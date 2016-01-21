Player Page

Mike Vrabel | Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (41) / 8/14/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 261
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 3 (91) / PIT
MMQB's Albert Breer reports Texans LBs coach Mike Vrabel will interview for the Rams' head-coaching vacancy.
Vrabel is just 41 years old and played 14 seasons in the league, mostly with the Patriots under coach Bill Belichick. He got into coaching in 2011 as the LBs coach at Ohio State, where he coached for three seasons before joining the Texans in 2014 as an assistant under DC Romeo Crennel. It would be an out-of-the-box hire for the Rams, but they're leaving no stone unturned in their search. Jan 9 - 8:56 AM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1999PIT64152.073.5000100006000
2000PIT63251.033.0000100000000
2001NE 143722592.5104.02270000000000
2002NE 165124754.5296.4100200500000
2003NE 133813518.5505.921801044022000
2004NE 165417715.5488.7000000300000
2005NE 1673351084.5276.02231001500000
2006NE 165534895.0377.4300103400000
2007NE 1656217712.5705.6000005003000
2008NE 164022624.0235.8150101400000
2009KC 14449532.0115.5000102500000
2010KC 163018480.00.0000001100000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 