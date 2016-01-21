Mike Vrabel | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens want to add game-breaking RB to roster
Report: Mike Smith favorite for Jaguars' job
Rams to interview Mike Vrabel for HC opening
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
Rodgers on WR corps: Geronimo will step up
Packers 'obviously concerned' about Jordy
Chargers to interview Lions DC Austin for HC
Reborn Randall Cobb drops 5-116-3 on G-Men
Eli turns it over twice in NYG playoff loss
Ty Montgomery exits with knee injury, returns
Beckham vs 2016 Packers: 23 targets, 84 yards
Packers blow out Giants 38-13 in WC Round
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
Dose: Westbrook Does it Again
Jan 8
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D’Angelo Russell has 17/8/7 with three steals
C.J. McCollum scores 35 pts in double-OT loss
Allen Crabbe pours in career-high 30 points
Caldwell-Pope hits dagger in 2OT, scores 26
Andre Drummond w/ season-high 28 pts, 14 reb
Warriors win behind Stephen Curry's 30/6/4
Jon Leuer (knee) won't return Sunday
DeMarre Carroll w/ 26 pts, career-high six 3s
Lucas Nogueira plays 13 minutes off bench
Anthony Tolliver, Garrett Temple start Sunday
Rockets win behind James Harden's 40-11-10
Montrezl Harrell hits 12-of-13 FGs, scores 28
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
Dose: Out of Laine
Jan 8
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray expected to practice this week
Tyler Toffoli still not back on the ice
Jared Spurgeon goal gives Boudreau W vs. ANA
Ryan Hartman notches hat trick to lead Hawks
Mark Stone's three points lift Sens over EDM
Sebastian Aho's pair knocks off Bruins in OT
Conor Sheary's goal, assist lead Pens over TB
Sergei Bobrovsky, Jackets down Flyers in OT
Bruins tab Zane McIntyre vs Carolina on Sun
Ryan Getzlaf out again Sunday vs. Minnesota
Jets diagnose Patrik Laine with a concussion
Laine not on ice for Jets' practice Sunday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Championship preview
Jan 6
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ACC coach: L. Jackson has no shot at the NFL
Mitch Trubisky will enter the 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Wilcox a top candidate for Cal HC job
Cal names OC Jake Spavital interim coach
Chip Kelly watch begins: Cal fires HC Dykes
Clemson commit QB Johnson wins Army A-A MVP
CSU expects QB Stevens to remain starter
Ohio State WR Brown to declare for NFL Draft
USC WR Smith-Schuster opts into NFL Draft
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dortmund sniffing around Gedion Zelalem
Wenger wants depth with Mertesacker stay
Arsenal inks an unheralded left back
Arsenal interested in extending Cazorla
N Taylor kept out of cup tie with rib injury
Dawson injury adds to Hull's defensive woes
John Terry sent off, will miss Week 21
Rojo injury has Mourinho worried
Zouma makes full return from injury
Mourinho hints at game time for Schweini
United send Sam Johnstone out on loan again
Criticism for Howe as Cherries crash out
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Vrabel | Linebacker
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 8/14/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 261
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
1997 / Rd. 3 (91) / PIT
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MMQB's Albert Breer reports Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel will interview for the Rams' head-coaching vacancy.
Vrabel is just 41 years old and played 14 seasons in the league, mostly with the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. He got into coaching in 2011 as the LBs coach at Ohio State, where he coached for three seasons before joining the Texans in 2014 as an assistant under DC Romeo Crennel. It would be an out-of-the-box hire for the Rams, but they're leaving no stone unturned in their search.
Jan 9 - 8:56 AM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
CSN Bay Area's John Middlekauff reports Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel has turned down the 49ers' defensive coordinator vacancy.
It's an embarrassment for Chip Kelly. The Texans weren't even required to let Vrabel interview, but did so in good faith. We'd imagine Vrabel, who is a rising coaching star, decided Kelly's brand of football was too risky for his first coordinating job. Kelly's defenses spend huge amounts of time on the field, wearing out players and jacking up statistics. 2016 will be Vrabel's third season as Bill O'Brien's linebackers coach.
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 09:20:00 PM
Source:
John Middlekauff on Twitter
The 49ers have offered Mike Vrabel the defensive coordinator job, according to ESPN's Dianna Marie Russini.
At this point, the Niners are just waiting for him to say yes or no. The ex-Patriot has spent the last two years as the Texans' linebackers coach. If Vrabel joins Chip Kelly in San Francisco, it would leave Eric Mangini out of a job.
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter
49ers will interview Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel for their open defensive coordinator position.
Reports surfaced Monday saying there was a "strong possibility" current DC Eric Mangini would be retained, but San Francisco is apparently still looking at other options. A First-Team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champ as a linebacker with the Patriots, Vrabel has been the LBs coach in Houston since 2014. With just two seasons of position coach experience in the NFL, hiring Vrabel as coordinator would be a shocking move.
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 10:04:00 AM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Rams to interview Mike Vrabel for HC opening
Jan 9 - 8:56 AM
Report: Vrabel turns down 49ers' DC opening
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 09:20:00 PM
49ers offer Vrabel defensive coordinator job
Wed, Jan 20, 2016 05:02:00 PM
49ers interviewing Mike Vrabel for DC job
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 10:04:00 AM
More Mike Vrabel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Cobb
GB
(4479)
2
L. Green
PIT
(4248)
3
L. Miller
HOU
(3572)
4
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3381)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(3232)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3113)
7
C. Prosise
SEA
(2930)
8
A. Cooper
OAK
(2901)
9
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2703)
10
T. Montgomery
GB
(2702)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1999
PIT
6
4
1
5
2.0
7
3.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
2000
PIT
6
3
2
5
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2001
NE
14
37
22
59
2.5
10
4.0
2
27
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2002
NE
16
51
24
75
4.5
29
6.4
1
0
0
2
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2003
NE
13
38
13
51
8.5
50
5.9
2
18
0
1
0
4
4
0
22
0
0
0
2004
NE
16
54
17
71
5.5
48
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2005
NE
16
73
35
108
4.5
27
6.0
2
23
1
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2006
NE
16
55
34
89
5.0
37
7.4
3
0
0
1
0
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
2007
NE
16
56
21
77
12.5
70
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
3
0
0
0
2008
NE
16
40
22
62
4.0
23
5.8
1
5
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2009
KC
14
44
9
53
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2010
KC
16
30
18
48
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
Sidelined
Texans declared QB Tom Savage, LB Max Bullough, OLB John Simon, WR Wendall Williams, RG Josh Walker, DB Denzel Rice, and DE Ufomba Kamalu inactive for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders.
Savage was ruled out early in the week and remains in the concussion protocol. Brandon Weeden will back up Brock Osweiler.
Jan 7
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
Headlines
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
Jeff Brubach recaps news and notes from a busy Wild Card Weekend in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
»
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
NFL Headlines
»
Ravens want to add game-breaking RB to roster
»
Report: Mike Smith favorite for Jaguars' job
»
Rams to interview Mike Vrabel for HC opening
»
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
»
Rodgers on WR corps: Geronimo will step up
»
Packers 'obviously concerned' about Jordy
»
Chargers to interview Lions DC Austin for HC
»
Reborn Randall Cobb drops 5-116-3 on G-Men
»
Eli turns it over twice in NYG playoff loss
»
Ty Montgomery exits with knee injury, returns
»
Beckham vs 2016 Packers: 23 targets, 84 yards
»
Packers blow out Giants 38-13 in WC Round
NFL Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved