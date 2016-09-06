Jared Goff | Quarterback | #16

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dubnyk takes 6-game win streak to Price
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Stedman Bailey
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Tre Mason
(RB)
Trey Watts
(RB)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Brian Quick
(WR)
D'haquille Williams
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jared Goff | Quarterback | #16
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
College:
California
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $27.9 million contract. The deal includes an $18.6 million signing bonus. 2016-2019: Under contract, 2020: Team Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jared Goff (concussion) has been fully cleared, and will start Saturday's game against the 49ers.
The 49ers would be an attackable matchup under normal circumstances, but Goff hasn't shown anything that would make us comfortable firing him up as a QB2.
Dec 22 - 4:10 PM
Source:
Myles Simmons on Twitter
Jared Goff (concussion) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice.
Goff is still in the concussion protocol but interim coach John Fassel expects him to start Saturday against the 49ers. The first overall pick has struggled mightily in his first season, producing an ugly 65.7 quarterback rating over five starts. The Rams have yet to win a game with him under center.
Dec 20 - 7:38 PM
Source:
Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
Jared Goff has been placed in the concussion protocol.
Goff suffered the concussion on a huge hit from Richard Sherman in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. He has nine days to get cleared for Week 16.
Dec 16 - 8:14 PM
Jared Goff completed 13-of-25 passes for 135 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Rams' 24-3, Week 15 loss to the Seahawks before departing with a concussion.
It was yet another dispiriting performance from the No. 1 overall pick, who continued to look like a deer in headlights. All the usual caveats apply, of course. Goff's offensive line couldn't block anyone, and there were a couple of bad drops, none worse than duplicate Michael Thomas' muff on a gimme 59-yard touchdown. But Goff simply missed too many throws, and had zero command of the pocket. His concussion came on a late scramble that was naturally called back by a Rams penalty. Goff has not been set up for success, but he's provided very little reason for optimism heading into 2017. He has nine days to get cleared for next week's game against the 49ers.
Dec 15 - 11:42 PM
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Dec 22 - 4:10 PM
Jared Goff (concussion) practicing in full
Dec 20 - 7:38 PM
Jared Goff officially in concussion protocol
Dec 16 - 8:14 PM
Goff displays no progress, suffers concussion
Dec 15 - 11:42 PM
More Jared Goff Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8693)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7511)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(6866)
4
M. Forte
NYJ
(6710)
5
A. Green
CIN
(6519)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(6422)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(5367)
8
S. Watkins
BUF
(4895)
9
C. Newton
CAR
(4828)
10
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(4690)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St. Louis Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
LAR
6
88
161
54.7
879
146.5
5.5
0
4
5
6
12
2.0
2.0
1
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
SEA
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
17
31
54.8
134
4.3
0
0
4
11
2.8
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
20
32
62.5
214
6.7
3
1
0
0
.0
0
1
13
Dec 4
@NE
14
32
43.8
161
5.0
1
2
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
24
41
58.5
235
5.7
0
2
1
2
2.0
1
1
15
Dec 15
@SEA
13
25
52.0
135
5.4
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Jan 1
ARZ
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Case Keenum
2
Jared Goff
3
Sean Mannion
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Chase Reynolds
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Brian Quick
3
Mike Thomas
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
Questionable
Kenny Britt (shoulder) was upgraded to "full" in Thursday's practice.
Britt will be in the WR3 mix against the 49ers.
Dec 22
2
Pharoh Cooper
Doubtful
Pharoh Cooper (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Week 3.
Whenever he gets healthy, Cooper is expected to take over as the Rams' No. 3 receiver. Los Angeles' Nos. 1 and 2 wideouts are Kenny Britt and Tavon Austin.
Sep 23
3
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Brian Quick
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Pace Murphy
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
Sidelined
Rams LT Rodger Saffold left Sunday's Week 12 game against the Saints with a hand injury and will not return.
He drew the start at left tackle in place of Greg Robinson, who was benched by coach Jeff Fisher. Saffold's X-rays came back negative but he'll get the rest of the day off. Andrew Donnal is now in at left tackle.
Nov 27
2
David Arkin
C
1
Tim Barnes
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Cody Wichmann
2
Andrew Donnal
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 16 game.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
»
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
»
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
»
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
»
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
NFL Headlines
»
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
»
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
»
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
»
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
»
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
»
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
»
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
»
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
»
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
»
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NFL Links
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved