Jared Goff | Quarterback | #16 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (22) / 10/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215 College: California Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $27.9 million contract. The deal includes an $18.6 million signing bonus. 2016-2019: Under contract, 2020: Team Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jared Goff (concussion) has been fully cleared, and will start Saturday's game against the 49ers. The 49ers would be an attackable matchup under normal circumstances, but Goff hasn't shown anything that would make us comfortable firing him up as a QB2. Source: Myles Simmons on Twitter

Jared Goff (concussion) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice. Goff is still in the concussion protocol but interim coach John Fassel expects him to start Saturday against the 49ers. The first overall pick has struggled mightily in his first season, producing an ugly 65.7 quarterback rating over five starts. The Rams have yet to win a game with him under center. Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter

Jared Goff has been placed in the concussion protocol. Goff suffered the concussion on a huge hit from Richard Sherman in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. He has nine days to get cleared for Week 16.