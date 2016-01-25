Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Rob Boras | Center
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 9/30/1970
Bills hired ex-Rams OC Rob Boras as TEs coach.
This speaks to the "quality" of Jeff Fisher's offensive — literally and figuratively — staff during his time as head coach in St. Louis/Los Angeles. Aside from his two-year sabbatical coordinating the Rams' offense, Boras has been an NFL TEs coach since 2004.
Jan 17 - 5:20 PM
Rob Boras will remain the Rams' offensive coordinator for 2016.
Bears WRs coach Mike Groh, Al Groh's son, has been hired to help as WRs coach and "passing game coordinator." Boras was promoted from TEs coach in December, and oversaw the Rams' best offensive stretch of the season. He was creative with Tavon Austin while hiding Case Keenum. There's still a chance the wheels come off in 2016, of course. Jeff Fisher has one of the league's least-impressive coaching staffs.
Mon, Jan 25, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Source:
St Louis Post-Dispatch
Rams promoted TEs coach Rob Boras to offensive coordinator.
Boras is taking over for Frank Cignetti, who is being scapegoated for the Rams' comprehensive lack of offensive talent. It's a promotion in name only, as there isn't a coordinator in the world who could make St. Louis' offensive line, receivers and Case Keenum into a passable unit. Boras last coordinated an offense for the 2003 UNLV Rebels. He's been coaching tight ends in the NFL ever since.
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 03:13:00 PM
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Jan 17 - 5:20 PM
Boras to remain Rams' offensive coordinator
Mon, Jan 25, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Rams 'promote' TEs coach Rob Boras to OC
Mon, Dec 7, 2015 03:13:00 PM
More Rob Boras Player News
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4765)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(3332)
3
L. Blount
NE
(3313)
4
L. Green
PIT
(3300)
5
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3102)
6
C. Prosise
SEA
(2774)
7
M. Mitchell
NE
(2760)
8
S. Ware
KC
(2604)
9
T. Montgomery
GB
(2587)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2510)
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott was noncommittal about Tyrod Taylor's future in Buffalo during his introductory press conference.
Taylor was reportedly a favorite of Anthony Lynn, who was expected to land the head job in Buffalo this offseason. But instead the Bills hired McDermott (Lynn is now coaching the Chargers), leaving Taylor in a cloud of uncertainty. McDermott met Taylor for the first time on Friday and said he will evaluate the Bills' quarterback situation "methodically" in the coming weeks. The Bills could address quarterback in the draft if they choose to move on from Taylor this offseason.
Jan 13
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News reports Sammy Watkins will undergo another operation on his left foot.
Splendid. Watkins had said he was "leaning" against another operation, but evidently got bad news at his Monday physical. It's hardly unexpected after Watkins first went under the knife last spring, as "Jones" fractures have a high rate of requiring second surgeries. Watkins is still only 23, but has accrued one of the more troubling injury histories amongst skill players. It's unclear how soon Watkins will have the procedure, or how long he might be sidelined. He's all but certain to miss most of the offseason program.
Jan 2
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
3
Marcus Easley
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
