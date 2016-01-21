Mike Vrabel | Linebacker Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (41) / 8/14/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 261 College: Ohio State Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 3 (91) / PIT Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

MMQB's Albert Breer reports Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel will interview for the Rams' head-coaching vacancy. Vrabel is just 41 years old and played 14 seasons in the league, mostly with the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. He got into coaching in 2011 as the LBs coach at Ohio State, where he coached for three seasons before joining the Texans in 2014 as an assistant under DC Romeo Crennel. It would be an out-of-the-box hire for the Rams, but they're leaving no stone unturned in their search. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

CSN Bay Area's John Middlekauff reports Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel has turned down the 49ers' defensive coordinator vacancy. It's an embarrassment for Chip Kelly. The Texans weren't even required to let Vrabel interview, but did so in good faith. We'd imagine Vrabel, who is a rising coaching star, decided Kelly's brand of football was too risky for his first coordinating job. Kelly's defenses spend huge amounts of time on the field, wearing out players and jacking up statistics. 2016 will be Vrabel's third season as Bill O'Brien's linebackers coach. Source: John Middlekauff on Twitter

The 49ers have offered Mike Vrabel the defensive coordinator job, according to ESPN's Dianna Marie Russini. At this point, the Niners are just waiting for him to say yes or no. The ex-Patriot has spent the last two years as the Texans' linebackers coach. If Vrabel joins Chip Kelly in San Francisco, it would leave Eric Mangini out of a job. Source: Dianna Marie Russini on Twitter