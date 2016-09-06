Paxton Lynch | Quarterback | #12 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (22) / 2/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 244 College: Memphis Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $9.4 million contract. The deal contains $7.88 guaranteed, including a $5.092 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $880,741, 2018: $1.31 million, 2019: $1.74 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking Monday, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak left the door open for Paxton Lynch to start Week 17. A supposedly-improving Trevor Siemian has gone completely in the tank the past two weeks. With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, it would make a ton of sense to give No. 26 overall pick Lynch one more look for 2016-17. An announcement will probably be made by Wednesday. Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter

Paxton Lynch completed 12-of-24 passes for 104 yards in the Broncos' Week 13 win over Jacksonville. He rushed twice for 11 yards. The good news is Lynch avoided turnovers and took only two sacks after taking six in his Week 5 spot start against the Falcons. The bad news is Lynch struggled mightily for the second straight start and is a clear downgrade from Trevor Siemian, who was inactive Sunday with a foot sprain. In order to beat better teams than the Jaguars, the Broncos are going to need Siemian back. Denver heads to Tennessee for Week 14.

The Broncos will start rookie Paxton Lynch at quarterback in Week 13. The talented Jaguars pass defense has been tough on quarterbacks this season, allowing just one opposing signal caller to top 280 yards against them on the year. Lynch struggled against a weaker pass defense at home against Atlanta in Week 5, managing 223 yards on 35 attempts with one touchdown and one pick. He took six sacks behind a sub-par Broncos offensive line. Lynch will be a low-end two-quarterback-league play in Jacksonville. Source: 9 News Denver