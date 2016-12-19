Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adam Humphries | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Clemson
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Humphries left Saturday's game with a hip injury and will not return.
Humphries started the game with both Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson sitting out. He reeled in 2-of-4 targets for 24 yards before leaving the game. Humphries' 55 receptions a year ago were the third most on the team. The severity of the injury is unknown, but if Humphries were to miss any time, it would open the door for third-round pick Chris Godwin to earn more playing time. Aug 26 - 8:58 PM
Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter
More Adam Humphries Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015TB132726020.09.60100.0.00000000
2016TB155562241.511.3125181.23.60004702370
Adam Humphries's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Humphries's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Humphries's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Adam Humphries's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL33411.30177.00012000
2Sep 18@ARZ66711.2000.00000430
3Sep 25LAR910011.1000.00000260
4Oct 2DEN144.0000.00000370
5Oct 10@CAR11111.0000.00000120
7Oct 23@SF2178.50166.000170150
8Oct 30OAK35819.3000.0000000
9Nov 3ATL5469.2100.0000000
10Nov 13CHI5469.20122.0009050
11Nov 20@KC44711.8000.00090130
12Nov 27SEA11818.00231.50000480
13Dec 4@LAC2199.5000.0000070
15Dec 18@DAL24924.5100.0000000
16Dec 24@NO11212.0000.00000240
17Jan 1CAR10949.4000.0000070

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
4Sefo Liufau
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Jeremy McNichols
5Doug Martin
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
FB1Austin Johnson
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
3Josh Huff
4Freddie Martino
5Shaq Hill
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Donteea Dye
4Bernard Reedy
5Bobo Wilson
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
5Tevin Westbrook
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
3Marquis Lucas
4Josh Allen
5Michael Liedtke
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
3James Stone
RG1J.R. Sweezy
2Caleb Benenoch
3Jarvis Harrison
RT1Demar Dotson
2Caleb Benenoch
3Korren Kirven
K1Nick Folk
2Zach Hocker
 

 