Paxton Lynch | Quarterback | #12

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 244
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / DEN
Speaking Monday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak left the door open for Paxton Lynch to start Week 17.
A supposedly-improving Trevor Siemian has gone completely in the tank the past two weeks. With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, it would make a ton of sense to give No. 26 overall pick Lynch one more look for 2016-17. An announcement will probably be made by Wednesday. Dec 26 - 3:03 PM
Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016DEN3498359.0497165.76.002111258.32.3000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
4Oct 2@TB142458.31707.1103-4-1.300
5Oct 9ATL233565.72236.4116183.000
13Dec 4@JAC122450.01044.3002115.500
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3Juwan Thompson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
3RB1Devontae Booker
2Justin Forsett
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Bennie Fowler
3Cody Latimer
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Norwood
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
K1Brandon McManus
 

 