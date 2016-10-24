Player Page

Quinton Spain | Guard | #67

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 330
College: West Virginia
Contract: view contract details
Titans re-signed LG Quinton Spain to a one-year, $1.9 million contract.
Spain led the league in performance-based pay last season, pocketing an extra $489,782. He earned underwhelming marks from Pro Football Focus, however, and the Titans have signed guards Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile this offseason. Spain should keep his starting job for 2018 but could find himself on a short leash. Apr 3 - 1:53 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN141010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015TEN61010.00.0000000000000
2016TEN140000.00.0000000000000
2017TEN141010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Blaine Gabbert
3Alex Tanney
4Tyler Ferguson
RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1Derrick Henry
2Dion Lewis
3RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
3Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Ben Jones
2Corey Levin
RG1Josh Kline
2Cody Wichmann
RT1Jack Conklin
2Kevin Pamphile
 

 