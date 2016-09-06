Welcome,
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Toben Opurum
(RB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Anthony Norris
(TE)
Paxton Lynch | Quarterback | #12
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 244
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $9.4 million contract. The deal contains $7.88 guaranteed, including a $5.092 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $880,741, 2018: $1.31 million, 2019: $1.74 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking Monday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak left the door open for Paxton Lynch to start Week 17.
A supposedly-improving Trevor Siemian has gone completely in the tank the past two weeks. With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, it would make a ton of sense to give No. 26 overall pick Lynch one more look for 2016-17. An announcement will probably be made by Wednesday.
Dec 26 - 3:03 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Paxton Lynch completed 12-of-24 passes for 104 yards in the Broncos' Week 13 win over Jacksonville.
He rushed twice for 11 yards. The good news is Lynch avoided turnovers and took only two sacks after taking six in his Week 5 spot start against the Falcons. The bad news is Lynch struggled mightily for the second straight start and is a clear downgrade from Trevor Siemian, who was inactive Sunday with a foot sprain. In order to beat better teams than the Jaguars, the Broncos are going to need Siemian back. Denver heads to Tennessee for Week 14.
Dec 4 - 5:08 PM
The Broncos will start rookie Paxton Lynch at quarterback in Week 13.
The talented Jaguars pass defense has been tough on quarterbacks this season, allowing just one opposing signal caller to top 280 yards against them on the year. Lynch struggled against a weaker pass defense at home against Atlanta in Week 5, managing 223 yards on 35 attempts with one touchdown and one pick. He took six sacks behind a sub-par Broncos offensive line. Lynch will be a low-end two-quarterback-league play in Jacksonville.
Dec 2 - 1:25 PM
Source:
9 News Denver
Paxton Lynch said he will be "more comfortable" than he was in his first NFL start if he is forced to fill in for Trevor Siemian (foot) this week.
Siemian is dealing with a left foot sprain and was in a boot Wednesday. It is possible he makes it back this week, but the Broncos will certainly get Lynch ready to go. Lynch completed 23-of-35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Denver's Week 5 loss to the Falcons.
Dec 1 - 9:17 AM
Source:
ESPN
Kubiak leaves door open for Lynch to start
Dec 26 - 3:03 PM
Paxton Lynch struggles mightily in 2nd start
Dec 4 - 5:08 PM
Broncos to start Paxton Lynch against Jaguars
Dec 2 - 1:25 PM
Paxton Lynch says he is 'more comfortable'
Dec 1 - 9:17 AM
More Paxton Lynch Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
DEN
3
49
83
59.0
497
165.7
6.0
0
2
1
11
25
8.3
2.3
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
4
Oct 2
@TB
14
24
58.3
170
7.1
1
0
3
-4
-1.3
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
23
35
65.7
223
6.4
1
1
6
18
3.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
12
24
50.0
104
4.3
0
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
3
Juwan Thompson
GLB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
3RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
Justin Forsett
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Cody Latimer
Questionable
Broncos declared WR Cody Latimer, WR Marlon Brown, QB Austin Davis, CB Lorenzo Doss, LS Casey Kreiter, LG Connor McGovern, and OG Billy Turner inactive for Week 12.
There are no surprises. The Broncos are healthy coming off their Week 11 bye.
Nov 27
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Jordan Norwood
3
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
Sidelined
Broncos TE Virgil Green is week to week with a concussion.
Green went down early in Denver's Week 15 loss to the Patriots. He has seven days to get cleared for Denver's Christmas day showdown with the Chiefs.
Dec 18
2
AJ Derby
Sidelined
Broncos TE A.J. Derby (concussion) didn't practice on Friday and is listed as out for Week 16 against the Chiefs.
As Virgil Green (concussion) has also been ruled out, it looks like Jeff Heuerman will be the Broncos' only healthy tight end in Week 16.
Dec 23
3
Jeff Heuerman
LT
1
Russell Okung
Questionable
Broncos LT Russell Okung (concussion) is active for Week 7 against the Texans.
Inactive for the Broncos are WR Cody Latimer, QB Austin Davis, S Shiloh Keo, CB Lorenzo Doss, OL Connor McGovern, OL Billy Turner, and OLB DeMarcus Ware. Latimer has a concussion. Ware is coming back from a forearm issue.
Oct 24
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
James Ferentz
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
K
1
Brandon McManus
