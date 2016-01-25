Rob Boras | Center

Player Page

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (46) / 9/30/1970
Bills hired ex-Rams OC Rob Boras as TEs coach.
This speaks to the "quality" of Jeff Fisher's offensive — literally and figuratively — staff during his time as head coach in St. Louis/Los Angeles. Aside from his two-year sabbatical coordinating the Rams' offense, Boras has been an NFL TEs coach since 2004. Jan 17 - 5:20 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
4Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 