Joey Bosa | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 280
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (3) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Associated Press named Chargers DE Joey Bosa its 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Bosa was the heavy favorite after his 10-plus sack rookie season. He had 60 total pressures in 2016, the most ever for a first-year player through 12 games. Bosa would’ve had bigger stats, but a contract holdout and hamstring injury cost him the first four weeks. When healthy, Bosa was an immediate force off the edge for the Chargers. His presence played a major role on a defense that was near the top of the league in creating turnovers. With DC John Pagano gone, the Chargers are moving to a 4-3 scheme under Gus Bradley, giving Bosa more snaps in even fronts. Bosa’s ceiling is as high as any pass rusher in the league. Feb 4 - 7:51 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD 1229124110.5716.8000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD 1229124110.5716.8000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 9@OAK4152.0168.0000000000000
6Oct 13DEN1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ATL4152.0105.0000000000000
8Oct 30@DEN2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6TEN0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13MIA0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@HOU4370.536.0000000000000
13Dec 4TB1121.01212.0000000000000
14Dec 11@CAR1231.077.0000000000000
15Dec 18OAK3141.066.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CLE4152.0157.5000000000000
17Jan 1KC5051.022.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3Branden Oliver
4Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Tyrell Williams
3Jeremy Butler
4Isaiah Burse
5Geremy Davis
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Travis Benjamin
3Geremy Davis
4Jeremy Butler
5Javontee Herndon
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
5Jake McGee
LT1King Dunlap
2Tyreek Burwell
3Tyler Johnstone
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
3Kaleb Eulls
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Donavon Clark
3Spencer Pulley
4Brett Boyko
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Chris Hairston
K1Josh Lambo
 

 