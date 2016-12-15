Joey Bosa | Defensive Lineman | #99

Sidelined

ESPN's Eric Williams said restricted free agent Branden Oliver "has a good shot" to be back with the Chargers next season.

Coming off an Achilles' tear, Oliver likely will not take more than the lowest tender to retain, and that would be a smart investment for the Chargers with Danny Woodhead set to hit free agency. If Woodhead leaves and the Chargers do not add anyone of note in the draft, Oliver could play an important role behind starter Melvin Gordon in 2017.