerry Ugokwe
60Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Alex Boone
3Cyril Richardson
4Jake Simonich
5Jamil Douglas
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jarell Broxton
8Sam Brenner
9Cameron Jefferson
10Dallas Thomas
11Orlando Franklin
12David Arkin
13Edawn Coughman
14Ryan Seymour
15Brandon Thomas
16Ben Heenan
17Brett Boyko
18Antoine Everett
19Sebastian Tretola
20Oni Omoile
21Isaiah Williams
22Jake Eldrenkamp
23Dustin Stanton
24Lene Maiava
25Jamison Lalk
26Marquis Lucas
27Al Bond
28Austin Shepherd
29Josh Allen
30Ronald Patrick
31Mike Person
32Brian Folkerts
33Matthew Masifilo
34Adam Pankey
35Cameron Hunt
36Alex Cooper
37Anthony Fabiano
38Alex Kozan
39Jeff Adams
40Tanner Hawkinson
41Adrian Bellard
42Darren Keyton
43Kitt O'Brien
44Jake Bernstein
45Collin Rahrig
46Vi Teofilo
47Zach Voytek
48Ben Braden
49Cameron Lee
50Pearce Slater
51Nila Kasitati
52Garrick Mayweather
53Freddie Tagaloa
54Richard Levy
55Greg Pyke
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Brian Schwenke
3Nick Mangold
4Khaled Holmes
5Manuel Ramirez
6Julian Vandervelde
7Mitchell Bell
8Gino Gradkowski
9Joey Hunt
10Jack Allen
11Kofi Amichia
12Cole Toner
13Cornelius Edison
14Marcus Henry
15Jacob Flores
16Fernando Velasco
17Jacques McClendon
18Tim Barnes
19Drew Nowak
20Garth Gerhart
21Travis Averill
22Barrett Jones
23Dalton Freeman
24Patrick Lewis
25Demetrius Rhaney
26Karim Barton
27Gabe Ikard
28Ben Clarke
29Ross Burbank
30Brian De La Puente
31Taylor Boggs
32James Stone
33Lucas Crowley
34Reese Dismukes
35Dillon Farrell
36Ben Gottschalk
37Mark Spelman
38Braxston Cave
39Robert Kugler
40Quinton Schooley
41Erik Austell
42Tyler Orlosky
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Cyril Lemon
4Geoff Schwartz
5Garrett Gilkey
6Alex Balducci
7Ethan Cooper
8Andrew Tiller
9Darrion Weems
10Darrell Williams, Jr.
11Jason King
12John Greco
13Kraig Urbik
14Paul Fanaika
15Chris Scott
16Hugh Thornton
17Jared Smith
18Jon Halapio
19Josh Walker
20Cody Wichmann
21Josue Matias
22Leon Brown
23Willie Beavers
24Landon Turner
25Clay DeBord
26Mike Matthews
27Arie Kouandjio
28Tre' Jackson
29Dorian Johnson
30Robert Myers
31Craig Watts
32Chase Farris
33Darrell Greene
34Kyle Kalis
35Kareem Are
36Shahbaz Ahmed
37Trip Thurman
38Ruben Carter
39Jessamen Dunker
40Kristjan Sokoli
41Ryker Mathews
42Boston Stiverson
43Terran Vaughn
44Donovan Williams
45Jarrod Pughsley
46Tony Hills
47Alvin Bailey
48Adam Replogle
49Will Pericak
50Michael Ola
51Antoine McClain
52Adam Redmond
53Mitchell Kirsch
54Tyler Johnstone
55Jarvis Harrison
56Donavon Clark
57Matt Rotheram
58Chris Muller
59Chris Barker
60Kent Perkins
61Jordan Mudge
62Thomas Evans
63Cameron Hunt
64Mike McQueen
RT1Sam Young
2J'Marcus Webb
3Vinston Painter
4Cornelius Lucas
5Korren Kirven
6Tyler Marz
7Jah Reid
8Tayo Fabuluje
9Erik Pears
10Eric Winston
11Stephane Nembot
12Sebastian Vollmer
13Mitchell Van Dyk
14Bryce Harris
15Adrian Bellard
16Nick Ritcher
17Patrick Miller
18Givens Price
19Taylor Hart
20Norman Price
21Darryl Baldwin
22Isiah Cage
23Robert Leff
24Pierce Burton
25Kona Schwenke
26De'Ondre Wesley
27Zeth Ramsay
28Justin Murray
29Kevin Bowen
30Josh James
31Ryan Mack
32Torian White
33Adam Bisnowaty
34Brad Seaton
35Michael Williams
36Luke Marquardt
37Martin Wallace
38Colin Kelly
39Lamar Holmes
40Daniel Brunskill
41Andrew Lauderdale
42Jonah Pirsig
43Keavon Milton
44Laurence Gibson
45Andreas Knappe
46Nick Becton
K1Jake Elliott
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Nick Novak
5Josh Lambo
6Kyle Brindza
7Taylor Bertolet
8Brad Craddock
9Devon Bell
10Andy Phillips
11Jordan Gay
12Zach Hocker
13Shayne Graham
14Mike Nugent
15Shaun Suisham
16Brandon Bogotay
17Carey Spear
18Billy Cundiff
19Jaden Oberkrom
20Giorgio Tavecchio
21Patrick Murray
22Mike Meyer
23Ross Martin
24Corey Acosta
25Marshall Morgan
26Andrew Furney
27Justin Manton
28John Lunsford
29Nick Rose
30Marshall Koehn
31Roberto Aguayo
32Ty Long
33Tom Obarski
34Jonathan Brown
35Brett Maher
 

 