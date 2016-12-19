Adam Humphries | Wide Receiver | #10

Suspended

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said it's "impossible to say" if Doug Martin will be the starter when he returns from suspension.

Koetter praised Martin's quickness in Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville but wouldn't commit to him starting when he returns in Week 4. Martin has said and done all the right things and has by all accounts been the team's best halfback this summer. Jacquizz Rodgers would have to really impress in Weeks 1-3 to overtake him.