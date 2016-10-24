Welcome,
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Quinton Spain | Guard | #67
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 330
College:
West Virginia
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Restricted Free Agent (Original-Round Level)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans re-signed LG Quinton Spain to a one-year, $1.9 million contract.
Spain led the league in performance-based pay last season, pocketing an extra $489,782. He earned underwhelming marks from Pro Football Focus, however, and the Titans have signed guards Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile this offseason. Spain should keep his starting job for 2018 but could find himself on a short leash.
Apr 3 - 1:53 PM
The Titans have tendered restricted free agent LG Quinton Spain at the original-round level.
The "low" tender is worth $1.9 million. Spain led the NFL in performance-based pay for the 2017 season ($489,782) but earned (slightly) negative marks from Pro Football Focus. Since Spain is a former undrafted free agent, the Titans would receive zero compensation if they decided not to match another team's offer sheet. Spain turns 27 in August.
Mar 14 - 3:13 PM
Titans LG Quinton Spain will miss 3-4 weeks with a hyperextended knee and bone bruise.
It's actually good news after Spain was carted off against the Colts. Brian Schwenke or Dennis Kelly will fill in during Spain's absence. Schwenke should get the first shot.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 02:10:00 PM
Source:
John Glennon on Twitter
Titans LG Quinton Spain was carted off the field with a knee injury in Sunday's Week 7 game against the Colts.
He was carted in the first half and ruled out in the fourth quarter. Spain has been an underrated part of the Titans' rushing success this season.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:37:00 PM
Quinton Spain officially signs RFA tender
Apr 3 - 1:53 PM
Titans tender Quinton Spain at original-level
Mar 14 - 3:13 PM
LG Spain has hyperextension, bone bruise
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 02:10:00 PM
Quinton Spain leaves with knee injury
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:37:00 PM
More Quinton Spain Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
TEN
6
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
TEN
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Blaine Gabbert
3
Alex Tanney
4
Tyler Ferguson
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
Dion Lewis
3RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Corey Davis
2
Tajae Sharpe
3
Zach Pascal
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
3
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Taywan Taylor
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Phillip Supernaw
4
Luke Stocker
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
3
Tyler Marz
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Corey Levin
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Cody Wichmann
RT
1
Jack Conklin
Sidelined
Titans RT Jack Conklin (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list.
Conklin is less than a month removed from ACL surgery. The Titans are hoping he can return for the start of the season, but he's a strong candidate for reserve/PUP, costing him at least the first six weeks. Tennessee should add veteran depth behind Conklin this offseason.
Feb 17
2
Kevin Pamphile
