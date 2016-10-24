Quinton Spain | Guard | #67

Spain led the league in performance-based pay last season, pocketing an extra $489,782. He earned underwhelming marks from Pro Football Focus, however, and the Titans have signed guards Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile this offseason. Spain should keep his starting job for 2018 but could find himself on a short leash.

The "low" tender is worth $1.9 million. Spain led the NFL in performance-based pay for the 2017 season ($489,782) but earned (slightly) negative marks from Pro Football Focus. Since Spain is a former undrafted free agent, the Titans would receive zero compensation if they decided not to match another team's offer sheet. Spain turns 27 in August.

The Titans have tendered restricted free agent LG Quinton Spain at the original-round level.

Titans LG Quinton Spain was carted off the field with a knee injury in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Colts.

He was carted in the first half and ruled out in the fourth quarter. Spain has been an underrated part of the Titans' rushing success this season.