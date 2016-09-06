Player Page

Jared Goff | Quarterback | #16

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
College: California
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Jared Goff (concussion) has been fully cleared, and will start Saturday's game against the 49ers.
The 49ers would be an attackable matchup under normal circumstances, but Goff hasn't shown anything that would make us comfortable firing him up as a QB2. Dec 22 - 4:10 PM
Source: Myles Simmons on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016LAR68816154.7879146.55.50456122.02.0102
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18SEA00.00.00000.000
11Nov 20MIA173154.81344.3004112.800
12Nov 27@NO203262.52146.73100.001
13Dec 4@NE143243.81615.0121-1-1.000
14Dec 11ATL244158.52355.702122.011
15Dec 15@SEA132552.01355.40000.000
16Dec 24SFGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Jan 1ARZGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Jared Goff
3Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Chase Reynolds
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Tavon Austin
2Brian Quick
3Mike Thomas
WR21Kenny Britt
2Pharoh Cooper
3Bradley Marquez
WR31Brian Quick
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Greg Robinson
2Pace Murphy
LG1Rodger Saffold
2David Arkin
C1Tim Barnes
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Cody Wichmann
2Andrew Donnal
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 