Rob Boras | Center

Sidelined

The Buffalo News reports Sammy Watkins will undergo another operation on his left foot.

Splendid. Watkins had said he was "leaning" against another operation, but evidently got bad news at his Monday physical. It's hardly unexpected after Watkins first went under the knife last spring, as "Jones" fractures have a high rate of requiring second surgeries. Watkins is still only 23, but has accrued one of the more troubling injury histories amongst skill players. It's unclear how soon Watkins will have the procedure, or how long he might be sidelined. He's all but certain to miss most of the offseason program.